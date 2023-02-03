Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Channel 3000
In the 608: Winter Carnival returns with brand-new events for 83rd year
MADISON, Wis. - From themed ice skating to maple taffy making, the Wisconsin Union's free wintertime revelry series the Winter Carnival returns for an 83rd year Feb. 6-11, 2023. The series includes more than a dozen new events and the continuing of traditions, such as placing a to-scale, inflatable replica...
Channel 3000
Watch Thursday and Friday: News 3 Now roundtable on policing in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
Following the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after police officers in Memphis beat him, News 3 Now is speaking with lawmakers and law enforcement leaders about the culture of policing. Tune in to News 3 Now at Five on Thursday to hear from the police chiefs of Madison, Beloit...
Channel 3000
Teen charged in Beloit homicide pleads guilty to Labor Day weekend homicide
MADISON, Wis. -- A Beloit teen accused of killing another teen over Labor Day weekend in 2021 accepted a plea Wednesday, just over two months before his case was set to go to trial. Dante Wilson, 17, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree intentional homicide as part of the...
Channel 3000
Suspect in Friday downtown bank robbery arrested, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. -- Police in Madison arrested a suspect over the weekend in connection with a Friday bank robbery in the city's downtown. The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Park Bank on East Main Street, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in an incident report Wednesday afternoon. The suspect gave a teller a note saying he had a weapon and demanded money.
Channel 3000
'Without that, we would definitely be a food desert': Grand opening of grocery chain a relief for Oregon
OREGON, Wis. -- Two new grocery stores had their grand opening in Southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. Hy-Vee has opened grocery stores in both Janesville and Oregon: something one of those communities was previously in need of replacing.
Channel 3000
Highway 19 to be closed for several hours Wednesday due to Biden visit
DeFOREST, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says people in the area of President Joe Biden's event in DeForest Wednesday should expect road closures for much of the day. Highway 19 near Liuna Way in DeForest will be closed for several hours on Wednesday as the president's motorcade moves...
Channel 3000
Dane Co. Sheriff's Office warn against check theft as local losses exceed $300K
MADISON, Wis. -- Dane County Sheriff's officials warned local businesses to guard against check theft Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office is reportedly investigating multiple check thefts with losses potentially exceeding $300,000. Officials said the suspects copied payroll checks and cashed them.
Channel 3000
Police presence near Memorial High School on Friday caused by accidental shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police said an accidental shooting prompted a large law enforcement presence near Jefferson Middle School and Memorial High School Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the Lussier Community Education Center, located just north of the schools, at around 5:15 p.m.
Channel 3000
ALERT DAY for Wednesday night & Thursday for snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain - Gary
An ALERT DAY is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday. A storm system will bring a mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain Wednesday night before changing to mostly snow on Thursday with one to eight inches or more of snow possible, with the heaviest snowfall likely northwest of Dane County. After seasonal temperatures Friday and Saturday, above-normal temperatures return for much of next week, with mainly rain expected as precipitation for Tuesday through Thursday. Colder weather returns on Friday.
Channel 3000
I-39 northbound back open outside Beloit after fire
BELOIT, Wis. -- I-39/90 is back open Monday north of Beloit after a fire. The incident was reported at around 11:45 Sunday night near East Woodman Road.
Channel 3000
Madison plan would allow downtown buildings to add stories, affordable housing
MADISON, Wis. -- New legislation set to be introduced to the Madison Common Council Tuesday would allow downtown buildings to grow taller while adding affordable housing. The legislation proposed by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and four alders would allow developers to add stories to downtown buildings as long as at least half of the new space is used for affordable housing. Added stories would need to stay in line with current height limits.
Channel 3000
Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office seeks info in 2020 Devil's Lake murder
BARABOO, Wis. -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office once again asked the public for information relating to a 2020 murder at Devil's Lake State Park. Investigators have look into over 100 tips and conducted hundreds of interviews in the murder of 24-year-old John Schmutzer. Schmutzer was found dead at Devil's Lake State Park in October 2020.
Channel 3000
Man charged in downtown Madison homicide sentenced to life in prison following guilty plea
MADISON, Wis. -- One of two men charged in a deadly shooting in downtown Madison last spring has been sentenced to life in prison after admitting to shooting a man outside of the Dane County Jail. Demone Cummins, 21, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of first-degree intentional homicide. A...
Channel 3000
Not guilty plea entered for Lyndon Station bar owner charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. -- A Juneau County court entered a not guilty plea Wednesday for the owner of a Lyndon Station bar accused of blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, faces five felony charges, including arson, in the Sept. 1, 2022, explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street.
Channel 3000
Man arrested on bench warrant, additional charges after incident in grocery store parking lot
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say they arrested a man on an outstanding warrant who was reportedly throwing things at parked cars Sunday morning. The department says officers were called to the Woodman's on the city's east side just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday after getting several calls from people reporting a man who was acting "out of control."
Channel 3000
Madison school district superintendent announces retirement
MADISON, Wis. -- Dr. Carlton Jenkins, superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, announced Wednesday plans to retire this July. Jenkins joined the Madison Metropolitan School District just under three years ago as the district was grappling with early challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Channel 3000
Lloyd H. Lehman
Windsor – Lloyd H. Lehman, age 92, passed away on February 6, 2023 at his residence. He was born on August 23, 1930 to parents Harry and Olive (Mutch) Lehman. Lloyd graduated from East High School in Madison. He married Barbara L. Holden on February 5, 1955. He enjoyed dancing, traveling up to Hayward with family and friends, playing the stock market, ice fishing, bowling, and going to Ho-Chunk Casino. He owned and operated Buckeye Pavers and the Broadway Motel.
Channel 3000
Helen Berniece Sauer
Helen Berniece Sauer, 94, formerly of Bennett, died peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at The Pines in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. Helen was born on March 12, 1928, in Rochester, MN, and was the daughter of Henry J. and Genevieve H. (Bermel) Unkel. Helen was a graduate of St Mary’s Catholic School, Muscatine Iowa. Helen was united in marriage to Robert William Sauer in the Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport on December 12, 1948.
Channel 3000
New documentary pays tribute to historic country bar near Evansville
It’s fitting that Bill Roach was driving Wisconsin’s country backroads with his brother, Jerry, when the subject of Bill’s next documentary short film was raised. “You should do one,” Jerry said, “on all the country bars that are going out of business.”
Channel 3000
Biden hours away from Madison-area visit, here's what to expect
President Joe Biden is expected to fly into Truax Field at about 11:30 Wednesday morning before speaking at a union training facility in DeForest. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0