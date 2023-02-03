ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Bill would crack down on illegal paramilitary groups in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — According to a recent Secretary of State Audit, Oregon ranks sixth in the nation for the highest rate of violent extremist incidents over the past decade. A bill looks to give Oregon law more teeth when it comes to preventing incidents involving paramilitary groups or organized groups that use "dangerous weapons" in acts of civil disobedience.
House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in Oregon

There's a bill in Salem that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in Oregon. That includes cigarettes, and also products like cartridges for vaping. Supporters argue that flavors like fruit and candy attract kids, and that banning them would help prevent them from becoming tobacco users. Some of...
One man arrested in two separate attempted carjacking incidents

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police patrol officers have arrested a man involved in two separate incidents of assaults and unlawful entry into a car, according to a release from Salem Police Department (SPD). At approximately 12:30 A.M., patrol officers responded to the report of a stabbing that occurred in...
