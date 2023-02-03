ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Women’s Basketball: Ducks Lose To #7 Utah, 92-100

The good news? The Oregon Ducks found the offense that they have been lacking of late. The bad news? They were not up to the task of defending against the Utah Utes. Utah started the game with a 5-0 run, and the Ducks tied it at 5 off the efforts of Endyia Rogers, who helped spark the Oregon offense.
Addicted To Quack

Ducks Hold On By Fingernails, Beat Sun Devils

After a foot-dragging first half featuring very little offense from either team, Oregon spent the first ten minutes of the second half building an 11-point lead, but then had to withstand a furious Sun Devil rally - and their own error-filled play - to hold on for a 75 - 70 victory over Arizona State in Tempe. The Ducks showed flashes in the second half of the kind of play that has made them an exciting team at times, a team that could generate a win over a quality opponent. They also showed flashes of the kind of mistakes that have been a constant companion this season, mistakes that have led to losses against some seemingly weaker opponents.
Addicted To Quack

Ducks Acrobatics & Tumbling Opens Season With Win in South Dakota

Oregon opened its 13th Acrobatics & Tumbling season with a road trip to surprisingly sunny South Dakota this weekend to take on the Augustana Vikings in Sioux Falls on Saturday. The Ducks turned in dominating performances across the board, winning the meet 268.685 to 251.655. The event was the first for Augustana’s new program and the first to ever take place in South Dakota.
