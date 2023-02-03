With music streaming prices going up, why isn’t Spotify raising prices? One analyst says it’s because Spotify is at a competitive weakness compared to its rivals. According to New Constructs CEO David Turner, keeping prices low is simply Spotify’s survival strategy against its rivals. “It speaks to the relative competitive weakness of their business compared to these bigger firms that have bigger, larger platforms that bring a lot to the table,” Turner told Yahoo Finance this week. He’s speaking of Apple and Google with Apple Music and YouTube Music, respectively.

