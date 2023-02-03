ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Bill would crack down on illegal paramilitary groups in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — According to a recent Secretary of State Audit, Oregon ranks sixth in the nation for the highest rate of violent extremist incidents over the past decade. A bill looks to give Oregon law more teeth when it comes to preventing incidents involving paramilitary groups or organized groups that use "dangerous weapons" in acts of civil disobedience.
OREGON STATE
Labor Agreement: Portland labor workers will see a 13% salary increase starting July 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — New details have been released about the proposed agreement between the City of Portland and the Portland City Laborers. The agreement is a four-year collective bargaining agreement that is retroactive to July 2022 and it includes a minimum 13% salary increase for all PCL workers by July 1, 2023. Additional increases for some positions will be available to make their pay competitive in the market.
PORTLAND, OR
Women continue to dominate Sled Dog Challenge

CASCADE, Idaho - With Montana mushers Jessie Royer and Nicole Lombardi winning this year's 300-mile and 100-mile races, respectively, a trend officials have observed persists: Women continue to dominate the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, event organizers said. According to ISDC founder and organizer Jerry Wortley, women have won eight of...
IDAHO STATE
House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in Oregon

There's a bill in Salem that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in Oregon. That includes cigarettes, and also products like cartridges for vaping. Supporters argue that flavors like fruit and candy attract kids, and that banning them would help prevent them from becoming tobacco users. Some of...
OREGON STATE
State Police: Lebanon man dies after vehicle crashes into tree

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 4), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. Preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was southbound near Perkins Rd. NE, when it crossed the center line, left...
LEBANON, OR
Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley

ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
ANDERSON, CA
Police: Teens crash stolen car through Vancouver house, injure child

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car through a residential home in Vancouver Sunday night. Clark County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrived at NE 47th Street and 56th Ave around 8:15 p.m. after a traffic collision was reported. According to calls by neighbors,...
VANCOUVER, WA
One man arrested in two separate attempted carjacking incidents

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police patrol officers have arrested a man involved in two separate incidents of assaults and unlawful entry into a car, according to a release from Salem Police Department (SPD). At approximately 12:30 A.M., patrol officers responded to the report of a stabbing that occurred in...
SALEM, OR
Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUII charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
SALEM, OR

