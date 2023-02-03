Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
Lil Wayne tours the facilities at Colorado beside Coach Prime
Lil Wayne, better known these days as Tunchi, came to Boulder on Tuesday and received a grand tour of CU’s facilities alongside his friend Coach Prime AKA Deion Sanders. The New Orleans native and five-time Grammy-winning rapper was in awe as he was taken around to greet everyone and is possibly the biggest musical artist to visit Colorado Buffaloes football program to date.
chatsports.com
Pens Points: We now resume regularly-scheduled programming
General manager Ron Hextall gave a media briefing Sunday afternoon as the Pittsburgh Penguins prepare to duel with the defending Stanley Cup champions in the Colorado Avalanche. Hextall said, in part, the Penguins “would like to get better” via trade. [PensBurgh]. The Penguins recalled reserve goaltender Dustin Tokarski...
chatsports.com
Chris Haynes reports Suns offered Chris Paul for Kyrie Irving
Yesterday, Kyrie Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks just two days after demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. According to multiple reports, the Phoenix Suns popped up as a potential suitor throughout the weekend, and initially, it was difficult to tell whether or not their name was being used by Brooklyn as leverage or if there was legitimate interest.
chatsports.com
Flyers and John Tortorella speak directly to fans
This afternoon the Flyers sent a letter, apparently penned by Head Coach John Tortorella, to season ticket holders and members of their “Inside Edge” program, that would appear to attempt to spell out the direction of the franchise for fans. This isn’t the first time Torts has spoken...
chatsports.com
Quick Hits: The Duds Edition
The Red Wings are pleased that attendance is up this season. A flurry of offseason free-agent signings and the emergence last year of young players Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond generated more buzz around this team than we’ve seen in 6-7 years. But the club has lost more games than it was won at Little Caesars Arena (12-10-3), including setbacks against teams not in a playoff position (Montreal, Ottawa, Columbus, Philadelphia). They have 16 games left at LCA and need to establish a better home-ice advantage.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
chatsports.com
Wilderness Walk: A whole lot of misery
Oof. Even though the Minnesota Wild did not deserve to win last night against the Arizona Coyotes, actually losing to a team that is actively trying to be as bad as possible and increase their odds in the draft lottery, hurts real bad. We would have been fine with the team getting some unearned points and chalk it up as a result that worked for us but a performance that was terrible. Now, we just get both bad things.
chatsports.com
Analysis: The progression of Scottie Barnes’ jump shot
Well, Toronto Raptors fans, no need to be alarmed because the rumours are not true. I’ve heard them all season long, whether it be on Twitter, Instagram, TV, Radio, everywhere you go these lies would be spread. I am here today with proof! Proof that can relieve an entire...
chatsports.com
Lakers vs. Thunder Preview: This is LeBron James’ moment
If there’s one superstar who can take all the attention away from the fiasco that is the trade deadline, it’s no other than LeBron James. James is about the rewrite history books, as he’s exactly 36 points away from dethroning his fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in NBA’s all-time scoring list. There’s a decent chance that we’re about to witness this incredible milestone against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday or if not, then surely versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
chatsports.com
Live reaction following the Dallas Mavericks trading for Kyrie Irving
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks completed a whirlwind of a trade that seemed inconceivable as recently as 5 days ago: trading for All Star guard Kyrie Irving. We learned within minutes that the trade would send long-time Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first round pick (unprotected), and second round picks.
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears 2023 Roster Turnover: Is tight end help needed?
The Chicago Bears played in 12 personnel (1 RB/2TE), the tenth most frequently (24%) in the NFL during the 2022 season, and they went with 13 personnel, the sixth most (6%). On the season, the Bears used more than one tight end on the field for 330 offensive snaps, but all of their reserve tight ends only accounted for six receptions and 52 yards.
chatsports.com
LeBron James channels inner Taylor Swift in first reaction to Kyrie Irving trade
When Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Dalla Mavericks, it was a given that LeBron James would have some type of reaction to it. It was probably even expected he’d do it in one of his favorite ways with a subtweet on Twitter. But no one could have predicted...
chatsports.com
Trade or no trade, the bottom line is the Lakers need to start winning
That sound you hear is the clock ticking louder, and louder, on the Lakers. One tick is external, and belongs to the looming trade deadline which is only four days away. The Lakers will undoubtedly continue to find themselves in trade rumors until then, as was most recently seen with their pursuit of Kyrie Irving before he was ultimately dealt to Dallas. It could be argued that there is now even more pressure on the front office to make a move with one big piece off the board.
chatsports.com
SBN Reacts: Fans got it right — Suns will be ‘incredibly active’ under new ownership
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Late last week, you all took a survey to predict which teams would be the most active ahead of the NBA trade deadline this Thursday, at 1pm AZ time.
chatsports.com
The Dallas Mavericks have crossed the point of no return with the Kyrie Irving trade
The deep, dark truth about the Dallas Mavericks before today’s massive Kyrie Irving trade was that they were stuck — stuck with a roster that didn’t fit the timeline of its young superstar, stuck with limited ways to get out of it due to years of mismanagement and bad luck.
chatsports.com
Joe Woods gets another DC job in NFL immediately but there’s a catch
One of the biggest and most important changes that the Cleveland Browns made this offseason was to move on from DC Joe Woods and hire Jim Schwartz. In fact, Schwartz’s hire is one of just three things noted that the team needed this offseason to get back to the playoffs in 2023.
chatsports.com
Remembering pro football’s most bizarre All-Star game
As the NFL concludes a four-day Pro Bowl Games event that has looked more like a “Battle of the Network Stars” than a football game, we are reminded of an unusual postseason event from decades ago: the American Football League’s “All-Star Bowl” following the 1965 season.
Comments / 0