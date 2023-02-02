Report: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette switches agents

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has new representation.

The artist known as “Playoff Lenny” will now be represented by David Canter and Ness Mugrabi of GSE Worldwide, per Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal.

Fournette was previously represented by Roc Nation Sports.

Coming of his third season in Tampa Bay, Fournette still has two years remaining on the three-year contract extension he signed with the Bucs last offseason.

With the Bucs facing a massive salary cap crunch, Fournette’s name has been mentioned by some as a potential cut option for Tampa Bay.