Director of ‘Pamela, a Love Story’ Explained Why He Wanted to Make an Anti-Celebrity Movie on Pamela Anderson

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
ANOTHER ROYAL EXIT! Princess Eugenie and Husband To Follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle For Another Move Abroad?
Speaking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the one thing that remains constant with all their controversies is the infamous Megxit of 2020. At the dawn of the deadly pandemic, the estranged couple called it quits with the Royal Family and went their separate ways. As of now, the Sussex couple is well settled in the state of California USA with their adorable kids, Archie and Lilibet. However, just as we thought it was the last of such daring moves in history, here comes another by Princess Eugenie.
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Maria Shriver Revealed the Reason Behind Her Going to a Convent After She Got Divorced from Arnold Schwarzenegger
While the world was recovering from the pandemic’s losses, Maria Shriver was dealing with her anticipated divorce from Arnold Schwarzenegger. The couple originally split in the year 2011 but got officially divorced in 2021. Until 2011, they were counted as one of the most successful couples in Hollywood. The...
FAKE! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Called Out for Staging Clips in Docuseries
There are many similarities that one can draw out from the Oprah interview that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave and their Netflix docuseries. However, there are also many differences that fans have pointed out. While a few observations were heavily biased, an expert body language expert has thoroughly studied the couple to let the world know what their body language indicates as they make big claims against the Royal family.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Love or Pure Manipulation? Fans Think Jada Pinkett Smith Played a Big Role in the Oscar Slapgate
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of those Hollywood couples who may seem perfectly content on the surface, but there will always be a ground to speculate if we dig deeper. Their open relationship has always been a topic of discussion, and fans and critics often find it difficult to find out if there is any sour feeling between the two. The 2022 Oscar slapgate controversy is just a testament to this fact.
Throwback to the Time When Joe Rogan Ditched Ben Affleck as the Greatest Batman Ever to Pick THIS Actor
There have been many portrayals of superhero characters from DC Comics. For instance, Henry Cavill, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, and so forth have portrayed the character of Superman. Likewise, Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, George Clooney, and so forth have portrayed the character of Batman. While different people have different actors as their favorite, Joe Rogan once ditched Ben Affleck’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne to choose an English actor.
‘The Witcher’ Creators Wanted Henry Cavill to Play a Diluted Version of the Geralt? Another Speculation About the Actor’s Exit Surfaces Online
Amongst the biggest shockers for Hollywood in 2022, one was the Henry Cavill exit from The Witcher. Cavill played a key role in popularizing the series and the character. Owing to the big star he is, the actor’s exit soon took the internet by storm. Fans were devastated after he announced that he will no longer reprise his role in the show’s fourth season. And naturally, a plethora of rumors about the actor’s exit started making the rounds.
Fans Lose Their Mind as Dwayne Johnson Meets Adele for the First Time at Grammys
The thing that really makes fans go crazy about Grammy evenings is the memories that our favorite celebrities leave us with. And this year, the award function came with even bigger and jaw-dropping surprises. We finally got the moment we have been waiting for for the last six years. Yes, you are thinking it right! Adele, 34, returned to the red carpet for this music festival with a full blast.
Boosie Went on a Hilarious Rant About How Kanye West Is a Self Proclaimed Jesus
Other than his music, if there is one thing Kanye West is known for, it’s his controversial statements. The artist was one of the top trending celebrities of 2022. While fans find it entertaining, it has drawn a great deal of criticism as well. He has been a believer in free speech and speaks his mind regardless of the consequences, and a fellow American rapper recently ranted about it all.
The Lesser Known Music Career of Ryan Gosling That Earned Him the Nickname, Baby Goose
Over the years, we have witnessed a number of celebrities going all in, adding new endeavors to their multi-hyphenate titles. From Ryan Reynolds to Kim Kardashian, the list of Hollywood stars with successful careers beyond Hollywood goes on. However, Reynolds is not the only Ryan who has a lot to offer to the audience apart from his acting skills. Ryan Gosling has a hidden career up his sleeve too.
“He gave no signs that he was in a committed..” – Throwback to When Will Smith Got a Little Too Comfortable With Margot Robbie
Will Smith is a man of many credits. While he is one of the most successful and popular actors in the industry, the Men In Black star is not without controversies as well. Almost a year ago, Smith broke the internet after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The slap gate was one of the biggest lows in the actor’s life. However, time and again, Smith has been involved in some very controversial things, raising a lot of eyebrows.
“So incredibly disrespectful” – Doja Cat Lashes Out for Being Compared with Britney Spears Over a Haircut
Doja Cat is not happy about being compared to Britney Spears. Both singers have a large fan base and are still very much in the limelight. While the ‘Boss Bitch’ singer rose to fame recently, Spears has been a heartthrob since the early 2000s. The latter disappeared from the limelight for a while, but recently came back to social media again.
Did You Know Kanye West Paid a Visit to ‘Rick and Morty’ Writers’ Room Thanks to His Buddy Justin Roiland?
It is no secret that Kanye West is a fan of Rick and Morty. The Donda singer has always managed to penetrate different horizons of the entertainment industry. Perhaps a world of crazy ideas and different realities is something that fascinates the entertainer, like a million other fans. Moreover, he is also known for making complex music with layers to it.
No Nominations and Yet Kanye West Remains the Most Time Grammy Winner Equalling Jay Z’s Record
After his anti-Semitic comments and the public canceling him, fans still wondered whether Kanye West will appear at the 2023 Grammys. Turns out he was not invited. Despite his erratic behavior, and numerous headlining controversies, he remains a towering figure in the music industry. His popularity may have nosedived, but one cannot deny his contribution to the musical scene.
“Didn’t want ya’ll to miss out” – Emily Rudd Answers the One Question That Fans of ‘One Piece’ Want to Ask Ahead of Its TV Adaptation
One Piece is finally coming to Netflix in the form of a live-action series. Animes are one category that the OTT giant is really exploring. Not just them, Ninja Turtles, Archies, and Tin Tin are examples of successful adaptations of comics and animations that have been successful in the past.
A Classic Disaster? Here’s What Shinichiro Watanabe Thinks of Live Action Adaptation of ‘Cowboy Bebop’
While the Japanese non-noir sci-fi anime, Cowboy Bebop garnered global attention and a cult-classic fan following, its live-action adaption on Netflix failed to live up to its grandiose. And well, the parent creator of the anime, Shinichiro Watanabe, could not agree more. The hour-long stretched episodes of the original 25 minutes episodes evidently did not work well as the streaming giant canceled the show only after 10 episodes and one season.
‘It should be FOUR by now’ – Twitterati Demand a Sequel of THIS Shane Black Movie Staring Ryan Gosling
Discovering hidden gems of Hollywood is perhaps the best love token movie nerds can ever receive. And this valentine’s week, we bring to you a perfect surprise. In the package, we also bring to you one of the most bankable romantic leads of all time, Ryan Gosling, in his not-so-poised and stoic self, and also a widely supported demand to renew the detective gig for a sequel. Well, if you are a true geek, you must have taken our hint already. We are indeed talking about the 2016 movie starring the La La Land actor, The Nice Guys.
Another Couple to Tie the Knot in Kdramaland; Lee Seung GI Announces Marriage to Lee Da In
Is it the season of weddings? We think so. With the rise in the popularity of Korean dramas, Korean actors and actresses have also gotten their fair share of stardom in the west. Recently, one such mainstay of Korean rom-coms, Lee Seung Gi has announced his wedding plans to longtime girlfriend Lee Da In.
