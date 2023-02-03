Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
wegotthiscovered.com
Without a ‘Black Adam’ sequel to fall back on, Dwayne Johnson promotes himself instead
In an alternate timeline – one that’s probably not to different from our own as fate would have it – the recently announced slate of DCU projects could have turned out a lot different, with Dwayne Johnson front-and-center. It wouldn’t be too hard to imagine the new...
Robert Pattinson Will No Longer Be the Only Batman in the DC Extended Universe
DC Studios boss James Gunn recently announced there's another Batman movie in the works, but it doesn't star Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Incredibly, James Gunn is asked with the utmost seriousness how he knows a ‘Superman: Legacy’ rumor isn’t true
This might be stating the obvious, but it’s worth repeating that not only is James Gunn the co-CEO of DC Studios in charge of the franchise’s entire creative direction for the foreseeable future, but he’s also writing the screenplay for Superman: Legacy. Not only that, but the...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
netflixjunkie.com
Did You Know Arnold Schwarzenegger was Originally Chosen to Return For ‘Predator 2’ ?
Despite bagging multiple achievements throughout his life, what fetched the most glory Arnold Schwarzenegger was his lead role in his landmark movie, Predator. His top Hits breakthrough characters of all time, Dutch as the main lead still thrives in the hearts of movie freaks. However, people of that era can get it better as the legend never returned. Nonetheless, the plan was just the opposite.
Disney+'s Percy Jackson Series Finally Wrapped Filming, And Its Star Celebrated In A Very On-Brand Way
Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell shared the first season of the Disney+ series has wrapped filming ahead of its 2024 release.
netflixjunkie.com
Did You Know Why Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, Christian Bale, and Brad Pitt Were Almost Unrecognizable in ‘The Big Shot’
You might remember the multi-starrer movie The Big Shot, which depicted some of the most handsome actors in Hollywood in mundane looks. The cast included celebrities like Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, Christian Bale, and Brad Pitt. While we saw how these renowned faces were buried under bulky Lego hair, awkward fashion options, and exaggerated makeup.
ComicBook
Arrow's Stephen Amell Requested a Specific Storyline for The Flash Return
Warner Bros. has been slowly ending each of their DC Comics shows on The CW due to appointing James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of the newly minted DC Studios and the latest series to wrap things up is The Flash. The Flash is returning for a shorter Season 9 that will wrap up the cast's tenure in Central City. The CW is known for bringing back actors that have previously appeared in the Arrowverse but there was one character who died in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event: Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen. It was recently revealed that Amell would return as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in an upcoming episode that will also feature David Ramsey and Keyinan Lonsdale reprising their John Diggle and Wally West roles, respectively. Now it seems that we have a bit more clarity on what prompted Amell's return. During a new interview with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed how the actor returning as Green Arrow came to be.
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn officially confirms the first comic book storyline that definitely won’t inspire ‘Superman: Legacy’
Ever since James Gunn first confirmed the existence and lineup of the DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters and Superman: Legacy in particular, fans have been desperate to know which comic book storylines would be influencing the franchise’s revamped first wave of projects. Of course, some...
EW.com
Hogwarts Legacy seemingly introduces Harry Potter's first trans character amid J.K. Rowling controversy
The wizarding world of Harry Potter has introduced its first transgender character in the midst of on-going controversies around author J.K. Rowling's statements about trans people. Hogwarts Legacy, the hotly anticipated open-world role-playing game set in the world of Harry Potter, features a character called Sirona Ryan, a witch that...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ backlash claims its most shocking victim yet as Tom Holland’s MCU future is called into question
Thanks to Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder‘s speedy streaming arrivals, we were able to understand the final fan consensus on those movies pretty quickly, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was able to enjoy a longer honeymoon period thanks to its prelonged Disney Plus debut. Unfortunately, now that it’s finally available for everyone to watch from their sofas, the Ryan Coogler sequel is proving to be just as divisive as Marvel‘s other 2022 movies. With even a previously beloved character being bombarded with backlash…
netflixjunkie.com
“Work in progress” – Ryan Reynolds Claims That ‘Deadpool 3’ Co-Star Hugh Jackman Is the Reason Why He Is Training So Hard
Ryan Reynolds is working out hard for Deadpool 3. But the actor explained it in a rather funny way about why he is building muscles. The actor who transformed himself from a comedy hero to a superhero did so by bulking up big time. When he finally found success as Marvel’s Deadpool, it secured the sequel, and then the threequel of the superhero.
wegotthiscovered.com
Calling a 1990s action favorite better than its all-time classic successor threatens to start a riot
John Woo was already one of the greatest action directors in the business before he’d even set foot in Hollywood thanks to a slew of all-time greats including A Better Tomorrow, The Killer, and Hard Boiled, but he arguably didn’t find his footing in Stateside cinema until he tackled Broken Arrow.
netflixjunkie.com
“Bautista does deserve that Schwarzenegger run of..” Fans Come to Dave Bautista’s Support After the Actor Revealed He Wonders if He’s Too Unattractive for Rom-Coms
Dave Bautista, as we all know, is among one of the most popular WWE stars. Apart from an incredibly successful career in wrestling, the Bushwick actor has carved a niche out for himself in the acting industry as well. Over the years, Bautista has given numerous hit films and shows, especially in the superhero and action genre. However, we have never witnessed the Guardians of the Galaxy star in a romantic comedy genre.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans aghast as gory concept art reveals the MCU character death we never wanted to see
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lived up to the promise of providing a horror-focused spin on the MCU, but then what do you expect when you hire The Evil Dead‘s Sam Raimi and let him off the leash? The movie saw Scarlet Witch in full horror monster mode, didn’t skimp on body horror when dismantling the heroes of an alternative Earth, and concluded with Strange possessing his own rotting corpse.
The Flash Star Kiersey Clemons Reacts To James Gunn Praising The Upcoming DC Movie
The Flash actress Kiersey Clemons shared her thoughts on DC Studios’ James Gunn praising the Scarlet Speedster’s solo movie.
