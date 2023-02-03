Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KTBS
LeBron James closing in on history as he moves 36 points from breaking NBA all-time scoring record
LeBron James finished with 27 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 131-126 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday, leaving the 38-year-old needing 36 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record. James struggled out of the gates but was able to finish the game strong, adding nine rebounds...
KTBS
Los Angeles Lakers are the hottest ticket in town as LeBron James closes in on NBA history
In any other season, tickets to watch a team languishing in 13th place in the Western Conference of the NBA, would not be too difficult to come by. However, even as the Los Angeles Lakers' on-court failures continued on Saturday with defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron James' quest to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer means Lakers games are no longer ordinary events.
KTBS
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry out indefinitely with ligament damage
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry could be facing significant time away from the court following an injury suffered in the team's 119-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. The 34-year-old left the game in the third quarter with an apparent knee injury after colliding with a Mavs player.
KTBS
Kyrie Irving traded from Brooklyn Nets to Dallas Mavericks, per reports
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This is a developing story and will be updated. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
