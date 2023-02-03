In any other season, tickets to watch a team languishing in 13th place in the Western Conference of the NBA, would not be too difficult to come by. However, even as the Los Angeles Lakers' on-court failures continued on Saturday with defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron James' quest to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer means Lakers games are no longer ordinary events.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO