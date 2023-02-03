ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Will Get To Enjoy 2 New Shack Wings & Pizza Locations

El Paso loves wings & pizza. Whether it's The El Paso Wing Factory, World of Wings, The Pizza Joint or Ardovino's; you can't go wrong with getting either one. Another place that's become a favorite in El Paso is The Shack; a place that has been serving hot wings since 2009. They also have a similar branch called The Shack Pizza & Brews, located 3021 McRae.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Filmmakers Take Home The Gold At New York Film Awards

El Paso is loaded with talent, especially when it comes to filmmaking & creating tv shows. We've seen local films win at the Cannes Film Festival, locally produced shows appear on national television, and we've seen local producers create number one movies on Netflix. The latest in award winning El...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pope Francis announces new Auxiliary Bishop for El Paso Dioceses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pope Francis announced the appointment of a new auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of El Paso, the Very Rev. Anthony C Celino, JCL. Bishop-elect Celino is the current Pastor of St. Raphael Parish in East El Paso and current Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of El Paso. Bishop-elect Celino was […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Chuco Relic Invites You To Shop Local At Their Amor Eterno Market

Everyone’s favorite El Paso souvenir shop, Chuco Relic, is inviting locals to their latest market on Saturday, February 18th to shop locally and to enjoy the season of love!. The “Amor Eterno” Market will not only feature locally owned vendors, but couples will have a chance to participate in a Valentine’s couples photography class.
EL PASO, TX
ktxs.com

East El Paso couple explains how to care for chickens at home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The high costs of eggs have prompted some El Pasoans to skip the middleman and get their eggs directly from the source. Wilfredo and his wife Myriam Andino have been raising chickens since the pandemic at their home in east El Paso. “They are...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality

EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

A New Space Race Is Underway In The Texas & New Mexico Desert

The original "Space Race" was between the United States Of America and Russia. Today, it's kind if a Texas/New Mexico thing. In 1957, Russia got a satellite into orbit and soon after, (in 1958), we launched one too. The "Space Race" was on and, as the USA and the USSR strove to be the first to get humans into space, things happened fast.
TEXAS STATE
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next cold front tracks our way

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso will slowly warm to near seasonal temperatures as a high pressure system takes over these next few days. This warming trend won’t last long, however, as another cold front begins to track in our direction. This cold front will drop afternoon...
EL PASO, TX
