Podcast: Does Tom Brady's retirement send the Bucs into a full rebuild?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing a long list of daunting questions this offseason, but they finally have an answer to the biggest one.

Tom Brady announced his retirement (for real this time) Wednesday, leaving the Bucs with a massive hole at the game’s most important position.

Tampa Bay has a long list of free agents and a challenging salary cap situation, which combined could send them into a full rebuild this offseason.

In this week’s episode of the Bucs Wire podcast, host Ryan O’Leary and Bucs Wire editor Luke Easterling break down Brady’s time in Tampa Bay, and look ahead to what his retirement means for the Bucs moving forward: