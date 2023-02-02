ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina Opening Soon on Johnston Street

 3 days ago
Developing Lafayette

One of Acadiana’s most popular Mexican restaurants, Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina is scheduled to open on Johnston Street this month.

New Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina

Developing Lafayette

Acadiana get ready for the newest Agave experience! Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina will be opening soon in the old Lucky’s Fire & Smoke locations at 6774 Johnston Street next to Neighbor’s Pharmacy.

Staff Photo

Lucky’s Fire & Smoke was open for a very short time, after which the building sat vacant. Agave hopes to bring new life to the location with live entertainment, a great atmosphere and the perfect Mexican dishes for busy Acadiana families.

Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina has locations scattered throughout the Acadiana area blending Mexican favorites with Cajun cuisine and fresh seafood. An Agave menu has something appealing to every palate.

Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina Menu Items

Developing Lafayette

Balbeisi Restaurant Group founded the concept over a decade ago. Rich flavors, bold seasoning and always the freshest ingredients keep Agave customers coming back again and again.

According to Developing Lafayette, Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina is scheduled to open mid-month.

