Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Local cheer coach celebrates the team with sweet event
JACKSON, Tenn.—A local cheer coach holds a special party for her team. Cheer coach, SchDerriah Montgomery at Isaac Lane Technology Magnet Elementary School held a love party for her cheer team. Speakers, Brittney Ramsey and Evelyn Barnes came and taught the girls proper manners, like how to sit and...
Tony Hawk to donate photo proceeds to Tyre Nichols fund
“My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to build a public skatepark in his honor; as our worlds continue to grieve his loss,” Hawk tweeted. “He was a talented skater among other admirable traits. Let’s keep his legacy alive.”
WHAS 11
Famed skateboard legend Tony Hawk to raise money for Tyre Nichols' Memorial Fund
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tony Hawk. A name known to skateboarders worldwide. In honor of Tyre Nichols' love of skateboarding, Hawk recently announced on Twitter that half of the proceeds from selling his limited edition autographed cards would go directly towards the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, of which has plans to build a new public skatepark in Nichols' honor.
WBBJ
Elks Lodge #192 tosses bags for a great cause
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local lodge host a tournament for a good cause. The Elks Lodge #192 located in Jackson held a cornhole tournament on Saturday. Proceeds from the tournament went to the Scarlet Rope Project. There were many people in attendance to participate and also for support of the...
Memphis Chef Opens Restaurant to Host Family of Tyre Nichols for Repast as Community Mourns
As the world said a final farewell to the 29-year-old son and father Tyre Nichols, the Memphis community gathered to celebrate his memory and provide solace for each other. The repast was hosted at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe, located 668 Union Avenue. Tamra Patterson, affectionately known as Chef Tam,...
WBBJ
Jackson photography studio moves to a new location
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local business had a big re-opening. The grand re-opening of Lasting Impressions By Lucy Photography studio was held on Saturday. The studio’s photo shoots include head shots, birthday shots, church events, parties, boudoir, and much more available. Owner Renee Fisher tells us about her inspiration...
Kait 8
Annual Polar Plunge held in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The water may have been cold but that didn’t stop people from taking the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics. The Polar Plunge took place in Blytheville on Saturday, Feb. 4, and raised $6,000 for the Special Olympics according to a social media post from the Blytheville Police Department.
WBBJ
A local church celebrates 200 years of service
JACKSON, Tenn. —One local church welcomed a special guest to their church to celebrate 200 years of service. First Presbyterian Church of Jackson is celebrating 200 years of the church that was founded in 1823. A number of events will be held to celebrate the year but the first...
WBBJ
Shoppers search for those special buys at Hub City Flea Market
JACKSON, Tenn.—The Hub City Flea Market returns for the first weekend of the month… and this month is filled with love. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, people shopped for some bargains for the special someone in their life. There were many vendors selling Valentine’s Day products. Rachel...
Kait 8
Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
localmemphis.com
'MPD is going to have to do a lot of community relations' | Former officer speaks out about Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues, many questions still remain about Memphis police culture, practices and training. Brandon Williams served as an MPD officer for five years, growing up in and patrolling East Memphis. Williams says it was very painful watching some of his fellow officers, two of which he says he personally knew, beating 29-year-old Nichols.
WBBJ
City of Jackson marks Black History Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special news conference was held in honor of Black History Month. The City of Jackson will celebrate Black History Month during the month of February this year at City Hall by showcasing visual and performing art from members of the city’s Black community. The...
Community prays for healing after tragedy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A beloved event, bringing many community members together, returns to downtown Memphis for the first time in almost three years. It’s a return that organizers and community members agree is a timely one. WREG was there and explains why it’s back from its hiatus. Saturday morning, dozens gathered outside 201 Poplar to hold […]
Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
Man finds two 9-month-old babies abandoned in Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two babies were found alone inside a Frayser home. It was the quick thinking of a local man who was able to help save the toddlers from freezing cold temperatures. Nicholas Garrett can be seen on his Facebook Live carrying one of the 9-month-old babies from...
State board suspends two Memphis EMTs after Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two Memphis Fire Department EMTs who were fired for failing to aid Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police had their licenses suspended Friday. The Emergency Medical Services Board called an emergency meeting in Nashville to rule on license suspensions for EMT Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and EMT Robert Long. Sandridge […]
actionnews5.com
The Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum celebrating Black History Month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South museum is encouraging Memphians to learn about the history that sits in their back yard. The Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum is celebrating Black History Month through various events throughout the month of February. “It’s a piece of history,” said Elaine Turner. “American History,...
Woman carjacked by 5 people in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is counting her blessings after she survived being carjacked in East Memphis on Friday. Memphis Police said that they responded to a carjacking call near Barry Road and Shady Grove. Police were advised that the woman was approached by five armed suspects and they took her Honda Pilot. The suspects […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: Suspect wanted in McDonald’s robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for robbing a McDonald’s on Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery at 7:00 a.m. at a McDonald’s on Poplar Avenue. According to police, a male suspect approached the drive-through window, pulled out a...
Comments / 1