Madison, WI

Channel 3000

In the 608: Winter Carnival returns with brand-new events for 83rd year

MADISON, Wis. - From themed ice skating to maple taffy making, the Wisconsin Union's free wintertime revelry series the Winter Carnival returns for an 83rd year Feb. 6-11, 2023. The series includes more than a dozen new events and the continuing of traditions, such as placing a to-scale, inflatable replica...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Suspect in Friday downtown bank robbery arrested, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. -- Police in Madison arrested a suspect over the weekend in connection with a Friday bank robbery in the city's downtown. The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Park Bank on East Main Street, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in an incident report Wednesday afternoon. The suspect gave a teller a note saying he had a weapon and demanded money.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Highway 19 to be closed for several hours Wednesday due to Biden visit

DeFOREST, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says people in the area of President Joe Biden's event in DeForest Wednesday should expect road closures for much of the day. Highway 19 near Liuna Way in DeForest will be closed for several hours on Wednesday as the president's motorcade moves...
DEFOREST, WI
Channel 3000

ALERT DAY for Wednesday night & Thursday for snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain - Gary

An ALERT DAY is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday. A storm system will bring a mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain Wednesday night before changing to mostly snow on Thursday with one to eight inches or more of snow possible, with the heaviest snowfall likely northwest of Dane County. After seasonal temperatures Friday and Saturday, above-normal temperatures return for much of next week, with mainly rain expected as precipitation for Tuesday through Thursday. Colder weather returns on Friday.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Madison plan would allow downtown buildings to add stories, affordable housing

MADISON, Wis. -- New legislation set to be introduced to the Madison Common Council Tuesday would allow downtown buildings to grow taller while adding affordable housing. The legislation proposed by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and four alders would allow developers to add stories to downtown buildings as long as at least half of the new space is used for affordable housing. Added stories would need to stay in line with current height limits.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office seeks info in 2020 Devil's Lake murder

BARABOO, Wis. -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office once again asked the public for information relating to a 2020 murder at Devil's Lake State Park. Investigators have look into over 100 tips and conducted hundreds of interviews in the murder of 24-year-old John Schmutzer. Schmutzer was found dead at Devil's Lake State Park in October 2020.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Madison school district superintendent announces retirement

MADISON, Wis. -- Dr. Carlton Jenkins, superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, announced Wednesday plans to retire this July. Jenkins joined the Madison Metropolitan School District just under three years ago as the district was grappling with early challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Lloyd H. Lehman

Windsor – Lloyd H. Lehman, age 92, passed away on February 6, 2023 at his residence. He was born on August 23, 1930 to parents Harry and Olive (Mutch) Lehman. Lloyd graduated from East High School in Madison. He married Barbara L. Holden on February 5, 1955. He enjoyed dancing, traveling up to Hayward with family and friends, playing the stock market, ice fishing, bowling, and going to Ho-Chunk Casino. He owned and operated Buckeye Pavers and the Broadway Motel.
WINDSOR, WI
Channel 3000

Helen Berniece Sauer

Helen Berniece Sauer, 94, formerly of Bennett, died peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at The Pines in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. Helen was born on March 12, 1928, in Rochester, MN, and was the daughter of Henry J. and Genevieve H. (Bermel) Unkel. Helen was a graduate of St Mary’s Catholic School, Muscatine Iowa. Helen was united in marriage to Robert William Sauer in the Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport on December 12, 1948.
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
Channel 3000

Biden hours away from Madison-area visit, here's what to expect

President Joe Biden is expected to fly into Truax Field at about 11:30 Wednesday morning before speaking at a union training facility in DeForest. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DEFOREST, WI

