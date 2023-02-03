Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Council Votes to Shelve Landmark Designation for Filene House
Located at 1617 Sherman Avenue near Tenney Park, the nondescript building is known as the Filene House. It’s named for Edward Filene, founder of the Credit Union National Association, or CUNA. Built in 1950, the property was once the headquarters for the credit union movement. President Harry Truman even...
New finance plan to improve economic development in South Madison
A $115 million plan to combat displacement, increase home ownership, and maximize economic opportunities for South Madison could be on the horizon. It’s through an economic development tool called Tax Incremental Financing, or TIF. Under TIF, the city draws boundaries on a map. That’s called a Tax Incremental District, or TID. And this district is given money by the city to start development or infrastructure projects that would not be otherwise possible.
Cardinal Call: New Campus Initiative to Beautify Bascom
On Tuesdays, the Daily Cardinal — one of UW-Madison’s student newspapers — shares the latest in campus news. This week, producer Madeleine Afonso talks with science editor Julia Weissing about a new campus initiative created by students. Bee-utify Bascom hopes to convert Bascom Hill’s lawn space with native vegetation to increase biodiversity and pollinator habitats.
Isadore Knox Jr Running in District 14 Primary Election
With just two weeks until the spring primary election, we continue our coverage of the candidates running for alder with a trip to south Madison in District 14. Home to parts of Fish Hatchery Boulevard and Park Street, the district will soon see two major projects aiming to uplift Black Madisonians with the Black Business Hub and the Center for Black Excellence.
Delegation to Arcatao, El Salvador in June
The Madison Arcatao Sister City Project (MASCP) is organizing the first delegation to Arcatao since the beginning of the pandemic. They invite you to reconnect and perhaps plan to travel with them to El Salvador at the authentically Salvadoran Finca Café, (2500 Rimrock R#105, Madison) on February 11th and March 11th from 10:00 AM to noon.
Pianist Luke Leavitt brings “furniture music” to WORT
If you stop by the Garver Lounge between 5pm and 7pm on the second Thursday of the month, you will probably see Luke Leavitt playing piano, maybe with a guest. The music won’t be exactly familiar. Instead, it will meander between the familiar and unfamiliar, sometimes hanging in the background, occasionally demanding your attention. It’s all part of a series of performances that Leavitt, a musician trained in the jazz tradition and a UW-Madison doctoral student, calls “Sound Tile.” The name comes from “Carrelage phonique,” a piece the French composer Erik Satie wrote for piano, clarinet, and strings in 1917. Part of a set the composer called “furniture music,” “Carrelage phonique” was intended to be performed live as background music. At the Garver, Leavitt elaborates on Satie’s ideas and incorporates his own into a diffuse, ambiguous performance intended to comfort and unsettle listeners at the same time. If you ignore it, that’s fine. If you really listen, that’s fine too. On Tuesday, February 7th, Leavitt joined WORT’s Peter Haney in the studio to discuss and perform samples of his music. He also shared recordings made with his trio, Laminal Animal at Audio for the Arts. On Thursday, February 9th, cellist Max Dyer will join Leavitt at the Garver for the monthly SoundTile performance.
