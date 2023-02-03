Read full article on original website
All carrot, no stick? Recovery advocates split on drug-use intervention after Measure 110
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon law enforcement agencies are writing far fewer citations for drug possession under Measure 110 relative to the number of people arrested for simple drug possession before the law took effect, a KATU News Investigation has found. Voters approved Measure 110 in November 2020; the landmark...
Clackamas County transitional housing plans see pushback from businesses
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas County is moving forward with plans to convert rooms at the Quality Inn off of Interstate 205 into transitional housing units. Now, nearby business owners are voicing their concerns. That includes Mario Musil. He moved his law firm from downtown Portland to Clackamas, partially because...
Merkley addresses homelessness: 'We're trying to get funding to the local area'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley addressed the homeless in a town hall Saturday in Roseburg. This comes after Governor Tina Kotek declared the homeless crisis an emergency weeks ago. Senator Merkley was at Umpqua Community College where he spoke with the community about tackling the challenges of...
Bill would crack down on illegal paramilitary groups in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — According to a recent Secretary of State Audit, Oregon ranks sixth in the nation for the highest rate of violent extremist incidents over the past decade. A bill looks to give Oregon law more teeth when it comes to preventing incidents involving paramilitary groups or organized groups that use "dangerous weapons" in acts of civil disobedience.
$100K Powerball winner in Cottage Grove, $1M in Beaverton; jackpot now $747M
SALEM, Ore. — No one won the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but two tickets sold in Oregon were a windfall for their buyers. The Oregon Lottery reports that a $1 million ticket was purchased in Beaverton on February 4 and a $100,000 winner was purchased in Cottage Grove on February 3.
Belmont Goats vandalized, goats escape after receiving note criticizing homeless sweeps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Belmont Goats, the iconic Portland nonprofit-funded herd of goats, is reporting that their fence was cut Monday night, releasing their herd of goats - and that a note was found on the scene declaring it to be an intentional act in protest of the homeless camp sweeps in the area.
House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in Oregon
There's a bill in Salem that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in Oregon. That includes cigarettes, and also products like cartridges for vaping. Supporters argue that flavors like fruit and candy attract kids, and that banning them would help prevent them from becoming tobacco users. Some of...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Mt. Scott area of Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is facing gun and harassment charges after an hours-long standoff in the Mt. Scott area on Sunday evening, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Clackamas County deputies were called out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday on reports of a domestic incident in the...
Police: Sandy mother and son missing since October 2022, possible custodial interference
SANDY, Ore. — Sandy Police are reporting that a 5-year-old boy and his mother have been missing since October 2022. The report was first received on January 3, 2023, when police were notified that Christopher Park and his mother, Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, had been missing since the end of October 2022.
Arrest made after driver flees from traffic stop, runs into Northeast Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a driver Monday night who they said fled from a traffic stop and then ran into someone's home. Police surrounded the Northeast Portland home and said they found the driver hiding in the attic of a garage. It all started at about 5:50 p.m.,...
One man arrested in two separate attempted carjacking incidents
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police patrol officers have arrested a man involved in two separate incidents of assaults and unlawful entry into a car, according to a release from Salem Police Department (SPD). At approximately 12:30 A.M., patrol officers responded to the report of a stabbing that occurred in...
