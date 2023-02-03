BANGKOK (AP) — Concerns about the medical condition of two hunger strikers seeking political and judicial reforms in Thailand have heightened as the hospital where the young women are being kept urgently summoned their parents. Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon and Orawan “Bam” Phuphon have been refusing food since Jan. 18. They have also refused water for much of that time, though they agreed a few days ago to resume water intake. They’re striking to demand reform of the justice system, the release of political prisoners pending trial, and for lawmakers to amend or abolish laws used against political dissidents. Their lawyer said the women are in poor condition and at risk of losing their lives.

