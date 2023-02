Tony Bullard sat down to chat on a recent January morning. He wore a Davonte Adams-themed Las Vegas Raiders T-shirt — hope springs eternal, right? — and a black ski cap. It was chilly inside the Arizona baseball offices at Hi Corbett Field. The furnace was malfunctioning, so wool caps and hoodies were a popular fashion choice among the staffers milling about.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO