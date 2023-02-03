ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn't quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant's Grizzlies
Los Angeles Lakers are the hottest ticket in town as LeBron James closes in on NBA history

In any other season, tickets to watch a team languishing in 13th place in the Western Conference of the NBA, would not be too difficult to come by. However, even as the Los Angeles Lakers' on-court failures continued on Saturday with defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron James' quest to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer means Lakers games are no longer ordinary events.
Kyrie Irving traded from Brooklyn Nets to Dallas Mavericks, per reports

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This is a developing story and will be updated. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
