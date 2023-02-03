Read full article on original website
midmajormadness.com
The Other Top 25: VCU jumps 11 spots, on brink of top 10
Winners of eight of their last nine, the VCU Rams jumped 11 spots in this week’s Other Top 25 and found themselves ranked No. 11. They sit alone top the Atlantic 10 standings at 9-2 in conference play. The Rams have held opponents to 65 points or less in...
NBC12
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $50,000
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Powerball ticket holders in Virginia are $50,000 richer following a drawing that took place Saturday, Feb. 4. Unfortunately, there were no tickets that matched all six numbers, however, this gives players more chances to win the $747 million estimated jackpot. The winning numbers in Saturday...
Williamsburg man among JMU students killed in West Virginia crash
Multiple James Madison University students were killed in a crash, the university confirmed in a letter to the JMU community.
Steps to success: College student from Hampton making name as custom shoe designer
A 20-year-old student at Virginia Commonwealth University is now catching the eye of some professional athletes with his custom shoe designs.
Behold! NSU’s Spartan Legion wins poll for top HBCU band
HBCU Buzz launched a survey last month asking readers to cast their votes for the top HBCU bands. The Spartan Legion took the top stop with just over 30% of the votes
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
Three James Madison University students were killed in a tragic West Virginia car crash Thursday night and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, the university announced Friday.
The Desserterie in Chesterfield reopens with new name and focus
Annie Ruth’s Wine Bar and Bistro is at 6161 Harbourside Centre Loop near Brandermill. The restaurant was formerly known as The Desserterie.
tourcounsel.com
Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia
Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Three JMU Students Killed in West Virginia Crash
Richmond School Board overturned 92% of recommendations to expel students
Last year, the committee heard 46 cases. Board members voted to uphold the administration's recommendation to expel a student for four of those cases.
Honoring Black History: The nation’s only Black military academy once in Powhatan
Tucked away 40 miles west of downtown Richmond sits a former plantation called "Belmead." The plantation became a site for two Black Catholic boarding schools -- both of which have been closed for more than 50 years now.
VA Senate passes resolution dedicated to Newport News teacher shot by student
The resolution commended Abby Zwerner for her bravery and her devotion to the safety of her students during the shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in I-664 crash in Hampton
A Suffolk man was killed Monday in a crash on northbound Interstate 664 in Hampton, and another man was injured, state police said (Photo - Virginia State Police).
Vehicle crashes into water near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.
Developer unveils plan for old Richmond theater
Originally built as the Bellevue Theater in 1937, the building was most recently a Masonic lodge for the local chapter of Grottoes International.
Westbound lanes of West Broad Street closing in Scott’s Addition this weekend
According to the City of Richmond Department of Public Works, the westbound lanes of West Broad Street between North Sheppard Street and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be closed from 4 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.
Tracking weapons found at area schools; how schools can improve security
A teacher shot, a student stabbed, and loaded guns taken into classrooms. All recently made headlines in Virginia, causing safety concerns among parents and school leaders.
WAVY News 10
Blog: A wintry mix on Groundhog Day.
Yesterday, the forecast for today had been drying out more-and-more. However, there were hints at an early wintry mix on some models and model runs. So I would say that it was a curveball forecast but one that we saw coming. (it was just hard to hit). Anyway, even before...
NBC12
Former Gov. Wilder: ‘I did the best I could with what I had’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder continues to make political history. Wilder is a son of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and the grandson of James and Agnes - two slaves who toiled on a Goochland County plantation. When he was born in 1931, no one could...
