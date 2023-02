A former corrections officer in Maine will not serve jail time for a crash in 2019 which claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl. In October of 2022, Kenneth Morang was found guilty of manslaughter for the crash that killed 9-year-old Raelynn Bell. Morang fell asleep at the wheel after consecutive 16-hour shifts. He rear-ended the family’s SUV on Route 25 in Gorham.

