Covington, TN

WBBJ

Local cheer coach celebrates the team with sweet event

JACKSON, Tenn.—A local cheer coach holds a special party for her team. Cheer coach, SchDerriah Montgomery at Isaac Lane Technology Magnet Elementary School held a love party for her cheer team. Speakers, Brittney Ramsey and Evelyn Barnes came and taught the girls proper manners, like how to sit and...
JACKSON, TN
KDAF

Tony Hawk to donate photo proceeds to Tyre Nichols fund

“My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to build a public skatepark in his honor; as our worlds continue to grieve his loss,” Hawk tweeted. “He was a talented skater among other admirable traits. Let’s keep his legacy alive.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WHAS 11

Famed skateboard legend Tony Hawk to raise money for Tyre Nichols' Memorial Fund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tony Hawk. A name known to skateboarders worldwide. In honor of Tyre Nichols' love of skateboarding, Hawk recently announced on Twitter that half of the proceeds from selling his limited edition autographed cards would go directly towards the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, of which has plans to build a new public skatepark in Nichols' honor.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Elks Lodge #192 tosses bags for a great cause

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local lodge host a tournament for a good cause. The Elks Lodge #192 located in Jackson held a cornhole tournament on Saturday. Proceeds from the tournament went to the Scarlet Rope Project. There were many people in attendance to participate and also for support of the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson photography studio moves to a new location

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local business had a big re-opening. The grand re-opening of Lasting Impressions By Lucy Photography studio was held on Saturday. The studio’s photo shoots include head shots, birthday shots, church events, parties, boudoir, and much more available. Owner Renee Fisher tells us about her inspiration...
JACKSON, TN
Kait 8

Annual Polar Plunge held in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The water may have been cold but that didn’t stop people from taking the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics. The Polar Plunge took place in Blytheville on Saturday, Feb. 4, and raised $6,000 for the Special Olympics according to a social media post from the Blytheville Police Department.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WBBJ

A local church celebrates 200 years of service

JACKSON, Tenn. —One local church welcomed a special guest to their church to celebrate 200 years of service. First Presbyterian Church of Jackson is celebrating 200 years of the church that was founded in 1823. A number of events will be held to celebrate the year but the first...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Shoppers search for those special buys at Hub City Flea Market

JACKSON, Tenn.—The Hub City Flea Market returns for the first weekend of the month… and this month is filled with love. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, people shopped for some bargains for the special someone in their life. There were many vendors selling Valentine’s Day products. Rachel...
JACKSON, TN
Kait 8

Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'MPD is going to have to do a lot of community relations' | Former officer speaks out about Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn — As the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues, many questions still remain about Memphis police culture, practices and training. Brandon Williams served as an MPD officer for five years, growing up in and patrolling East Memphis. Williams says it was very painful watching some of his fellow officers, two of which he says he personally knew, beating 29-year-old Nichols.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

City of Jackson marks Black History Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special news conference was held in honor of Black History Month. The City of Jackson will celebrate Black History Month during the month of February this year at City Hall by showcasing visual and performing art from members of the city’s Black community. The...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Community prays for healing after tragedy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A beloved event, bringing many community members together, returns to downtown Memphis for the first time in almost three years. It’s a return that organizers and community members agree is a timely one. WREG was there and explains why it’s back from its hiatus. Saturday morning, dozens gathered outside 201 Poplar to hold […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

State board suspends two Memphis EMTs after Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two Memphis Fire Department EMTs who were fired for failing to aid Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police had their licenses suspended Friday. The Emergency Medical Services Board called an emergency meeting in Nashville to rule on license suspensions for EMT Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and EMT Robert Long. Sandridge […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

The Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum celebrating Black History Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South museum is encouraging Memphians to learn about the history that sits in their back yard. The Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum is celebrating Black History Month through various events throughout the month of February. “It’s a piece of history,” said Elaine Turner. “American History,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman carjacked by 5 people in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is counting her blessings after she survived being carjacked in East Memphis on Friday. Memphis Police said that they responded to a carjacking call near Barry Road and Shady Grove. Police were advised that the woman was approached by five armed suspects and they took her Honda Pilot. The suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Suspect wanted in McDonald’s robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for robbing a McDonald’s on Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery at 7:00 a.m. at a McDonald’s on Poplar Avenue. According to police, a male suspect approached the drive-through window, pulled out a...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

