Trenton, NJ

wbgo.org

NYC Authorities Cracking Down On Illegal Marijuana Shops

New York City authorities are going hard after illegal marijuana shops. With more legal recreational marijuana dispensaries coming online soon in New York, authorities are trying to shutdown the scores of places illegally selling pot. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent a letter to hundreds of smoke shops in Manhattan warning them of potential for eviction proceedings if they continue to illegally sell weed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

