Tangipahoa Parish, LA

OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
SLIDELL, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Mandeville, LA

If you’re looking for a place where nature meets the modern world, then Mandeville, Louisiana, is the place to go. You won’t be beholden to just hopping around shops and entertainment centers—not when the view is worth the trip's price. Aside from that, there are many opportunities...
MANDEVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. Another tornado warning was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) – When you’re a Louisiana artist like Mandy Mae Poche in Ponchatoula, you want people to like your paintings as much as you like painting them. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says that’s Mandy Mae’s mission. Then one day,...
PONCHATOULA, LA
brproud.com

Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

GONZALES GROWTH: New developments along Hwy. 30 underway

Construction work has begun on several new developments along Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. At the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44, the Heritage Crossing development has been making progress with the Price LeBlanc PACE center, the Alexander's market, and the Waters at Heritage apartment complex, among other projects. The...
GONZALES, LA
WWL-TV

10 meals for under $10 across the New Orleans metro

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has always been known for great food, but is it possible to still find meals for under $10?. We have ground rules: no chains and it must be under $10 on the menu. However, we may go over $10 with tax and tip included. We always tip.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Tangipahoa parish reports possible tornado damage

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were two...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
