Why Isn’t Spotify Raising Prices? — ‘Competitive Weakness’ Might Be the Answer
With music streaming prices going up, why isn’t Spotify raising prices? One analyst says it’s because Spotify is at a competitive weakness compared to its rivals. According to New Constructs CEO David Turner, keeping prices low is simply Spotify’s survival strategy against its rivals. “It speaks to the relative competitive weakness of their business compared to these bigger firms that have bigger, larger platforms that bring a lot to the table,” Turner told Yahoo Finance this week. He’s speaking of Apple and Google with Apple Music and YouTube Music, respectively.
JKBX Says It ‘Has Over $1.7 Billion in Music Rights Exclusively Secured,’ With $4 Billion Expected by 2023’s End
JKBX (pronounced “jukebox”) has announced a partnership with market maker GTS Securities and revealed that it “currently has over $1.7 billion in music rights exclusively secured” – a figure that’s expected to climb to $4 billion by 2023’s end. The fractional song-rights platform,...
Apple Reports Record $20.8B in Services Revenue Amid Q1 2023 Earnings Slump
Apple’s Q1 2023 earnings report was less than stellar for investors with one bright point–record services revenue. Overall revenue was down more than 5% compared to last year as Apple failed to match sales of last year across its hardware categories. iPhone revenue was $65.78 billion for the quarter, down 8.17% YoY. Its ‘Other Products’ category that includes the Apple Watch and AirPods was similarly down 8.3% YoY at $13.48 billion. Mac hardware sales were down 30% YoY at $7.74 billion.
Songtradr Announces $23.4 Million Deal to Acquire 7digital, Sets Sights on ‘Delivering an Enhanced Offering for Our Clients’
Licensing and distribution platform Songtradr has officially announced a deal to acquire London-headquartered music services provider 7digital. Songtradr’s latest purchase, which follows the 2022 buyout of music-classification platform Musicube, came to light in acquisition documents that were forwarded to Digital Music News this morning. When the market closed yesterday, 7digital stock (LON: 7DIG) was worth 0.325 pence per share.
Believe Generated Over $1 Billion From ‘Digital Music Sales’ During 2022, Execs Announce
Paris-headquartered Believe has officially announced that its annual digital music sales cracked €1 billion ($1.07 billion at the present exchange rate) during 2022. The TuneCore owner Believe unveiled the digital-sales milestone today, via a concise announcement message that was emailed to DMN. Per this to-the-point release, Believe last year achieved north of €1 billion in digital sales, referring specifically to recorded “revenue generated from digital store partners and social media platforms before royalty payment to artists and labels.”
Live Entertainment Platform Fever Raises $110 Million in Goldman-Led Round — Valuation Hits $1.8 Billion
A little over one year after pulling down $227 million in a Goldman-led round, entertainment-discovery platform Fever has reportedly raised another $110 million. This newest capital influx for Fever, which bills itself as “the leading global live-entertainment discovery tech platform,” first came to light in reports from European outlets towards the month’s start.
TikTok Officially Launches SoundOn in Australia Amid Major Label Licensing Talks
Last March, TikTok rolled out SoundOn in the U.S., the U.K., Brazil, and Indonesia. Now, the distribution and marketing service has debuted in Australia, where the ByteDance-owned platform is currently limiting the amount of music that certain users can add to their videos. SoundOn’s Australia launch just recently came to...
