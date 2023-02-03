ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Duke torments UNC with 'Chinese spy balloon' video

Although official reports claim a U.S. fighter jet took down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, Duke basketball's oh-so-creative social media team suggested freshman center Dereck Lively II deserves the credit. RELATED: Hubert Davis 'just stating facts' after loss ...
DURHAM, NC
wcn247.com

No. 19 Miami rolls past Duke 81-59, moves to 13-0 at home

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Miller added 16 points and No. 19 Miami had little trouble on the way to a 81-59 win over Duke on Monday night. Wooga Poplar scored 14 and Isaiah Wong scored 11 for Miami. The Hurricanes led by as many as 26 and improved to 13-0 at home. Ryan Young and Dereck Lively II each scored 11 points for Duke, which saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Jeremy Roach added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who were outrebounded 38-31 and committed 20 turnovers.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Talented Virginia athlete Joshua Clarke lands first offer after coaching change at Wake Forest

Not even 12 hours after Chip West was officially announced as Wake's new cornerbacks coach, he began doling out offers to help reshape the room come 2024. The first? Alexandria (Va.) Flint Hill High School corner Joshua Clarke. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the first offer from him went out to the commonwealth of Virginia. West's background stems from there and has been his main recruiting ground at every stop along the way.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

Cummings boys give coach birthday gift – a victory

Chas Cris had something to celebrate on his birthday – and that’s pretty much the norm for the Cummings boys’ basketball coach. The Cavaliers turned away visiting Bartlett Yancey 70-52 on Friday night. “I think we’ve lost once on my birthday,” Cris said. “Usually we do pretty...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Former N.C. Senator Jerry Tillman passes away at 82

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Senator Jerry Tillman passed away. Tillman, 82, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a funeral site. Tillman is a former North Carolina Senator, having represented the state's twenty-ninth and twenty-sixth district from Jan. 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020. Cumby...
ARCHDALE, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Housekeepers, Union Aim for Systemic Change with Updated Demands

For months, a group of UNC housekeeping staff and graduate workers have been lobbying the university for an increase in pay and benefits. After successfully delivering a petition and starting regular meetings with leadership, the workers union now is setting its sight on enacting change with other decision-makers: the UNC System Board of Governors.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
James Tuliano

Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC

Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
CARY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro police investigate death on St. Croix Place

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a death in Greensboro Monday. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News...
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

Penn chosen to lead WSPD

Winston-Salem native William Penn Jr. has been named Chief of the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). Penn was one of four finalists vying for the position following a nationwide recruiting effort. The other finalists were Assistant Chief Jose “Manny” Gomez and Assistant Chief Wilson S. Weaver, both of the WSPD, and Chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man arrested in deadly Southside Johnny's shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they've arrested a man in the Southside Johnny's shooting. Police charged Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem, with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police...
GREENSBORO, NC

