Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
chatsports.com
3 free agent receivers that would level up the Cowboys offense
The Cowboys now have a clearer idea of what their offense is going to look like in 2023 from a conceptual standpoint after the news that Brian Schottenheimer will serve as the offensive coordinator with Mike McCarthy calling plays. But there is still work to be done with the roster on that side of the ball, particularly at the wide receiver position.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
chatsports.com
Jason Kelce doesn’t think the outcome of the Super Bowl will affect his decision whether or not to retire
The Eagles center also said that Nick Sirianni deserves all the credit in the world for facilitating a culture that’s had this kind of success. Eagles center Jason Kelce spoke to reporters at the end of last week before heading to Arizona and talked about making it to his second Super Bowl, why he thinks Nick Sirianni deserves a ton of credit for the team’s success, and whether the outcome of the game will affect his retirement decision. He also explained why he and Travis Kelce decided to start a podcast, and how it’s brought the brothers closer.
chatsports.com
Raiders poll: Where will Derek Carr play in 2023?
The Las Vegas Raiders will likely soon trade (or release) quarterback Derek Carr after he spent the past nine seasons with the franchise. We want to know where you think Carr will be playing in 2023. There are several options, but let’s work with the most likely candidates. They are:
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Olivia Dunne Gives Her Bedazzled LSU Leotard a Moment in the Spotlight.
The NCAA athlete shared a high-quality, slow-motion video with her seven million TikTok followers.
chatsports.com
‘Grand Canyon-esque’ gulf between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, says ESPN’s Louis Riddick
The Seattle Seahawks are well into their 2023 offseason, with Pete Carroll and John Schneider preparing for the NFL Combine, free agency and the draft. As the team goes through its standard procedures and fans and observers impatiently await, the million dollar question - or perhaps in this instance the one hundred million dollar question - is what the team will do at quarterback for the 2023 season.
chatsports.com
Arizona to hire former Washington State cornerbacks coach John Richardson, per report
Jedd Fisch said Arizona signed a “5-star coach” last week when it announced former assistant Duane Akina was joining the staff as a defensive analyst. But there was still the business of filling the vacant cornerbacks position to tend to. Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.com is reporting the Wildcats...
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Mock Draft: ESPN’s 2-Round mock has Steelers making interesting choices
There is still a lot which has to take place before the 2023 NFL Draft, and all NFL organizations will be adjusting their team needs lists after free agency. But that doesn’t stop sites from both writing, and covering, mock drafts. It’s big business within the current NFL landscape....
chatsports.com
Senior Bowl Winners And Losers For 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 Senior Bowl (and the critically-important practices) is now the books and NFL Daily host Tom Downey is here with a look at some Senior Bowl Winners and Losers. The 2023 NFL Draft process is ramping up, with the Senior Bowl playing a huge role. Those include some NFL Draft Sleepers, risers and fallers as we hear the NFL Draft rumors start to grow closer to the 2023 NFL Draft. With the NFL Draft just a few months away, the Senior Bowl was a huge opportunity for players to improve their stock. Check out the Senior Bowl Winners and losers in the video above and below (with Senior Bowl takeaways further down!)
chatsports.com
Matt Miller 2-round mock draft: Giants get speedy wide receiver and a center
NFL 2023 mock drafts are now going to begin reflecting what draft analysts learned at the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game. On Monday, ESPN’s Matt Miller released what might be the first big post all-star game mock draft draft. [Subscriber only] Let’s go through his choices for the New York Giants in this two-round exercise.
chatsports.com
2022 Detroit Lions Awards: Offensive Player of the Year
The Detroit Lions offense was electric in 2022. They scored 453 points, the second most in franchise history, and they finished the season ranked fifth in offensive DVOA. Of course, when an offense is firing on all cylinders like that, there are several reasons for it. The offensive coordinator deserves a share of the praise. The quarterback will always get a huge chunk of recognition. As will will the offensive line and certain playmakers.
chatsports.com
Fleur-de-Links, February 7: Saints parting ways with defensive back coach
The Saints are expected to hire former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods for their defensive coordinator position. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero has reported that the Saints will part ways with defensive backs coach Cory Robinson. Mark Ingram appeared with NFL Media’s Maurice Jones-Drew to attempt to predict the...
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears 2023 Roster Turnover: Is tight end help needed?
The Chicago Bears played in 12 personnel (1 RB/2TE), the tenth most frequently (24%) in the NFL during the 2022 season, and they went with 13 personnel, the sixth most (6%). On the season, the Bears used more than one tight end on the field for 330 offensive snaps, but all of their reserve tight ends only accounted for six receptions and 52 yards.
chatsports.com
Aiyuk: ‘If they want me to be a 49er, I’m sure we can get that done’
Brad Graham founded “The SF Niners” and has built a social brand, especially on Instagram and YouTube, that’s more than a fan page. Brad’s hosted multiple players, which shows you how respected he is, and recently sat down with 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The two...
chatsports.com
FTR’s first 2023 mock draft: The Seahawks address the trenches
(not a typo - - and, yes, the title says this is my first mock draft . .
chatsports.com
Video: Geno Smith is the king of flag football, throws game-winning touchdown in Pro Bowl
You cannot stop Flag Football Geno Smith, you can only hope to contain him. In Game 1 of the three-game series between the AFC and NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback just destroyed the AFC defense in this 7-on-7 contest. Smith threw five touchdown passes to just one interception, and led the NFC to a dramatic game-winning victory on a 4th down conversion to Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb.
chatsports.com
AFC North News: Teams around the division face difficulties this offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers team needs are well-documented at websites like this one every day, but what about the other teams who call the AFC North home? It is here where I take a look at some of the talking points surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens. Below...
chatsports.com
Dolphins free agency 2023: Walk, tag, or re-sign - Clayton Fejedelem
The Miami Dolphins made the postseason for the first time since 2016 with a wild-card appearance in this past year’s playoffs. Their appearance in the championship tournament was brief, however, losing their first game to their AFC East division rivals, the Buffalo Bills. While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the AFC and NFC Champions respectively, are the last two teams standing, preparing for the Super Bowl this weekend, the Dolphins and the rest of the NFL are getting their offseason plans ready.
Comments / 0