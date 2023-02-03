ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPEL 96.5

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KPEL 96.5

Banana Boat Expands Sunscreen Recall

Banana Boat is expanding an already existing recall. They are expanding the recall involving Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 from July of 2022. This product is being recalled because of the presence of benzene, which is classified as a human carcinogen. Benzene is not an ingredient...
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy