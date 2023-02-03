ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

UNT tennis coach Sujay Lama reaches 300 wins

North Texas coach Sujay Lama thought back this week on just how far the school’s tennis program has come since he first arrived all the way back in 2006. Lama was forced to recruit walk-ons from the student body that year just to have a team and finished 2-19.
Hole-in-one highlights memorable day for UNT women's golf

The North Texas women's golf team has enjoyed several memorable moments since Michael Akers took over as the program's coach back in 2016. The Mean Green never had a day quite like Monday, though. Sakura Sugiyama recorded a hole-in-one and UNT set a program record for a single-round score at...
