Mechanicsburg, PA

Infant, Toddler Porn Found At Mechanicsburg Man's Home, Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
Connor Waterman. Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township police

While investigating "infant, toddler, and pre-pubescent child pornography being distributed on a social media platform," police found that type of porn at a 21-year-old Mechanicsburg man's home.

Connor Waterman of the 2100 block Merrimac Avenue, was found 'in possession of several images and videos depicting child porn," during a warranted search on Feb. 2, 2023, according to a release by Upper Allen Township police.

According to police and court documents, he's been charged with three felonies for the following:

  • Sexual Abuse of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography).
  • Sexual Abuse of Children (Possession of Child Pornography).
  • Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

He was remanded to the Cumberland County prison after failing to post $6,000 in bail, police detail in the release. His preliminary has been set before Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin on Feb. 9 at 10:15 a.m., according to his court docket.

The Upper Allen Township police were assisted by Cumberland County CID and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

