Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
2.5 Million Pounds of Canned Meat Recalled
Well, there is another recall that you should know about. This time it involves Vienna Sauage and Chicken products from Conagra Brands. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Safety reported that more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat are recalled. This recall is due to a...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0