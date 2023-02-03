ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Black History, Uncensored: Ta-Nehisi Coates can’t be tamed

Ta-Nehisi Coates came to prominence as a writer in the 2010s at a time when so-called unapologetic Blackness was in vogue. The conceit behind this term — “unapologetic” — has always seemed to me like Black people’s defiant response to many white people’s judging eyes. To be unapologetic is to remain stoic in the face of judgment. But to me, Coates has always represented something different.
Black Enterprise

Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales

Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

The Black National Anthem reminds us ‘we have not yet achieved the kind of justice that we richly deserve’

Dating back to the year 1900, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” has transformed over the decades into the Black National Anthem. It has a rich history that has withstood numerous civil rights tragedies and celebrations. Yet, this 100-year-old song has as much meaning now as ever. Dr. Imani Perry, who literally wrote the book on it, explains why its mainstream prominence is so important. “Part of that journey has been to actually tell the story of Black Americans more fully and deeply, so that people can understand why it has been so critical to actually continue to struggle for racial justice, and why Black Americans have actually been able to sustain themselves in the face of persistent injustice.”Feb. 5, 2023.
Comfy, Safe Couch

White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
MSNBC

Pamela Anderson: It's a rebel move to be happy and sexy at any age

Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Plastic Surgeon: "Forget Retinol, Use This Household Item To Fill In Wrinkles" What if WW1 had never happened? Game simulates historical scenarios. Oak&Luna /. SPONSORED. The Perfect Valentine's Gift for Her. LeafFilter...
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

#VelshiBannedBookClub: Revisiting “The 1619 Project” with Nikole Hannah-Jones

“The 1619 Project”, named for the year the first enslaved African people arrived on the shores of Virginia, began as an editorial franchise for the New York Times. It has since grown to include the best-selling book, a children’s picture book, class curriculum, a podcast, and now, a new Hulu documentary series. The body of work asks us to reexamine and reframe what we know to be true of U.S. history. “The books that have stuck with me most in my life are the ones that have unsettled me,” says Nikole Hannah-Jones. Since its inception, “The 1619 Project” has faced a relentless firestorm of calls for its ban -- from school libraries, state senates, and even the Trump White House. “Countries do great things, and countries do terrible things, and we have to deal with it all,” says Hannah-Jones. Being exposed to new ideas and information is in fact, “the purpose of an education.”Feb. 4, 2023.
VIRGINIA STATE
MSNBC

Black History, Uncensored: Alice Walker rejects GOP’s view for women

In the mind of Alice Walker, women are not gifts to be prized or beheld. Reading her work, I’m acquainted with a person who knew the objectification underlying the paltry praise women often receive from men. Especially when this praise — compliments about beauty, daintiness, or what have you — comes in lieu of true respect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy