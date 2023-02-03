Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Police: Sandy mother and son missing since October 2022, possible custodial interference
SANDY, Ore. — Sandy Police are reporting that a 5-year-old boy and his mother have been missing since October 2022. The report was first received on January 3, 2023, when police were notified that Christopher Park and his mother, Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, had been missing since the end of October 2022.
nbc16.com
Arrest made after driver flees from traffic stop, runs into Northeast Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a driver Monday night who they said fled from a traffic stop and then ran into someone's home. Police surrounded the Northeast Portland home and said they found the driver hiding in the attic of a garage. It all started at about 5:50 p.m.,...
KGUN 9
Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City, Utah home. Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit...
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
Man Dies After van Careens Down Steep Embankment in Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in southern Idaho involving a van that drove over steep embankment. Police say at around 1:21 p.m. on Sunday in Twin Falls County, on Thousand Springs Grade Road, a 73-year-old man from Jerome was traveling westbound in a 1996 Ford Econoline Van. He lost control and drove off the south side of the roadway over a steep embankment.
nbc16.com
Portland Fire: Body found in Willamette River near Terminal 2
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police and Portland Fire have recovered a body in the Willamette River north of Terminal 2. Crews were initially dispatched around 3:15 p.m. and city officials tell KATU that a caller alerted them to the body but was not able to stay at the location.
nbc16.com
Police: Teens crash stolen car through Vancouver house, injure child
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car through a residential home in Vancouver Sunday night. Clark County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrived at NE 47th Street and 56th Ave around 8:15 p.m. after a traffic collision was reported. According to calls by neighbors,...
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
Tri-City Herald
Remains found in blackberry bushes identified as man missing since 2017, WA cops say
Skeletal remains found in blackberry bushes at a dock in Washington in 2020 were just identified as a man missing for several years, authorities said. DNA testing helped identify them as 22-year-old Jade David Feigert, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. Feigert was last seen in February 2017 when...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
“It’s been a really odd 48 hours” Astoria Police Chief Kelly; “Victim” Rescued by US Coast Guard from Columbia Bar, Wanted for Stealing Boat, Other Bizarre Incidents in Clatsop County, Seaside Police Make Arrest Friday Evening
EDITOR’S NOTE: The US Coast Guard video went viral in minutes yesterday. It showed a dramatic rescue as a boat rolled in the waves on the Columbia River bar. You can spot a person aboard the boat attempting to get into the water as the Coast Guard helicopter swimmer is lowered … and then it rolls. The amazing rescue was successful the “victim” taken to the hospital and then released. The drama takes another strange turn as the “victim” is determined to be wanted in Canada, in Clatsop County and he had stolen the boat … Here is the press release from the Seaside Police Department detailing his arrent Friday evning, and the Associate Press coverage that provides more details. You can’t make up this stuff.
nbc16.com
Women continue to dominate Sled Dog Challenge
CASCADE, Idaho - With Montana mushers Jessie Royer and Nicole Lombardi winning this year's 300-mile and 100-mile races, respectively, a trend officials have observed persists: Women continue to dominate the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, event organizers said. According to ISDC founder and organizer Jerry Wortley, women have won eight of...
nbc16.com
2 people dead in crash that closed Highway 26 for several hours Friday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 3, emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 at milepost 41. PAST COVERAGE | One dead, two flown to hospital in crash on Highway 26 west of Banks. Oregon State Police say the preliminary investigation revealed...
nbc16.com
Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley
ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
nbc16.com
Bill would crack down on illegal paramilitary groups in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — According to a recent Secretary of State Audit, Oregon ranks sixth in the nation for the highest rate of violent extremist incidents over the past decade. A bill looks to give Oregon law more teeth when it comes to preventing incidents involving paramilitary groups or organized groups that use "dangerous weapons" in acts of civil disobedience.
kslnewsradio.com
Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement
WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
nbc16.com
$100K Powerball winner in Cottage Grove, $1M in Beaverton; jackpot now $747M
SALEM, Ore. — No one won the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but two tickets sold in Oregon were a windfall for their buyers. The Oregon Lottery reports that a $1 million ticket was purchased in Beaverton on February 4 and a $100,000 winner was purchased in Cottage Grove on February 3.
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
Fatal crash closes Highway 26 in western Washington County
A fatal crash several miles west of Banks on U.S. Highway 26 has closed the road in both directions, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
CAUTION: Blizzards possible along Cascade passes Tuesday
After receiving 18 inches of snow over the weekend, areas of Mount Hood could see another 12 to 18 inches of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports.
KATU.com
SWAT arrests armed man after standoff on rural Clark County property
LA CENTER, Wash. — A SWAT team took a man into custody in Southwest Washington on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. A spokesperson with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the man fired a gun when deputies responded to a family disturbance. The incident started at about 1:40 p.m....
