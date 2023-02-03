Read full article on original website
PetSmart Wants To Pay Your Cat or Dog $10,000 to Test Toys
On average, cats and dogs sleep between 12 to 16 hours a day. If you think they need to be more productive — especially in helping with the finances — then here’s the perfect job for them. PetSmart is in search of one dog and one cat...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Recycled Coffee Creamer Bottle Craft Perfect for Valentine’s Day
This recycled bottle craft is a great way to make a cute Valentine’s day craft or even a cute penguin craft. Kids of all ages will love this recycled bottle craft including: toddlers, preschoolers, and even elementary aged kids. And the best part is, this recycled bottle craft is budget-friendly!
makeuseof.com
These 9 DIY Projects Are Perfect for Any Cat Lover
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cats! They are cute, cuddly, full of personality, and will often, if not always, ignore your existence. But we still love them because our hearts and houses would be empty without them. Even with their snobbish nature, these cute furry animals always have a way of warming hearts; they deserve everything nice. Got a cat or know someone who has one? Try building any of these 9 DIY projects perfect for any cat lover.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tootsie!
She may be only 6 months old, but this little pup is ready for whatever your throw at her (until naptime, that is).
Refinery29
How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7
Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
a-z-animals.com
The 15 Best Small Dog Breeds Ranked
Whether you’re looking for a first-time companion or another furry friend to add to your family, a small dog might be the right choice. Dogs come in all colors, temperaments, and sizes. If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, carefully consider your needs and restrictions and what you value in a dog. Remember: dogs are forever companions and should not be taken on lightly. Here, we’ll discover the 15 best small dog breeds.
Hysterical Moment Dog Fakes a Bad Leg Until Owner Tells Her To 'Cut It Out'
"And the best actor award goes to..." one TikTok user wrote after seeing the Frenchie's dramatics.
msn.com
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
6 items you should never store under the kitchen sink, according to a professional organizer
A professional organizer let us know what doesn't belong under the kitchen sink, and where to put these common items instead.
People are only just finding out XXL and 2XL aren’t the same size
If shopping for your size has ever left you feeling seriously confused, you’re not alone. Watch the video below:. Many of us have felt the frustration of trying on a garment from one shop and it's a perfect fit, but in another shop it’s too tight or too big.
This is the most important command you'll ever teach your dog, says dog trainer
Learn this important command and help keep your dog safe
Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.
I'm an interior designer. Here are 10 things I'd never have in my own home.
As an expert focused on luxury designs, here are some trends and decor pieces I don't like and would never take part in, from posters to ceiling fans.
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
petpress.net
What Are The Best Dog Breeds For Seniors? The Top 10 Picks
Are you a senior looking for the perfect four-legged companion? What are the best dog breeds for seniors?. It’s no secret that dogs bring us joy, companionship, and unconditional love – all of which are especially important as we age. Choosing the right pup requires thoughtfulness and research...
Laughter as Dachshund Caught Stomping Her Foot Because She's Hungry
"Only a sausage would do this! love it they're so bossy," one user said.
