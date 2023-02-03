ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraboo, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

Wisconsin dairy farm closures hit three-year high

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

All lanes back open on Wis 21 in Waushara County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes are back open Tuesday morning on Wisconsin 21 westbound in Waushara County. It was closed because of a crash. The crash happened at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the westbound lane of Wis 21 at County Highway S/Cree Road near Redgranite. The Waushara County Sheriff’s...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Missing Ho-Chunk Nation woman died of hypothermia, officials report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into the search for and death of a missing Ho-Chunk nation tribal member concluded that she died as a result of hypothermia, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday. Investigators learned through video surveillance cameras that the woman, later identified as Felicia Wanna,...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy