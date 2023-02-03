Read full article on original website
WSAW
Wisconsin dairy farm closures hit three-year high
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said...
WSAW
All lanes back open on Wis 21 in Waushara County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes are back open Tuesday morning on Wisconsin 21 westbound in Waushara County. It was closed because of a crash. The crash happened at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the westbound lane of Wis 21 at County Highway S/Cree Road near Redgranite. The Waushara County Sheriff’s...
WSAW
Missing Ho-Chunk Nation woman died of hypothermia, officials report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into the search for and death of a missing Ho-Chunk nation tribal member concluded that she died as a result of hypothermia, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday. Investigators learned through video surveillance cameras that the woman, later identified as Felicia Wanna,...
WSAW
Alcohol suspected factor in Waushara County fatal crash, officials say
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was killed in a weekend crash in Waushara County. The victim’s name was not immediately released. On Sunday, at about noon, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 21 at 22nd Avenue in the Township of Marion.
