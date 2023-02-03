Read full article on original website
Australian, New Zealand leaders’ talk focuses on China
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian and New Zealand prime ministers are meeting to talk about China’s importance to their national economies. They resolved to voice their disagreements with their most important trading partner that is becoming more assertive in their region. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins made Australia the destination of his first overseas trip as his government’s leader since his predecessor Jacinda Ardern announced her surprise resignation in January. The visit Tuesday to Australia’s Parliament House comes two weeks after he assumed office Jan. 25. Hipkins used a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to give an assurance that he had not changed New Zealand’s foreign policy direction.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Former Israeli PM: Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A former Israeli prime minister who served briefly as a mediator at the start of Russia’s war with Ukraine says he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett emerged as an unlikely...
Mali orders UN human rights official to leave the country
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s government has ordered the U.N. peacekeeping mission’s human rights chief to leave the country by Tuesday. In a statement, the government declared Guillaume Ngefa-Atondoko Andali persona non grata. Mali’s government has been facing growing questions about the human rights record of the military and the use of Russian mercenaries. In announcing the expulsion, the government criticized Andali for choosing a person to represent Malian civil society at a recent U.N. Security Council hearing. Mali’s government has taken issue with Aminata Dicko, who denounced alleged killings by the Malian army and the shadowy Russian military contractor Wagner Group.
Denmark’s defense minister takes sick leave after checkup
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s defense minister has taken a leave of absence for an undetermined period of time after he felt unwell and went to a Copenhagen hospital for a medical checkup last week. The 49-year-old Jakob Ellemann-Jensen is also deputy prime minister and he heads the Liberals that are part of Denmark’s governing three-party coalition. He wrote on his Facebook page on Feb. 1 that he had “dizziness and headache” and went to a hospital “just to be safe.” After being examined he said he “there is nothing serious to report and I am feeling well again.” But he posted on Monday evening that he “was pulling the plug” and “will be back when I’m ready” after taking advice from his doctor.
Nigerian politician in UK court over organ-harvesting claims
LONDON (AP) — A senior Nigerian politician is on trial in London for allegedly exploiting a street trader by transporting him to the U.K. to donate a kidney in exchange for thousands of pounds. Ike Ekweremadu was deputy president of the Nigerian Senate and a lawyer. He was on trial along with his wife Beatrice Ekweremadu and their 25-year-old daughter Sonia at London’s Central Criminal Court on Tuesday. They deny conspiring to arrange or facilitate the travel of the young man with a view to exploitation between August 2021 and May 2022. Prosecutors allege Ekweremadu and his family recruited a 21-year-old man at a Lagos street market to be a kidney donor for Sonia Ekweremadu.
Wikipedia again up and running as Pakistan lifts ban on site
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has lifted its ban on Wikipedia services that were blocked last week by the country’s media regulator for not removing purportedly blasphemous content that purportedly hurt the sentiments of Muslims. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordered the unblocking late on Monday, according to a government statement and Wikipedia was again accessible early Tuesday. The ban drew criticism and many condemned Islamabad’s action, saying it was a blow to digital rights and deprived the public of the right to seek knowledge. The government has not provided any explanation or details about the content it deemed anti-Islam. The Wikimedia Foundation welcomed the lifting of the ban.
Concern rises for lives of 2 Thai activists on hunger strike
BANGKOK (AP) — Concerns about the medical condition of two hunger strikers seeking political and judicial reforms in Thailand have heightened as the hospital where the young women are being kept urgently summoned their parents. Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon and Orawan “Bam” Phuphon have been refusing food since Jan. 18. They have also refused water for much of that time, though they agreed a few days ago to resume water intake. They’re striking to demand reform of the justice system, the release of political prisoners pending trial, and for lawmakers to amend or abolish laws used against political dissidents. Their lawyer said the women are in poor condition and at risk of losing their lives.
Lebanese banks close doors to customers to protest ruling
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s battered commercial banks have closed their doors to customers in protest of a recent court ruling that forced one of the country’s largest banks to pay out two of its depositors their trapped savings in cash. The Association of Banks in Lebanon, which lobbies for the banks, released a statement Tuesday calling the action an “open-ended strike.” It criticized the court ruling, claiming it was detrimental to all depositors, because the banks cannot afford to pay out everyone else’s savings in full. The demise of the banks is part of Lebanon’s economic meltdown and unprecedented financial crisis that erupted in 2019 following years of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s rulers.
Balloon over Latin America belongs to China, Beijing says
A balloon spotted over the skies of Latin America belongs to China and was used for flight tests, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday in response to CNN’s queries. This is the first time Beijing has admitted the balloon spotted over two Latin American countries belongs to China.
Sub-Saharan Africa is ‘new epicenter’ of extremism, says UN
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new report by the U.N.’s international development agency says that sub-Saharan Africa is the new global epicenter of violent Islamic extremism and that people are increasingly joining as a result of economic factors and less by religious ones. The report by the UNDP released on Tuesday said that 92% of the recruits to extremist groups are joining for better jobs and pressing poverty when compared to the numbers in a previous report released in 2017. It said the livelihoods of many people in Africa have been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation and climate change.
Harris’ mission to tackle migration root causes scores big money support but border crossings remain high
Vice President Kamala Harris’ effort to tackle root causes of migration from Central America has yielded more than $4.2 billion in private sector commitments, but border crossings remain high amid mass migration in the Western Hemisphere. In March 2021, during an influx of unaccompanied migrant children, President Joe Biden...
9 missing after fishing boat capsizes in South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean coast guard vessels and aircraft on Sunday were searching for nine fishermen who disappeared after their boat capsized off the country’s southwestern coast. The coast guard from the southwestern port city of Mokpo said that three crew members were rescued by...
