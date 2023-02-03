Infant, Toddler Porn Found At Mechanicsburg Man's Home, Police Say

Connor Waterman. Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township police

While investigating "infant, toddler, and pre-pubescent child pornography being distributed on a social media platform," police found that type of porn at a 21-year-old Mechanicsburg man's home.

Connor Waterman of the 2100 block Merrimac Avenue, was found 'in possession of several images and videos depicting child porn," during a warranted search on Feb. 2, 2023, according to a release by Upper Allen Township police.

According to police and court documents, he's been charged with three felonies for the following:

Sexual Abuse of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography).

Sexual Abuse of Children (Possession of Child Pornography).

Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

He was remanded to the Cumberland County prison after failing to post $6,000 in bail, police detail in the release. His preliminary has been set before Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin on Feb. 9 at 10:15 a.m., according to his court docket.

The Upper Allen Township police were assisted by Cumberland County CID and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.