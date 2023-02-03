Read full article on original website
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Get To Enjoy 2 New Shack Wings & Pizza Locations
El Paso loves wings & pizza. Whether it's The El Paso Wing Factory, World of Wings, The Pizza Joint or Ardovino's; you can't go wrong with getting either one. Another place that's become a favorite in El Paso is The Shack; a place that has been serving hot wings since 2009. They also have a similar branch called The Shack Pizza & Brews, located 3021 McRae.
El Paso Filmmakers Take Home The Gold At New York Film Awards
El Paso is loaded with talent, especially when it comes to filmmaking & creating tv shows. We've seen local films win at the Cannes Film Festival, locally produced shows appear on national television, and we've seen local producers create number one movies on Netflix. The latest in award winning El...
El Paso Zoo Going Hard Again For Valentine’s Day with ‘Quit Bugging Me’ Event
If a bad break-up is still bugging you, get back at the toxic ex with the help of the El Paso Zoo. The zoo has brought back its massively popular Valentine’s Day event allowing scorned lovers to once again submit the name of the formerly special someone they want assigned to a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach and fed to meerkats and other insect-eating zoo animals.
Judge Samaniego Welcomes Danny Trejo and Charlie Clark to El Paso
Samaniego, Trejo, and Clark: The Trio We Never Knew We NEEDED!. Last week, Charlie Clark made his way to the borderland to celebrate the grand opening of his newest car dealership location in west El Paso, Charlie Clark INFINITI. Charlie was joined by none other than his partner in crime,...
Celebrate Mardi Gras in El Paso With Big Beads at Ta Ta Tuesday
KLAQ invites you to an El Paso-style Mardi Gras celebration. Grab those big beads and meet us at Tah Tah Tuesday taking place on February 21st at Hotel Indigo. Beads…Beer…live music by two El Paso party favorites, Feline Fox & Fungi Mungle. It’s where you’ll want to be...
Pope Francis announces new Auxiliary Bishop for El Paso Dioceses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pope Francis announced the appointment of a new auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of El Paso, the Very Rev. Anthony C Celino, JCL. Bishop-elect Celino is the current Pastor of St. Raphael Parish in East El Paso and current Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of El Paso. Bishop-elect Celino was […]
Say ‘Taquero Mucho’ on Valentine’s Day With a Heart-Shaped Taco Tray
Forget flowers on Valentine's Day. Few things say 'taquero mucho' more than tacos. Especially this year with the holy day of love falling on a Taco Tuesday. It's like the planets have aligned. Or should I say the heart and stomach? will give sweethearts the chance to eat to their heart's desire.
Downtown El Paso Holds Many Secrets Like The Hidden Candy Factory
When you have a sweet tooth & you're craving for candy, of course you can just busy some at the store. Or if you're looking for a local shop, there's Chocolat & El Loco to help satisfy that craving. However there IS another candy store in town. Or rather... a...
Chuco Relic Invites You To Shop Local At Their Amor Eterno Market
Everyone’s favorite El Paso souvenir shop, Chuco Relic, is inviting locals to their latest market on Saturday, February 18th to shop locally and to enjoy the season of love!. The “Amor Eterno” Market will not only feature locally owned vendors, but couples will have a chance to participate in a Valentine’s couples photography class.
KTSM El Paso Anchor Natassia Paloma Shares Big Pregnancy Announcement, Gender Reveal
KTSM 9 News evening anchor Natassia Paloma is expecting and not only is she revealing the baby’s sex, she’s sharing the baby’s name. Natassia, who is currently in her last trimester (Also known as ‘Get. This. Baby. OUT.’) made the gender reveal on social media.
These El Paso Movie Theaters Will Start Charging For Better Seats
There are 2 movie theaters in El Paso that you might want to start avoiding if you hate "junk fees" - WHY? AMC Theaters announced that they will begin charging patrons more money for better seats. The ones that won't break your neck. That's right, a caste system for movie...
Interpol Fans Excited By Coming To Juarez For The First Time
Last year we saw the New York rock band Interpol come to El Paso for the very first time in their 25 + year career, back in September. Sadly I didn't go because the show fell on the same date as Iron Maiden. But after seeing footage of their show...
5 Places to Get a Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine’s Day in El Paso
If your Valentine’s Day plan is to stay in and cook your honey a romantic dinner, maybe you don't have to go to all that trouble. Maybe your Valentine would rather Netflix and ‘za. You know, as in pizza. Don't @ me, man. Pizza is a perfect choice...
El Paso bishop to announce ‘very important new initiative’ for Catholic Diocese
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to announce a “very important new initiative for the Diocese of El Paso.” Bishop did not say what they will be announcing and discussing at the 10 a.m. news conference. But KTSM will be at the event tomorrow and […]
Legend Lyle Lovett Shows His Appreciation to El Paso After Show
We've seen celebrities & musicians take many photos in El Paso; this past weekend we saw Danny Trejo take photos at Dave's Pawn Shop. This weekend we saw another legend take photos of El Paso; Lyle Lovett took photos of Downtown & had some nice words for El Paso. For...
ktxs.com
East El Paso couple explains how to care for chickens at home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The high costs of eggs have prompted some El Pasoans to skip the middleman and get their eggs directly from the source. Wilfredo and his wife Myriam Andino have been raising chickens since the pandemic at their home in east El Paso. “They are...
New Mexico pot shop near El Paso pushing to decriminalize Texas cannabis
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico pot shop is getting involved in the fight to decriminalize marijuana in the state of Texas since a majority of their customers are from there. High Horse Cannabis Company in Chaparral, New Mexico is just down the road from El Paso, Texas. A lot of people living in […]
El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality
EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
A New Space Race Is Underway In The Texas & New Mexico Desert
The original "Space Race" was between the United States Of America and Russia. Today, it's kind if a Texas/New Mexico thing. In 1957, Russia got a satellite into orbit and soon after, (in 1958), we launched one too. The "Space Race" was on and, as the USA and the USSR strove to be the first to get humans into space, things happened fast.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next cold front tracks our way
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso will slowly warm to near seasonal temperatures as a high pressure system takes over these next few days. This warming trend won’t last long, however, as another cold front begins to track in our direction. This cold front will drop afternoon...
