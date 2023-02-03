Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Clackamas County transitional housing plans see pushback from businesses
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas County is moving forward with plans to convert rooms at the Quality Inn off of Interstate 205 into transitional housing units. Now, nearby business owners are voicing their concerns. That includes Mario Musil. He moved his law firm from downtown Portland to Clackamas, partially because...
nbc16.com
Bill would crack down on illegal paramilitary groups in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — According to a recent Secretary of State Audit, Oregon ranks sixth in the nation for the highest rate of violent extremist incidents over the past decade. A bill looks to give Oregon law more teeth when it comes to preventing incidents involving paramilitary groups or organized groups that use "dangerous weapons" in acts of civil disobedience.
nbc16.com
Labor Agreement: Portland labor workers will see a 13% salary increase starting July 1
PORTLAND, Ore. — New details have been released about the proposed agreement between the City of Portland and the Portland City Laborers. The agreement is a four-year collective bargaining agreement that is retroactive to July 2022 and it includes a minimum 13% salary increase for all PCL workers by July 1, 2023. Additional increases for some positions will be available to make their pay competitive in the market.
nbc16.com
$100K Powerball winner in Cottage Grove, $1M in Beaverton; jackpot now $747M
SALEM, Ore. — No one won the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but two tickets sold in Oregon were a windfall for their buyers. The Oregon Lottery reports that a $1 million ticket was purchased in Beaverton on February 4 and a $100,000 winner was purchased in Cottage Grove on February 3.
nbc16.com
Women continue to dominate Sled Dog Challenge
CASCADE, Idaho - With Montana mushers Jessie Royer and Nicole Lombardi winning this year's 300-mile and 100-mile races, respectively, a trend officials have observed persists: Women continue to dominate the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, event organizers said. According to ISDC founder and organizer Jerry Wortley, women have won eight of...
nbc16.com
Belmont Goats vandalized, goats escape after receiving note criticizing homeless sweeps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Belmont Goats, the iconic Portland nonprofit-funded herd of goats, is reporting that their fence was cut Monday night, releasing their herd of goats - and that a note was found on the scene declaring it to be an intentional act in protest of the homeless camp sweeps in the area.
nbc16.com
House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in Oregon
There's a bill in Salem that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in Oregon. That includes cigarettes, and also products like cartridges for vaping. Supporters argue that flavors like fruit and candy attract kids, and that banning them would help prevent them from becoming tobacco users. Some of...
nbc16.com
Michigan 2024 presidential primary shift leaves election plans up in the air
LANSING, Mich. (SBG) — While the 2024 presidential election may feel a long way out, in Michigan, the clock is ticking for clerks and lawmakers who are working out plans to move the state toward an earlier presidential primary. Michigan Democrats continue to advocate to move next year's presidential...
nbc16.com
Portland political science experts weigh in on Chinese balloon shot down over Atlantic
PORTLAND, Ore. — There are still many questions surrounding what appeared to be a white orb flying across United States airspace this week before the Air Force shot it down over the Atlantic on Saturday. China said it was a civilian airship used for meteorological research that went off...
nbc16.com
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Mt. Scott area of Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is facing gun and harassment charges after an hours-long standoff in the Mt. Scott area on Sunday evening, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Clackamas County deputies were called out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday on reports of a domestic incident in the...
nbc16.com
Police: Sandy mother and son missing since October 2022, possible custodial interference
SANDY, Ore. — Sandy Police are reporting that a 5-year-old boy and his mother have been missing since October 2022. The report was first received on January 3, 2023, when police were notified that Christopher Park and his mother, Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, had been missing since the end of October 2022.
nbc16.com
Arrest made after driver flees from traffic stop, runs into Northeast Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a driver Monday night who they said fled from a traffic stop and then ran into someone's home. Police surrounded the Northeast Portland home and said they found the driver hiding in the attic of a garage. It all started at about 5:50 p.m.,...
nbc16.com
2 people dead in crash that closed Highway 26 for several hours Friday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 3, emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 at milepost 41. PAST COVERAGE | One dead, two flown to hospital in crash on Highway 26 west of Banks. Oregon State Police say the preliminary investigation revealed...
nbc16.com
State Police: Lebanon man dies after vehicle crashes into tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 4), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. Preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was southbound near Perkins Rd. NE, when it crossed the center line, left...
nbc16.com
Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley
ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
nbc16.com
Police: Teens crash stolen car through Vancouver house, injure child
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car through a residential home in Vancouver Sunday night. Clark County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrived at NE 47th Street and 56th Ave around 8:15 p.m. after a traffic collision was reported. According to calls by neighbors,...
nbc16.com
One man arrested in two separate attempted carjacking incidents
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police patrol officers have arrested a man involved in two separate incidents of assaults and unlawful entry into a car, according to a release from Salem Police Department (SPD). At approximately 12:30 A.M., patrol officers responded to the report of a stabbing that occurred in...
nbc16.com
Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUII charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
Comments / 0