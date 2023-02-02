Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest made in November shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded on east side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a November 2022 shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded. Tony Miller Jr. is charged with murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. The shooting happened Nov. 18 around 6:15 p.m. in the 9000...
Indy pastors seek swift transparency in police use of force cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Five Memphis police officers were fired just 13 days after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The officers are charged with second-degree murder. The pastor who leads the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis says that swift action by law enforcement and prosecution in Memphis should be an example to Indianapolis and every other community.
IMPD releases bodycam video of man shot in grandmother's driveway
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released bodycam footage Tuesday of the police shooting that left a man injured on New Year's Eve. The footage released is an edited version of video from three officers' body cameras. Anthony Maclin, 24, was sitting in his grandmother's driveway in the 3600 block of North...
Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating
INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
WISH-TV
US marshals arrest murder, rape suspect in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in Indianapolis who was wanted in connection to two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kristopher Davis via Twitter. The Marshals Service says Davis, 26, was arrested Jan. 31 by its...
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged
Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
10 years later: Police renew plea for information in 2013 Kokomo murder
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing a plea for information in the murder of a young woman 10 years ago. Investigators believe two armed intruders entered a home on James Drive on Feb. 7, 2013, and were confronted by 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman, who shared the home with her boyfriend. One of the suspects fired a shot that struck Pittman in the chest, killing her.
'This shouldn't have happened' | Attorneys for man shot by officers in grandma's driveway send tort notice to Indy leaders
INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys for 24-year-old Anthony Maclin, who was shot by officers while he was sitting in his grandma's driveway, sent a tort claim notice, which means they are considering suing, to Indianapolis leaders on Monday. The notice went to Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, and IMPD...
Speedway Police: Suspect attacked man with hammer over accusation of infidelity
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Police arrested a man suspected of beating another man in the head with a hammer on Sunday. Multiple people called 911 just after 3:30 p.m. to report a fight in Speedway near the 2400 block of North Lynhurst Drive, east of the intersection of North High School and Crawfordsville roads.
Missing Indianapolis man located, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a missing 31-year-old man has been located. In a tweet Tuesday morning, police said Grant Davis has been located and thanked the community for their assistance. According to police, Davis was last seen Sunday, Feb. 5 in the 9700 block of Oakhaven Court, near 82nd...
22-year-old Indianapolis man sentenced in deadly armed robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 22-year-old man to 40 years in prison for a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis, one of which resulted in a man's death. According to court documents and evidence presented in district court, Angel Montano of Indianapolis and co-conspirators committed four armed robberies between July 19, 2020 and July 28, 2020.
3-year-old accidentally shoots self in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind — Lafayette police said a 3-year-old was taken to the hospital after they accidentally shot themself Saturday. Police were called to a report of a child who had been shot in the 1400 block of Broadway Street, near Wabash Avenue, around 5:45 p.m. Investigators determined the child...
Indianapolis Recorder
Purdue Poly student killed in weekend shooting
Purdue Polytechnic High School student James Johnson III was killed in a shooting the evening of Feb. 4 at a home in Irvington. “Devastated to hear of the loss of one of Purdue Poly’s best and brightest,” a tweet from the school’s athletics Twitter account read. “… James was certainly one of a kind and will be missed the entire Techie family.”
Police: Pursuit of motorcycle ends with deadly crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a two-county police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Tuesday. It happened at County Road 200 West and County Road 700 South in Madison County around 4:28 p.m. Indiana State Police said an Alexandria police officer tried to stop a...
Last 2 suspects convicted in takedown of Indianapolis drug ring
INDIANAPOLIS — The last two suspects have been convicted for their roles in an organized drug trafficking operation that was taken down in 2021. The convictions close a major chapter of an investigation that resulted in 20 arrests and got enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people off the streets of Indianapolis.
Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made
About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Man shot, killed in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning outside an apartment complex in Lafayette. Police said the shooting happened near the Bay Pointe and Pheasant Run apartment complexes, which are just north of the intersection of Concord Road and Brady Lane. Lafayette police were called...
IMPD investigates deadly stabbing on far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday morning on the far east side. Officers were called to a report of a person shot just after 10:20 a.m. in the 11000 block of Whistler Drive. While headed to the scene, they were updated that it was a person stabbed.
IMPD: Man in custody after southeast side shooting, SWAT situation
INDIANAPOLIS — One man was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a shooting and SWAT situation on Indianapolis' southeast side Sunday evening, police said. Shortly before 7 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a house in the 5700 block of Tansy Court, near Interstate 465 and South Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
3 killed, 9 injured in weekend violence across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — It was another violent weekend in Indianapolis with three people killed and nine others injured in several shootings and stabbings between Saturday and Sunday. From Irvington to the west side of Indianapolis, the violence happened in neighborhoods all across the city. Sunday: 1 dead, 7 injured. Near...
