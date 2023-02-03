ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Attributes to be a Winner': John Blackwell Could be an Instant Impact Freshman For Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Prior to receiving his scholarship offer from Wisconsin in September of 2021, John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich./Brother Rice) made his way to Madison for an official visit. Part of Blackwell's trip included an open gym run with the Badgers, featuring the likes of former lottery pick Johnny Davis and five-year starter Brad Davison, who helped lead UW to a pair of Big Ten Conference titles.
BM5: Offseason Olympics | Hardwood hope?

Who starts for Ohio State this fall? Who backs them up? Who decides to boogie?. Good questions ... and we try to answer. Pat Murphy joins for a spirited chat on who can move into the offensive spotlight during the offseason. We dive deep on that vibe before talking spring...
Ohio State's Harry Miller to attend State of the Union as honored guest

Former Ohio State football player Harry Miller will be honored on Tuesday night and it has nothing to do with sports. It was announced on Tuesday that the former Buckeye offensive will be in attendance at the annual State of the Union address as a guest of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
