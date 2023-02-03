Read full article on original website
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Indianapolis FedEx Mass Shooting Leaves Eight Dead, Others Injured
Eight people have been killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. Several other people have been injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the suspected gunman had also taken his own life in the shooting on Thursday night. In a statement issued early on Friday morning, the police department said officers … Read more
Greece: 3 dead after boat with migrants hits rocks
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Three migrants died and 16 have been rescued off the Greek island of Lesbos after a dinghy transporting them from the nearby coast of Turkey hit rocks in high winds. The Greek coast guard said that a rescue effort involving two patrol boats, a helicopter and ground crews was underway to search for others possibly missing. None of the people on the dinghy had been given life jackets. The tragedy on Tuesday occurred two days after four children and a woman died when a boat carrying more than 40 migrants smashed into rocks on island of Leros.
Intruder breaches base of Air Force One, shot fired
WASHINGTON (AP) — Another intruder has breached the home of Air Force One, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases, and this time a resident opened fire on the trespasser, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement late Monday. During the incident, which occurred at about 11:30...
Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai
Pakistan’s former President General Pervez Musharraf has died in Dubai after a prolonged illness at Dubai American Hospital, according to a statement from the Pakistani military. He was 79 years old. In a statement sent to CNN, senior military officials expressed their “heartfelt condolences” on the “sad demise of...
Concern rises for lives of 2 Thai activists on hunger strike
BANGKOK (AP) — Concerns about the medical condition of two hunger strikers seeking political and judicial reforms in Thailand have heightened as the hospital where the young women are being kept urgently summoned their parents. Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon and Orawan “Bam” Phuphon have been refusing food since Jan. 18. They have also refused water for much of that time, though they agreed a few days ago to resume water intake. They’re striking to demand reform of the justice system, the release of political prisoners pending trial, and for lawmakers to amend or abolish laws used against political dissidents. Their lawyer said the women are in poor condition and at risk of losing their lives.
Media watchdog urges release of journalist detained in Kabul
PARIS (AP) — Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders along with 14 French media outlets and production companies are calling on Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to release a journalist imprisoned for a month in Kabul. In a joint statement issued Monday, RSF and French media said Mortaza Behboudi, a journalist with dual French and Afghan citizenship, was arrested on Jan. 7 in the Afghan capital. They said they decided to make the case public after trying in vain for a month to obtain his release. RSF and French media called on Taliban authorities “to end this senseless situation.”
