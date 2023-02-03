ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man

The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
ComicBook

DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures

The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
netflixjunkie.com

Did You Know Arnold Schwarzenegger was Originally Chosen to Return For ‘Predator 2’ ?

Despite bagging multiple achievements throughout his life, what fetched the most glory Arnold Schwarzenegger was his lead role in his landmark movie, Predator. His top Hits breakthrough characters of all time, Dutch as the main lead still thrives in the hearts of movie freaks. However, people of that era can get it better as the legend never returned. Nonetheless, the plan was just the opposite.
netflixjunkie.com

Did You Know Why Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, Christian Bale, and Brad Pitt Were Almost Unrecognizable in ‘The Big Shot’

You might remember the multi-starrer movie The Big Shot, which depicted some of the most handsome actors in Hollywood in mundane looks. The cast included celebrities like Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, Christian Bale, and Brad Pitt. While we saw how these renowned faces were buried under bulky Lego hair, awkward fashion options, and exaggerated makeup.
ComicBook

Arrow's Stephen Amell Requested a Specific Storyline for The Flash Return

Warner Bros. has been slowly ending each of their DC Comics shows on The CW due to appointing James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of the newly minted DC Studios and the latest series to wrap things up is The Flash. The Flash is returning for a shorter Season 9 that will wrap up the cast's tenure in Central City. The CW is known for bringing back actors that have previously appeared in the Arrowverse but there was one character who died in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event: Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen. It was recently revealed that Amell would return as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in an upcoming episode that will also feature David Ramsey and Keyinan Lonsdale reprising their John Diggle and Wally West roles, respectively. Now it seems that we have a bit more clarity on what prompted Amell's return. During a new interview with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed how the actor returning as Green Arrow came to be.
thedigitalfix.com

Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set

Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ backlash claims its most shocking victim yet as Tom Holland’s MCU future is called into question

Thanks to Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder‘s speedy streaming arrivals, we were able to understand the final fan consensus on those movies pretty quickly, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was able to enjoy a longer honeymoon period thanks to its prelonged Disney Plus debut. Unfortunately, now that it’s finally available for everyone to watch from their sofas, the Ryan Coogler sequel is proving to be just as divisive as Marvel‘s other 2022 movies. With even a previously beloved character being bombarded with backlash…
netflixjunkie.com

“Work in progress” – Ryan Reynolds Claims That ‘Deadpool 3’ Co-Star Hugh Jackman Is the Reason Why He Is Training So Hard

Ryan Reynolds is working out hard for Deadpool 3. But the actor explained it in a rather funny way about why he is building muscles. The actor who transformed himself from a comedy hero to a superhero did so by bulking up big time. When he finally found success as Marvel’s Deadpool, it secured the sequel, and then the threequel of the superhero.
netflixjunkie.com

“Bautista does deserve that Schwarzenegger run of..” Fans Come to Dave Bautista’s Support After the Actor Revealed He Wonders if He’s Too Unattractive for Rom-Coms

Dave Bautista, as we all know, is among one of the most popular WWE stars. Apart from an incredibly successful career in wrestling, the Bushwick actor has carved a niche out for himself in the acting industry as well. Over the years, Bautista has given numerous hit films and shows, especially in the superhero and action genre. However, we have never witnessed the Guardians of the Galaxy star in a romantic comedy genre.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans aghast as gory concept art reveals the MCU character death we never wanted to see

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lived up to the promise of providing a horror-focused spin on the MCU, but then what do you expect when you hire The Evil Dead‘s Sam Raimi and let him off the leash? The movie saw Scarlet Witch in full horror monster mode, didn’t skimp on body horror when dismantling the heroes of an alternative Earth, and concluded with Strange possessing his own rotting corpse.

