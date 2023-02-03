Lance Guidry has made quite the name for himself as a defensive coach. The Welsh Native and Greyhound graduate has gone on to become one of college football’s best defensive gurus. The former McNeese defensive star became known as one of the top defensive minds in the country as he led his Marshall defense to a top ranking. He made headlines this offseason by taking a DC job at Tulane. As news broke earlier today, he is making headlines once more that he will be leaving Tulane after just one month to join Miami as their defensive coordinator.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO