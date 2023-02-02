New Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina Opening Soon on Johnston Street

Developing Lafayette

One of Acadiana’s most popular Mexican restaurants, Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina is scheduled to open on Johnston Street this month.

Acadiana get ready for the newest Agave experience! Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina will be opening soon in the old Lucky’s Fire & Smoke locations at 6774 Johnston Street next to Neighbor’s Pharmacy.

Lucky’s Fire & Smoke was open for a very short time, after which the building sat vacant. Agave hopes to bring new life to the location with live entertainment, a great atmosphere and the perfect Mexican dishes for busy Acadiana families.

Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina has locations scattered throughout the Acadiana area blending Mexican favorites with Cajun cuisine and fresh seafood. An Agave menu has something appealing to every palate.

Balbeisi Restaurant Group founded the concept over a decade ago. Rich flavors, bold seasoning and always the freshest ingredients keep Agave customers coming back again and again.

According to Developing Lafayette, Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina is scheduled to open mid-month.