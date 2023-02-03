Read full article on original website
Kanye West’s 2.2 million LA Ranch in Ruins After Divorce from Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has left behind more than his marriage with Kim Kardashian. The Donda singer is known for making big creative plans, and often even turning them into reality. Along with music and fashion, he began his own academy and a Church group to perform. But a lot of it has come to a halt as controversies surrounded him and his split with the Kardashian.
Truth or Hoax? Is Kanye West Moving to South Africa to Settle With New Wife Bianca
Kanye West may be done with living in America. There is no doubt that the singer and artist has a wide fan base all over the world, but could he be moving? A lot has happened in the entertainer’s life in the last couple of years. From confirming his divorce from Kim Kardashian to remarrying in just two months.
NOT A SINGLE DOLLAR! Kanye West’s 2024 Presidential Run Turns Into A Disaster As It’s Funds Seem Dry
Rapper turned Hitler sympathizer, Kanye West (now Ye) seems to be pretty determined about the 2024 US presidential elections. However, on the face of it, it is just the Donda Academy owner doing all the work and receiving no support from the third parties whatsoever. Ye, who recently married a Yeezy employee, just two months after divorcing the television personality, Kim Kardashian, saw a spiral downfall since his White Lives Matter fashion spree. Amidst all this, though, he has not taken a step back from his long-held dream- of conducting the presidential election.
RATES’ SKY HIGH! Kanye West’s Donda Studio That He Rented for $1 Million Sees a Rocketing Price Raise
The studio that Kanye West rented is available on an hourly basis again. The Donda singer is known for doing things the grand way, which has often proved to be successful as well. He is known for spending big when it comes to taking spaces on rent for projects where he meets various creative people.
Friends of Wendy Williams Worried About Her Despondency, Fears She Won’t Be Back in Limelight Anytime Soon
A source with close ties to former television and radio personality Wendy Williams is speaking up about the star’s lonely life since her empire crumbled in early 2022. In an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun, the insider said that Williams has now become a recluse who no longer sees any of her friends but calls sporadically to provide empty updates on her life. The source also worries that her long-awaited podcast will never take off like her reps have said in the press recently.
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Offset Claps Back At J Prince For Claiming He Wasn’t ‘There’ For Takeoff Before Death: ‘I Don’t Know You’
Offset defended his relationship with his late cousin Takeoff and clapped back against comments made by music CEO J Prince. Over three months after Takeoff’s tragic November 1, 2022 death, J Prince, 58, went on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and criticized how Offset, 31, wasn’t “there” for Takeoff before he died. J Prince was seemingly speaking about the fact that his son, Jas Prince, and Offset and Takeoff’s fellow Migos member, Quavo, were both at the bowling alley where Takeoff was shot and killed, while Offset was home with his wife Cardi B.
Family Hustle: T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Heiress Shows Off Her Vocal Chops In ‘Lift Me Up’ Cover
Could there be another heir to the musical dynasty that is T.I. & Tiny?
Did You Know Arnold Schwarzenegger was Originally Chosen to Return For ‘Predator 2’ ?
Despite bagging multiple achievements throughout his life, what fetched the most glory Arnold Schwarzenegger was his lead role in his landmark movie, Predator. His top Hits breakthrough characters of all time, Dutch as the main lead still thrives in the hearts of movie freaks. However, people of that era can get it better as the legend never returned. Nonetheless, the plan was just the opposite.
T.I. & Tiny's 6-Year-Old Daughter Nails Cover of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'
T.I. and Tiny's little girl, Heiress Harris, is launching her music career with a bang-up cover of Rihanna's 'Black Panther' anthem "Lift Me Up" ... and Mom and Dad gotta be proud!!!. Heiress -- who's only 6 years old, btw -- dropped her rendition Thursday on IG ... and instantly...
Bun B Says Rappers Are 'Balling In Debt' With Major Labels: 'UGK Is Still $2M In The Red'
Bun B has claimed that artists are “balling in debt” by signing major label deals — and that UGK is no different. In an interview with B High ATL, the Texas rap legend spoke openly about his experience with major labels, including Sony. “So, UGK was signed...
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
Rickey Smiley Breaks Silence On Son Brandon’s Death: It’s Been A ‘Terrible Nightmare’
Rickey Smiley mourned his son Brandon’s death with an emotional clip on his Instagram on Monday, January 30. The comic, 54, spoke about Brandon’s passing at 32 a day after his unexpected death. He said that the day after learning that his son had died was even more heartbreaking than the day before, and he opened up about the grief that he and the rest of the family were experiencing.
Jay-Z Raps Nearly Five-Minute Verse in Last Supper-Inspired ‘God Did’ Performance to Close Out Grammys
Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy delivered hip-hop lovers the ultimate treat with their Grammy performance of “God Did,” which closed out the 2023 ceremony. DJ Khaled started the performance from inside the Crypto.com arena before the camera cut outside, where Khaled joined Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne and more in the middle of the street to keep the performance going. The performance went full “The Last Supper” when Jay-Z arrived to perform his nearly five-minute verse. The artists all sat at a long dining table in the middle of street complete with a feast and...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Cardi B and Off Set Showcase PDA at the Pre-Grammy Gala, but Fans Have a Rather Mixed Reaction to It
Cardi B and Off Set sure got into some PDA at pre-Grammys. The couple is definitely one that dazzles in the limelight with having a shared history together of their own ups and down. They have appeared in award shows together several times before, and one thing that the rapper couple is not afraid of is some PDA.
Lil Wayne Holds Back Tears While Sharing Touching Story About Losing His Father As A Child
Lil Wayne has opened up about the surprising way in which the death of his father impacted his life during an emotional speech at a Grammy Week award ceremony. Weezy took the stage in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) to accept the Global Impact Award at the inaugural Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. After thanking the event’s organizers and those in attendance, he proceeded to offer the audience some insight into his upbringing.
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
Quavo Blocks Offset From Participating in GRAMMYs Takeoff Tribute Leading to Backstage Brawl
During the In Memoriam section of the GRAMMYs, Quavo performed a tribute to Takeoff, his recently released single “WITHOUT YOU.” The moment ended with Quavo and the supporting group Maverick City Music standing with Takeoff’s chain. In a report from TMZ, moments before the performance started, Quavo...
Late 'Boyz N The Hood' Director John Singleton’s $6 Million Estate To Be Split Between His 7 Children
John Singleton left behind over $6 million in assets at the time of his death and the money will be split between his children, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Singleton’s mother, Sheila Ward, has submitted her final report as an administrator of the late director’s estate. The famed director and movie producer died in 2019 at the age of 51 after suffering multiple strokes.In the final report, Ward revealed after handling debts and selling off assets the estate value is listed as $6,858,541.41. The assets include a Los Angeles home, a 1999 Lexus, a 2003...
