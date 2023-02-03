Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
North Carolina A&T takes down UNCW in CAA showdown
D'Mya Tucker and the Aggies rack up another win for the record in a CAA battle against UNCW The post North Carolina A&T takes down UNCW in CAA showdown appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Duke torments UNC with 'Chinese spy balloon' video
Although official reports claim a U.S. fighter jet took down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, Duke basketball's oh-so-creative social media team suggested freshman center Dereck Lively II deserves the credit. RELATED: Hubert Davis 'just stating facts' after loss ...
wcn247.com
No. 19 Miami rolls past Duke 81-59, moves to 13-0 at home
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Miller added 16 points and No. 19 Miami had little trouble on the way to a 81-59 win over Duke on Monday night. Wooga Poplar scored 14 and Isaiah Wong scored 11 for Miami. The Hurricanes led by as many as 26 and improved to 13-0 at home. Ryan Young and Dereck Lively II each scored 11 points for Duke, which saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Jeremy Roach added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who were outrebounded 38-31 and committed 20 turnovers.
Talented Virginia athlete Joshua Clarke lands first offer after coaching change at Wake Forest
Not even 12 hours after Chip West was officially announced as Wake's new cornerbacks coach, he began doling out offers to help reshape the room come 2024. The first? Alexandria (Va.) Flint Hill High School corner Joshua Clarke. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the first offer from him went out to the commonwealth of Virginia. West's background stems from there and has been his main recruiting ground at every stop along the way.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
alamancenews.com
Cummings boys give coach birthday gift – a victory
Chas Cris had something to celebrate on his birthday – and that’s pretty much the norm for the Cummings boys’ basketball coach. The Cavaliers turned away visiting Bartlett Yancey 70-52 on Friday night. “I think we’ve lost once on my birthday,” Cris said. “Usually we do pretty...
Uwharrie Charter edges Avery County for second dual-team wrestling title
Greensboro, N.C. — Uwharrie Charter took the 1A dual-team wrestling state championship on Saturday, edging defending state champion Avery County 39-36. The win gives Uwharrie Charter its second dual-team wrestling title in school history. The Eagles had four wrestlers pin their opponents and picked up a forfeit in the...
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
North Carolina Woman Manifests $200,000 Lottery Win: 'I Was Adamant'
"I kept saying I was going to win the $200,000."
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? On Monday, a military ship was spotted from the beach — just a couple of miles offshore. Also, before the downing of […]
WXII 12
Former N.C. Senator Jerry Tillman passes away at 82
RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Senator Jerry Tillman passed away. Tillman, 82, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a funeral site. Tillman is a former North Carolina Senator, having represented the state's twenty-ninth and twenty-sixth district from Jan. 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020. Cumby...
chapelboro.com
UNC Housekeepers, Union Aim for Systemic Change with Updated Demands
For months, a group of UNC housekeeping staff and graduate workers have been lobbying the university for an increase in pay and benefits. After successfully delivering a petition and starting regular meetings with leadership, the workers union now is setting its sight on enacting change with other decision-makers: the UNC System Board of Governors.
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC
Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
Greensboro police investigate death on St. Croix Place
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a death in Greensboro Monday. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News...
wschronicle.com
Penn chosen to lead WSPD
Winston-Salem native William Penn Jr. has been named Chief of the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). Penn was one of four finalists vying for the position following a nationwide recruiting effort. The other finalists were Assistant Chief Jose “Manny” Gomez and Assistant Chief Wilson S. Weaver, both of the WSPD, and Chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.
1 dead, 3 injured in crash on Randleman Road & Meadowview Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 81-year-old woman is dead, and three others are injured after a crash in Greensboro. Police said Jamari Ingram, 21, of Greensboro, was driving a 2017 Chevy Camaro SS northbound on Randleman Road when he crashed into Quincy Marie Morehead, 30, of Greensboro's 2011 Chevy Equinox Saturday around 8:00 p.m.
I-40 now open, I-85 S remains closed after tractor-trailer crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of I-40 East are now open while I-85 South remains closed after a Jack Daniels tractor-trailer flipped over late Monday night. The crash happened right near the Randleman Road exit, exit 219. A crash with a minor injury has shut down a portion of...
Officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore
"These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro dad makes fake snow for his kids to play with
A Greensboro man wanted to make sure his kids could still play in the snow this year. So, he pulled out his snow machine.
Man arrested in deadly Southside Johnny's shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they've arrested a man in the Southside Johnny's shooting. Police charged Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem, with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police...
