Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy & mild with scattered light showers

A cold front is on the way for early Wednesday and will usher in several days of cool, dry weather. In the meantime, today will be spring-like with scattered showers and a Gulf breeze. The best chance for rain today will be west and north of Houston. A line of strong storms could form overnight into early tomorrow, so Wednesday should begin with inclement weather, but clear, dry weather will move in by Wednesday night. So far, Super Bowl weekend is looking nice, but with cold mornings.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Warmer temps Sunday evening in the 70s

Two fronts coming this week. The first one arrives Tuesday night and could bring some stormy weather with it. The second front blows in Friday and sets up Houston for a pleasant February weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Monday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade

Springtime warmth has returned to SE Texas with temperatures several degrees above normal today. We stay mild and breezy tonight with a few areas of fog and drizzle possible overnight. Spotty light rain showers will push in throughout the day Tuesday with more warm temps well into the 70s. The next round of storms is set to roll through early Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front. A few storms could be strong to severe with an isolated damaging wind gust and hail. Severe threat is low but still make sure you have the FOX 26 weather app downloaded with alerts turned on for the latest. A secondary front late Thursday will bring in even cooler air late week. But right now, the weekend looks awesome for all your Super Bowl watch party plans! Enjoy!
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Mostly clear skies Saturday evening in the 60s

A few really nice days with warming temperatures for Houston. Mostly sunny, warm and dry until a midweek cold front ends the unseasonably warm temps and bring rain back to the forecast. Rain will end by Thursday afternoon, bringing cooler temps back with clear skies to end the workweek.
HOUSTON, TX
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues

Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos

The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns.  The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Houston Gamblers schedule for 2023 USFL season

The Houston Gamblers' schedule for the 2023 United States Football League season has been released. The team will open their 10-game regular season against the Michigan Panthers on April 16 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. For tickets and a look at the full USFL schedule, visit theusfl.com/
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Yelp's Top 100: Burger Chan in Houston

Yelp has named three Houston restaurants to its national Top 100 List. Burger Chan landed at #47 and has been consistently named as an essential Houston burger spot. At the Galleria-area hangout, you get your burger, hot dog, or sandwich made-to-order with optional unique toppings like scallion aioli and kimchi relish. Visit https://burgerchanhtx.com/ for hours and more info.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Yelp Top 100: Vietwich's fresh sandwiches

Yelp has named three Houston-area restaurants to its national Top 100 list. Vietwich in Stafford ranked #15 after building a reputation for simple sandwiches made with fresh ingredients. Owner Viet Tran uses his mother's recipes and inspiration to put together his popular banh mi (Vietnamese sandwiches) at this strip mall storefront o Dulles Ave. For hours and more information, visit https://vietwich.co/.
HOUSTON, TX
KXII.com

How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo

Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
WACO, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Black History Month events: Things to do

HOUSTON - Black History Month has arrived and many places in the Houston area are celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black people in America. This February, Houstonians can find locations around the city hosting events, performances, exhibits, and more to honor the month. We've put together a list of...
HOUSTON, TX

