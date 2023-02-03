Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
After Nearly 50 Years, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Camp-Resort in Robert, Louisiana is Changing Its Name
I remember the first time going camping in an RV when I was a kid. My Nanny took me Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort in Robert, Louisiana and it was a blast. I have fond memories of that weekend and a really fun place. And now I'm a little saddened at what I just read on social media. There's a big change coming to Jellystone Park.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Mandeville, LA
If you’re looking for a place where nature meets the modern world, then Mandeville, Louisiana, is the place to go. You won’t be beholden to just hopping around shops and entertainment centers—not when the view is worth the trip's price. Aside from that, there are many opportunities...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to roll through NOLA area, here’s where to get your fix
If you want to get your fix before that 27-foot-long weiner on wheels heads out of the area, here's where to go!
KNOE TV8
VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. Another tornado warning was...
brproud.com
Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views
PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) – When you’re a Louisiana artist like Mandy Mae Poche in Ponchatoula, you want people to like your paintings as much as you like painting them. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says that’s Mandy Mae’s mission. Then one day,...
Severe Storms, High Winds Rolling in Right as School Lets Out in Acadiana
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As meteorologists warm of possible severe storms Wednesday afternoon, the timeline of serious weather could impact students and parents trying to get their kids home after school. According to the National Weather Service, "a low pressure system is strengthening over the southern Plains, which...
brproud.com
Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
New Orleans Native Spills the Tea on the City's Biggest Tourist Traps
Love 'em or hate 'em, they are what they are.
houmatimes.com
LWFC Adopts Amendments to 2023-25 Hunting Reg NOI Regarding Deer and Turkey Tags
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted amendments to the 2023-25 hunting regulation notices of intent that say deer and turkey tags may only be used by the hunter to whom the tag was issued. The action came during the commission’s February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
GONZALES GROWTH: New developments along Hwy. 30 underway
Construction work has begun on several new developments along Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. At the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44, the Heritage Crossing development has been making progress with the Price LeBlanc PACE center, the Alexander's market, and the Waters at Heritage apartment complex, among other projects. The...
WWL-TV
10 meals for under $10 across the New Orleans metro
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has always been known for great food, but is it possible to still find meals for under $10?. We have ground rules: no chains and it must be under $10 on the menu. However, we may go over $10 with tax and tip included. We always tip.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
Thibodaux firefighter almost dies, but lives to create his own King Cakes
Thibodaux, La. (WGNO) – Louisiana meat lovers enter a life-long relationship with almost anything on the menu. Anything on the menu at Bourgeois Meat Market according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood. And it’s in the middle of the menu, in the middle of the meat market where you bump into […]
WDSU
Tangipahoa parish reports possible tornado damage
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were two...
NOLA.com
The Carnival Glory is leaving New Orleans for good. Here's the plan for the cruise ship.
Carnival Cruise Line is changing its ships that sail from New Orleans, starting next year. The Carnival Glory will be leaving New Orleans for good, spokesperson Matt Lupoli said Monday. It will be replaced by the Carnival Liberty, which he said is the same class ship with similar capacity. The...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0