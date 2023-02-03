Read full article on original website
Twitter Drags Black Podcast Host for Saying He’s African and Doesn’t Have ‘Generational Trauma’ Like Blacks
Looks like someone was uncomfortable with being in the hot seat. Emmanuel Acho, host of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, had some things to say about his Black experience on a recent episode of Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsey’s The Higher Learning podcast. Acho testified to feeling differently...
MSNBC
Black History, Uncensored: Ta-Nehisi Coates can’t be tamed
Ta-Nehisi Coates came to prominence as a writer in the 2010s at a time when so-called unapologetic Blackness was in vogue. The conceit behind this term — “unapologetic” — has always seemed to me like Black people’s defiant response to many white people’s judging eyes. To be unapologetic is to remain stoic in the face of judgment. But to me, Coates has always represented something different.
Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales
Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
Black Twitter Begins Black History Month In Epic Fashion Once Again #BlackHistoryMonth
Black Twitter joined together once more to celebrate Black History Month with both informative and hilarious tweets in 2023. The post Black Twitter Begins Black History Month In Epic Fashion Once Again #BlackHistoryMonth appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MSNBC
The Black National Anthem reminds us ‘we have not yet achieved the kind of justice that we richly deserve’
Dating back to the year 1900, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” has transformed over the decades into the Black National Anthem. It has a rich history that has withstood numerous civil rights tragedies and celebrations. Yet, this 100-year-old song has as much meaning now as ever. Dr. Imani Perry, who literally wrote the book on it, explains why its mainstream prominence is so important. “Part of that journey has been to actually tell the story of Black Americans more fully and deeply, so that people can understand why it has been so critical to actually continue to struggle for racial justice, and why Black Americans have actually been able to sustain themselves in the face of persistent injustice.”Feb. 5, 2023.
Nikole Hannah-Jones lashes out at critics during MSNBC 'racial healing' townhall: 'I'm glad they're scared'
New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones spoke at a “racial healing town hall” Tuesday, taking aim at critics of the controversial 1619 Project on slavery.
White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
All The Times White People Got Reparations For No Longer Enslaving People
When the talk of reparations comes up, there are lots of reasons many white people are opposed to the idea. 1. There Is No Single Group Clearly Responsible For The Crime Of Slavery.
AOL Corp
Black people and the rest of the nation differ on what kind of racism harms Black America more
While most Black Americans focus on the structural issues, the rest of the country sees it a bit differently. While Black people say that structural racism is worse for them, other groups are more focused on the attention-grabbing, viral Karen moments, according to a recent study. The survey, done by...
Jemele Hill claims Black people can 'carry water' for White supremacy: 'You're stuck on faces'
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill insisted on Twitter that Black people can support White supremacy with regards to the police beating of Tyre Nichols.
Ivy League professor on MSNBC trashes critical race theory critic as 'fake journalist'
A MSNBC segment blamed structural racism in policing for the death of Tyre Nichols and trashed Critical Race Theory critic Christopher Rufo's journalism.
Here's the No. 1 Question White Leaders Ask Me About Black History Month
Five steps you should take during Black History Month -- and all year long -- to show up for your Black colleagues.
MSNBC
'The 1619 Project' is the story of America, says Nikole Hannah-Jones
Executive Producer and Host of 'The 1619 Project' on Hulu, Nikole Hannah-Jones, joins Morning Joe to discuss the six-part docuseries expanding upon the project, which originally ran in the New York Times Magazine.Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
Pamela Anderson: It's a rebel move to be happy and sexy at any age
MSNBC
Why I hope my daughter takes great pleasure in being as 'inconvenient as possible'
February is here, and I’ve been thinking a lot about the lessons I want to impart to my 9-year-old daughter. Practicing hope is something I encourage and teach her to do daily. But, this year, as I look at the state of the world around me, I can’t help but feel a certain irony in the celebration of Black History Month.
MSNBC
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Revisiting “The 1619 Project” with Nikole Hannah-Jones
“The 1619 Project”, named for the year the first enslaved African people arrived on the shores of Virginia, began as an editorial franchise for the New York Times. It has since grown to include the best-selling book, a children’s picture book, class curriculum, a podcast, and now, a new Hulu documentary series. The body of work asks us to reexamine and reframe what we know to be true of U.S. history. “The books that have stuck with me most in my life are the ones that have unsettled me,” says Nikole Hannah-Jones. Since its inception, “The 1619 Project” has faced a relentless firestorm of calls for its ban -- from school libraries, state senates, and even the Trump White House. “Countries do great things, and countries do terrible things, and we have to deal with it all,” says Hannah-Jones. Being exposed to new ideas and information is in fact, “the purpose of an education.”Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
Black History, Uncensored: Alice Walker rejects GOP’s view for women
In the mind of Alice Walker, women are not gifts to be prized or beheld. Reading her work, I’m acquainted with a person who knew the objectification underlying the paltry praise women often receive from men. Especially when this praise — compliments about beauty, daintiness, or what have you — comes in lieu of true respect.
Patrisse Cullors on 10 years of Black Lives Matter: ‘A painful reminder of what hasn’t changed’
When Patrisse Cullors first wrote the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter in 2013, it was a simple and powerful demand for Black liberation – a phrase that at the time felt to her like a “freedom portal” and a “beacon of hope”. But last month, the BLM co-founder...
