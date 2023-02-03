A source with close ties to former television and radio personality Wendy Williams is speaking up about the star’s lonely life since her empire crumbled in early 2022. In an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun, the insider said that Williams has now become a recluse who no longer sees any of her friends but calls sporadically to provide empty updates on her life. The source also worries that her long-awaited podcast will never take off like her reps have said in the press recently.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO