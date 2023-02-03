ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Welsh native and Former Carencro Football Coach Lance Guidry Named the New Defensive Coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes

Lance Guidry has made quite the name for himself as a defensive coach. The Welsh Native and Greyhound graduate has gone on to become one of college football’s best defensive gurus. The former McNeese defensive star became known as one of the top defensive minds in the country as he led his Marshall defense to a top ranking. He made headlines this offseason by taking a DC job at Tulane. As news broke earlier today, he is making headlines once more that he will be leaving Tulane after just one month to join Miami as their defensive coordinator.
This Is Why Lafayette, Louisiana Has So Many Car Washes

According to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, there are currently 70 permitted car washes in Lafayette Parish. That's a lot of car washes, which begs the question...why do we have so many car washes in Lafayette Parish?. Lafayette Car Washes. If you're from Lafayette or have lived here for a...
Crawfish Prices Coming Down Ahead of Super Bowl and Mardi Gras

It's not as if fans of delicious Louisiana crawfish need a reason to boil up a sack or two but if you "gotta pick a reason" then Mardi Gras or the NFL Championship game is as good a reason as any. One is filled with whimsy, make-believe, and hard-to-believe stories, the other is Mardi Gras. Both are perfect for the consumption of boiled crawfish.
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades

The parade of storm systems across the nation and through the bayous of Louisiana has been relentless it seems for the past month or so. Ever since we got out of the "way too warm" temperatures before Christmas it seems as if every week the state has had to negotiate a strong storm or severe weather event. This week will be no exception.
Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
2023 Patty in the Parc Music Lineup Revealed

Acadiana's largest St. Patrick's Day celebration is returning in a few short weeks. Patty in the Parc will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette. Of course, live music is a big part of Patty in the Parc and boy is there a fun...
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
Bee Experience and Honey Tasting—You’ll Love It!

Bees are amazing insects. Almost 90% of plants and nearly 80% of our crops depend on insect and animal pollination. Bees play a vital role in the survival of humans. According to wwf.org, one out of every three mouthfuls of our food depends on pollinators such as bees. Baton Rouge...
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

