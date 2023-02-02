ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WTHR

Indy pastors seek swift transparency in police use of force cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Memphis police officers were fired just 13 days after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The officers are charged with second-degree murder. The pastor who leads the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis says that swift action by law enforcement and prosecution in Memphis should be an example to Indianapolis and every other community.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

US marshals arrest murder, rape suspect in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in Indianapolis who was wanted in connection to two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kristopher Davis via Twitter. The Marshals Service says Davis, 26, was arrested Jan. 31 by its...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged

Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

10 years later: Police renew plea for information in 2013 Kokomo murder

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing a plea for information in the murder of a young woman 10 years ago. Investigators believe two armed intruders entered a home on James Drive on Feb. 7, 2013, and were confronted by 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman, who shared the home with her boyfriend. One of the suspects fired a shot that struck Pittman in the chest, killing her.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Missing Indianapolis man located, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a missing 31-year-old man has been located. In a tweet Tuesday morning, police said Grant Davis has been located and thanked the community for their assistance. According to police, Davis was last seen Sunday, Feb. 5 in the 9700 block of Oakhaven Court, near 82nd...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

22-year-old Indianapolis man sentenced in deadly armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 22-year-old man to 40 years in prison for a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis, one of which resulted in a man's death. According to court documents and evidence presented in district court, Angel Montano of Indianapolis and co-conspirators committed four armed robberies between July 19, 2020 and July 28, 2020.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

3-year-old accidentally shoots self in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind — Lafayette police said a 3-year-old was taken to the hospital after they accidentally shot themself Saturday. Police were called to a report of a child who had been shot in the 1400 block of Broadway Street, near Wabash Avenue, around 5:45 p.m. Investigators determined the child...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Purdue Poly student killed in weekend shooting

Purdue Polytechnic High School student James Johnson III was killed in a shooting the evening of Feb. 4 at a home in Irvington. “Devastated to hear of the loss of one of Purdue Poly’s best and brightest,” a tweet from the school’s athletics Twitter account read. “… James was certainly one of a kind and will be missed the entire Techie family.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Last 2 suspects convicted in takedown of Indianapolis drug ring

INDIANAPOLIS — The last two suspects have been convicted for their roles in an organized drug trafficking operation that was taken down in 2021. The convictions close a major chapter of an investigation that resulted in 20 arrests and got enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people off the streets of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lansing Daily

Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made

About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man shot, killed in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning outside an apartment complex in Lafayette. Police said the shooting happened near the Bay Pointe and Pheasant Run apartment complexes, which are just north of the intersection of Concord Road and Brady Lane. Lafayette police were called...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates deadly stabbing on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday morning on the far east side. Officers were called to a report of a person shot just after 10:20 a.m. in the 11000 block of Whistler Drive. While headed to the scene, they were updated that it was a person stabbed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man in custody after southeast side shooting, SWAT situation

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a shooting and SWAT situation on Indianapolis' southeast side Sunday evening, police said. Shortly before 7 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a house in the 5700 block of Tansy Court, near Interstate 465 and South Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

3 killed, 9 injured in weekend violence across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — It was another violent weekend in Indianapolis with three people killed and nine others injured in several shootings and stabbings between Saturday and Sunday. From Irvington to the west side of Indianapolis, the violence happened in neighborhoods all across the city. Sunday: 1 dead, 7 injured. Near...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

