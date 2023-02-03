Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Bronx neighbors celebrate small victory in fight to end illegal dumping in their neighborhood
A group of Bronx neighbors had complained for years about illegal dumping on their streets, and today they celebrated a small victory. The city recently installed a security camera on a nearby block, and residents are already noticing the difference, hoping the cameras will make their way to more neighborhoods.
Neighbors protest new Yonkers Chick-Fil-A location over safety worries
Fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A is coming to Yonkers - but not everyone is happy about it, and one group protested about it today.
Partial wall collapse in Jersey City to impact evening commute
JFK Boulevard in Jersey City will be closed between St. Paul’s Avenue and Nardone Place due to a partial wall collapse.
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train; third train death in a week
The railroad crossing in Peekskill has many signs and markings that alert people to the dangers.
Water main break floods Suffern roadway
Campbell Avenue was shut down from Cragmere Road to Hall Avenue around 6 a.m.
JFK Boulevard in Jersey City remains closed after partial wall collapse
JFK Boulevard in Jersey City, from Route 139 to St. Paul’s Avenue, will remain closed in both directions through rush hour after a partial wall collapse on Monday.
Car strikes entrance to Gateway Apartments in Bridgeport – 3rd time in 2 years
Police said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. while the car was traveling south on West Avenue and veered off course.
The Manor in West Orange is closing, leaving vendors and couples in limbo
News 12’s Ali Reid spoke with Jessica Piegaro, the chief operating officer of Brian Delia Photography, about the closing and what couples can do if they need a new venue.
Gun violence survivors gather in Flatbush as scourge of deaths plague nation
To mark National Gun Violence Survivors Week, a large crowd gathered in Flatbush to honor local survivors of gun violence. Organizers say that by early February, more people are killed by guns in the United States than any other nation faces in an entire year. The event, hosted by the...
Nassau legislature OKs pay hike for police officers
It is the first increase in salary since 2017.
Newark congregants celebrate life of slain Sayreville councilwoman; Murphy orders flags at half-staff
Many who gathered at the Champions Royal Assembly were still shaken up from the news of the fatal shooting of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
Vigil held for worker fatally shot at Yonkers bar last year
The group remembered Antonio Antoine-Fils, a Montvale, New Jersey resident, as giving, sweet, and "an amazing kid."
Suffolk police: 82-year-old woman believed to be dead at funeral home was still breathing
Police say the woman was transported to a Miller Place funeral home Saturday around 1:30 p.m. before it was discovered at 2:09 p.m. that she was still breathing.
Connecticut man arrested in connection to thefts of student artwork, equipment at SUNY Purchase
A Connecticut man was arrested in connection with several thefts of student artwork and equipment from SUNY Purchase. Purchase College police say Frank Flippone, of Fairfield, was arrested after a nearly yearlong investigation. Police said one piece of artwork was stolen in May and two last December, and it happened...
NYPD: Suspect in custody in shooting of NYPD officer from Deer Park, officer in grave condition
Police identified the officer as Adeed Fayaz, 26.
Police: Shooting in Canarsie leaves man in critical condition
A shooting in Canarsie Monday morning left a man in critical condition, police say. The shooting took place just before 10 a.m. on Paerdegat 1st Street, according to authorities. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made, but an investigation is ongoing.
Suffolk police rescue dog from Lake Ronkonkoma
There is no word on how the dog ended up in the water, but it's uninjured.
Police: Person fatally struck by train at Jay Street station in Downtown Brooklyn
A person was struck by a train at the Jay Street station early Tuesday morning in Downtown Brooklyn, police say. According to officials, the individual was found deep in the tunnel and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said if this is being investigated as a crime...
Tree falls onto Congers home amid heavy winds
Mike Graziano, the homeowner, told News 12 he was relieved no one was hurt.
Officials: Teen indicted for bringing loaded pistol into Nanuet HS
The district attorney's office says the juvenile offender faces charges of possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.
