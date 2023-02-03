ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Man Dies After van Careens Down Steep Embankment in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in southern Idaho involving a van that drove over steep embankment. Police say at around 1:21 p.m. on Sunday in Twin Falls County, on Thousand Springs Grade Road, a 73-year-old man from Jerome was traveling westbound in a 1996 Ford Econoline Van. He lost control and drove off the south side of the roadway over a steep embankment.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
nbc16.com

Portland Fire: Body found in Willamette River near Terminal 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police and Portland Fire have recovered a body in the Willamette River north of Terminal 2. Crews were initially dispatched around 3:15 p.m. and city officials tell KATU that a caller alerted them to the body but was not able to stay at the location.
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Teens crash stolen car through Vancouver house, injure child

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car through a residential home in Vancouver Sunday night. Clark County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrived at NE 47th Street and 56th Ave around 8:15 p.m. after a traffic collision was reported. According to calls by neighbors,...
VANCOUVER, WA
Idaho State Journal

Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
tillamookcountypioneer.net

“It’s been a really odd 48 hours” Astoria Police Chief Kelly; “Victim” Rescued by US Coast Guard from Columbia Bar, Wanted for Stealing Boat, Other Bizarre Incidents in Clatsop County, Seaside Police Make Arrest Friday Evening

EDITOR’S NOTE: The US Coast Guard video went viral in minutes yesterday. It showed a dramatic rescue as a boat rolled in the waves on the Columbia River bar. You can spot a person aboard the boat attempting to get into the water as the Coast Guard helicopter swimmer is lowered … and then it rolls. The amazing rescue was successful the “victim” taken to the hospital and then released. The drama takes another strange turn as the “victim” is determined to be wanted in Canada, in Clatsop County and he had stolen the boat … Here is the press release from the Seaside Police Department detailing his arrent Friday evning, and the Associate Press coverage that provides more details. You can’t make up this stuff.
SEASIDE, OR
nbc16.com

Women continue to dominate Sled Dog Challenge

CASCADE, Idaho - With Montana mushers Jessie Royer and Nicole Lombardi winning this year's 300-mile and 100-mile races, respectively, a trend officials have observed persists: Women continue to dominate the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, event organizers said. According to ISDC founder and organizer Jerry Wortley, women have won eight of...
IDAHO STATE
nbc16.com

Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley

ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
ANDERSON, CA
nbc16.com

Bill would crack down on illegal paramilitary groups in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — According to a recent Secretary of State Audit, Oregon ranks sixth in the nation for the highest rate of violent extremist incidents over the past decade. A bill looks to give Oregon law more teeth when it comes to preventing incidents involving paramilitary groups or organized groups that use "dangerous weapons" in acts of civil disobedience.
OREGON STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement

WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

