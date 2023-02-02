Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia TechVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Atlanta's Battle with HIV/AIDS: The Latest StatisticsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
It's hard to believe that the Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of entering a rebuilding phase. The situation has arisen following Kyrie Irving becoming a player of the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster trade between the two teams. It was Kyrie himself who asked for a trade and shocked the entire NBA community.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving
With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Yardbarker
Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Are In 3-Team Trade Talks To Land Tobias Harris And Furkan Korkmaz
The Los Angeles Lakers may have not gotten star Kyrie Irving, but there is still a possibility that the team will make a win-now move ahead of the trade deadline. They have two veteran superstars on their roster in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and they have the opportunity to improve the roster around them.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Yardbarker
Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks
Kyrie Irving on Friday informed the Brooklyn Nets that he wanted to be traded, and the team already granted his wish. Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported. The Nets get Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in the deal.
Yardbarker
Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Trade Targets
Per Jamal Collier of ESPN, the Bulls will only move Caruso if they are “blown away” by an offer. Meanwhile, Hoops Wire reported last week the Dosunmu is available, but that too would come at a high price, sources said. The Bulls are about .500 entering the week, and there’s a sense they could make another run to the playoffs with the roster as is.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Outduels Hakeem Olajuwon, Ralph Sampson In Win Over Rockets
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA yet he doesn’t get talked about nearly enough in those conversations. Regardless, Kareem remains far and away the greatest scorer of all-time and his exploits stretched even into the latter stages of his career. No...
Yardbarker
The Wild Trade Scenario: Kevin Durant And Ben Simmons To The Lakers, Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To The Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers have missed out on Kyrie Irving, which is unfortunate as they have been looking for an elite player to add next to LeBron James on the roster. With that being said, they could end up taking a different direction in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Would Reportedly Want Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Or Tyler Herro In Potential Kyrie Irving Trade With Heat
Kyrie Irving's trade request has shaken up the NBA trade market and things are starting to get wild with 5 days to go until the deadline. As teams across the league assess their situation and contemplate what the fallout in Brooklyn might mean for their own title odds, the Nets are going to do whatever they can to increase their leverage and bring back the best package possible.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Look to Make Moves
The Boston Bruins’ magical season continues. The Bruins are 38-5-4 heading out of the break and an incomprehensible 22-1-3 at home at the Boston Garden. More importantly, they’re 13 points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, seven points better than the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the NHL.
Yardbarker
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline
Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
Yardbarker
Potential Russell Westbrook Deal With Jazz Would Bring Back Mike Conley, Malik Beasley & Jarred Vanderbilt
The annual NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching and the Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams looking for deals. The Lakers are currently fighting to make the playoffs and have clear needs that need to be addressed on the roster. At the forefront of their negotiations has been Russell Westbrook, who Los Angeles seems intent on dealing away in order to upgrade the team with multiple role players.
Yardbarker
Sixers rumor recap: Kyrie trade fallout, Matisse Thybulle suitors, and more
It was a wild weekend for NBA trade news as the first big trade was made while many more rumors came forward. A fair amount of those, including the Philadelphia 76ers. Here’s a recap of some of the most recent news involving the Sixers. The fallout from the Kyrie...
Yardbarker
The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem
New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
Yardbarker
Lakers Discussing Deal That Would Send Russell Westbrook to Jazz
Along with Westbrook, the Lakers would surrender their first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. Utah rotation players such as point guard Mike Conley and shooting guard Malik Beasley would be part of the return for Los Angeles. If such a deal were to be consummated, Westbrook would then accept a...
Yardbarker
Nets owner Joe Tsai refused to send Kyrie Irving to the Lakers
A Kyrie Irving-LeBron James reunion was reportedly never going to happen, at least not this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brooklyn would've only traded Irving to the Lakers for guards Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, and Max Christie, two first-round picks, and pick swaps. However, according to NBA...
Yardbarker
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Concerned About Jordan Poole's Level This Season
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't been easy for the Golden State Warriors, who started the campaign with big hopes, but as the games went by, their level didn't look like the one from the team that beat everybody to become the 2022 NBA champions. The offseason fight between Jordan Poole...
Yardbarker
Cavs Explore Market on Caris LeVert, Place Call on Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic
And per Matt Moore of Action Network, they have also made a call to the Hawks to discuss forward Bogdan Bogdanovic. As for LeVert, the Cavs have not decided on whether he will remain in Cleveland beyond the deadline, sources said. As is always the case in these scenarios, it will come down to what Cleveland can get in return.
Comments / 0