After a foot-dragging first half featuring very little offense from either team, Oregon spent the first ten minutes of the second half building an 11-point lead, but then had to withstand a furious Sun Devil rally - and their own error-filled play - to hold on for a 75 - 70 victory over Arizona State in Tempe. The Ducks showed flashes in the second half of the kind of play that has made them an exciting team at times, a team that could generate a win over a quality opponent. They also showed flashes of the kind of mistakes that have been a constant companion this season, mistakes that have led to losses against some seemingly weaker opponents.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO