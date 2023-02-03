Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
Win Tickets to Black & White Ball to Benefit Young & Established
Break out your formal wear and get ready for a night out to raise funds and celebrate an amazing organization that is doing big things for the youth in the Evansville community - we have your chance to win a pair of tickets!. 7th Annual Black and White Masquerade Charity...
You and Three Friends Could Enjoy the Big Game Party at Bally’s Evansville
103 GBF has partnered with Bally's Evansville to give you the chance to be part of Bally's Big Game Party with three of your friends and enjoy an overnight stay!. On Sunday, February 12, 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles inside Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium for one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Kickoff will take place at 5:30 pm CST.
Minnesota Man Travels 12 Hours Thru an Ice Storm to Adopt a Puppy in Kentucky
I hope you're ready for a dose of the warm and fuzzies!. As any dog lover will tell you, we would do anything for our four-legged family members. There's something special about a home with a dog, and the love pet owners have for their pups is no doubt a special one. However, Minnesota resident, Jay Mauch, brings a whole new meaning to dedication by traveling 12 hours to adopt his furever friend from the Hopkins County Humane Society.
The Most Romantic Restaurants in the Evansville – Owensboro Area
The most romantic day of the year is just days away, and if you have been hit with Cupid's arrow, you might be in search of some ideas on how to celebrate with your significant other. There any many places in the tristate to help make the lovey-dovey holiday memorable and fun. Break out the heart-shaped box of chocolates, and your bouquet of red roses and discover what the tristate has to offer for your Valentine's Day.
Western Kentucky Restaurant’s ‘Pancake Charcuterie Board’ is Breakfast-Lover’s Dream Come True
Charcuterie boards seem to be all the rage these days. And, why wouldn't they be? It's all different types of delicious meats, cheeses, crackers, and fruit. I mean, what's not to love? They can be as big or small as you want, and some people who put them together can make them look like pieces of art that are almost too pretty to eat. Almost. But, as one western Kentucky restaurant is proving, a charcuterie board doesn't have to be fancy meats and cheeses.
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Crappy Breakup? Here’s a Stinky Way to Get Revenge and Help Southern Indiana Pet Rescue
We all have at least a couple of people to whom we would like to send a number two gift for Valentine's Day. Usually, revenge smells sweet, but with this very clever fundraiser revenge literally stinks. Perhaps you have an ex that dumped you or someone that treats you like crap, on February 14, 2023, you can have shelter cats do their business on them.
1970 Evansville Newspaper Article Announcing Led Zeppelin at Roberts Stadium Surfaces Online
If you grew up in the Evansville area, chances are you enjoyed a concert or an Aces game at Roberts Municipal Stadium. In 2008 I began interning for 103 GBF, and I was able to experience several rock shows at Roberts Stadium, so that venue will forever hold a special place in my heart, as I'm sure it does for many in the Tri-State. The first concert I ever went to was in 1997, I was 7 years old, and went to see Garth Brooks at Roberts Stadium. I still remember being a kid and seeing the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers at Roberts Stadium (I did grow up in the 90s, remember?).
