Badger Herald
Women’s basketball: Badgers hope to rekindle underwhelming season
Entering the final eight games of her second season as the head coach of University of Wisconsin women’s basketball, Marisa Moseley is eyeing a strong finish as she continues to rebuild the program. Coach Moseley has already seen her squad improve in many ways after last season’s 8-21 finish,...
Badger Herald
Women’s Hockey: Wisconsin splits home series against St. Cloud
The Wisconsin Women’s hockey team (21-8-1) returned to action this past weekend, facing off against the St. Cloud State Huskies (16-15-0). Despite their best efforts, the team split the set, losing 0-1 Feb. 3 and winning 3-2 Feb. 4. Friday night, 14,430 fans showed out for Wisconsin’s seventh “Fill...
Badger Herald
Softball: Wisconsin returns strong roster, ready for 2023 campaign
Despite the cool weather that has struck Madison over the past two months, the spring sports season is heating up quickly. That includes the Wisconsin softball team, who will begin their regular season campaign this week. Coming off of a 30-21 record last season, including an appearance in the NCAA...
Badger Herald
Women’s Basketball: Badgers fall to Rutgers, drop third straight Big Ten match
The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team (7-17, 2-7) was unable to hold on to a three-point lead in the fourth quarter, falling to Rutgers (10-14, 4-8) 73-67 Feb. 5 in Piscataway, New Jersey. It was a back-and-forth battle at Jersey Mike’s Arena Sunday. Despite neither team establishing a...
Badger Herald
Here’s what to explore during UW’s Winter Carnival this week
Events for the University of Wisconsin’s Winter Carnival are already underway, but the fun will last all week. Here’s a look at what events to check out from Feb. 6 until Feb. 11 to celebrate six more weeks of winter. All week. Drop by Wheelhouse Studios to make...
Badger Herald
Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program closes applications
The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program, which was created in 2021 using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help Wisconsin residents struggling to pay utility bills or rent, stopped accepting new applications Jan. 31. Wisconsin Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick said WERA has received over $600 million...
Badger Herald
Madtown Crier: Week of Feb. 6
After a few days of negative-degree torture, it looks like the weather is warming up for another week in Madison. And if you want to get outside in this comparably warm weather, try out some of these events happening this week. Winter carnival. The Wisconsin Union is holding its annual...
Badger Herald
Wind quintet Imani Winds thrills at Hamel Music Center
The Wisconsin Union Theater invited wind quintet Imani Winds to perform at the Hamel Music Center Sunday, Feb. 5th. The group filled the colorful Collins Recital Hall with delightful music on an otherwise quiet night at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Large crowds proved that a chance to see the two-time...
Badger Herald
Vegan burger restaurant pushes State Street toward plant-based eating
Welcoming orange and green awnings and vibrant signage draw in passersby to Sookie’s, the fully vegan restaurant in Madison. Those who venture into the restaurant, located on the corner of the 500 block of State Street, are greeted by friendly workers and a menu full of different plant-based burgers.
