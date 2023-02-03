PORTLAND, Ore. — New details have been released about the proposed agreement between the City of Portland and the Portland City Laborers. The agreement is a four-year collective bargaining agreement that is retroactive to July 2022 and it includes a minimum 13% salary increase for all PCL workers by July 1, 2023. Additional increases for some positions will be available to make their pay competitive in the market.

