texas.gov
What to Expect at the Next TREC Meeting
The Texas Real Estate Commission’s advisory committees and working groups have made several recommendations that the Commissioners will discuss and potentially propose or adopt during the TREC Meeting on February 13. Here are the highlights of what will be considered, including inspection report rule changes, proposed SAE requirements, and changes that affect broker responsibility and sales agent oversight of brokerage activity.
texas.gov
Gov. Abbott, HHSC Announce Final Extension of Emergency SNAP Benefits for February 2023
Gov. Greg Abbott announced that HHSC is providing more than $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of February.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Issues Ice Storm Disaster Declaration
Governor Greg Abbott today issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this week’s ice storm that caused widespread property damage, hazardous travel disruptions, and localized power outages. The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties. Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed.
