An ALERT DAY is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday. A storm system will bring a mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain Wednesday night before changing to mostly snow on Thursday with one to eight inches or more of snow possible, with the heaviest snowfall likely northwest of Dane County. After seasonal temperatures Friday and Saturday, above-normal temperatures return for much of next week, with mainly rain expected as precipitation for Tuesday through Thursday. Colder weather returns on Friday.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO