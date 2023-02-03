If a bad break-up is still bugging you, get back at the toxic ex with the help of the El Paso Zoo. The zoo has brought back its massively popular Valentine’s Day event allowing scorned lovers to once again submit the name of the formerly special someone they want assigned to a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach and fed to meerkats and other insect-eating zoo animals.

EL PASO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO