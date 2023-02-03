ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Recycled Coffee Creamer Bottle Craft Perfect for Valentine’s Day

This recycled bottle craft is a great way to make a cute Valentine’s day craft or even a cute penguin craft. Kids of all ages will love this recycled bottle craft including: toddlers, preschoolers, and even elementary aged kids. And the best part is, this recycled bottle craft is budget-friendly!
makeuseof.com

These 9 DIY Projects Are Perfect for Any Cat Lover

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cats! They are cute, cuddly, full of personality, and will often, if not always, ignore your existence. But we still love them because our hearts and houses would be empty without them. Even with their snobbish nature, these cute furry animals always have a way of warming hearts; they deserve everything nice. Got a cat or know someone who has one? Try building any of these 9 DIY projects perfect for any cat lover.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Refinery29

How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7

Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
a-z-animals.com

The 15 Best Small Dog Breeds Ranked

Whether you’re looking for a first-time companion or another furry friend to add to your family, a small dog might be the right choice. Dogs come in all colors, temperaments, and sizes. If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, carefully consider your needs and restrictions and what you value in a dog. Remember: dogs are forever companions and should not be taken on lightly. Here, we’ll discover the 15 best small dog breeds.
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Tracey Folly

Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.
petpress.net

What Are The Best Dog Breeds For Seniors? The Top 10 Picks

Are you a senior looking for the perfect four-legged companion? What are the best dog breeds for seniors?. It’s no secret that dogs bring us joy, companionship, and unconditional love – all of which are especially important as we age. Choosing the right pup requires thoughtfulness and research...
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy