racer.com
Williams announces Gulf partnership, shows off updated livery
Williams has announced a new partnership with Gulf Oil when unveiling its tweaked livery for the 2023 season. The Grove-based team is finalizing its new car – the FW45 – that will include a revised sidepod concept due to updated power unit cooling options, on top of “modifications to the front suspension layout as well as the major external aerodynamic surfaces”, with the target of a more efficient car that includes greater downforce levels and improved handling.
racer.com
INSIGHT: Why Ford and Red Bull have a huge mountain to climb
Red Bull’s newly-announced partnership with Ford for its 2026 Formula 1 power unit project represents the best of both worlds. Red Bull has caught its white whale through a deal earning it significant money, brand prestige and technical support without losing control of its own propulsion destiny. Now, the focus is on the really difficult part – actually producing a competitive engine package.
racer.com
Johnson adds Chicago street race to 2023 Cup schedule
Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Cup Series schedule is still taking shape, but the Chicago street course will be included. In addition to attempting to qualify for the Daytona 500 next week, the seven-time series champion will join the circuit for the inaugural event in Chicago. NASCAR visits the Windy City in early July.
racer.com
Smith to run five races in Front Row's No. 38 Ford
Zane Smith will drive the the No. 38 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports in five NASCAR Cup Series races this season. Smith will also attempt the season-opening Daytona 500 in the No. 36 Ford, a third car for the organization alongside Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland, and will have to qualify for the race either through speed or his Bluegreen Vacations Duel event.
racer.com
Porsche Carrera Cup North America announces schedule, new title sponsor
The Porsche Carrera Cup North America enters 2023 with a new title sponsor, Deluxe, and a diverse season that will see the one-make series partner with IMSA, IndyCar, Formula 1, NASCAR and highlight the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII. Each of the eight weekends will be a doubleheader with a pair of 40-minute races.
racer.com
Drivers react to bruising Clash at the Coliseum
Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon didn’t seem particularly surprised that the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum was indeed a battle in tight confines. The second running of the exhibition event featured 16 caution flags and took nearly two hours to run 150 laps. It didn’t help that caution laps didn’t count and with all the contact, it was hard for the field to get into a rhythm of green flag runs.
racer.com
"Mad" Truex boosted by Clash win after '22 Playoff near-miss
A victory in the Busch Light Clash didn’t come with points or a berth in the NASCAR Cup series playoffs, but Martin Truex Jr. and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team will take the confidence booster. Truex was not a part of the postseason last year. Despite a...
racer.com
IndyCar, Thermal Club keen to build upon Open Test success
The NTT IndyCar Series and the Thermal Club have hailed their first engagement for last week’s Spring Training event as a success. Held at the private country club and racing facility located 45 minutes south of Palm Springs, the two-day test was a trial run for the series and circuit as both parties consider where the relationship might head in the future. Having never held a professional motor race on its sprawling road course, IndyCar’s appearance at the Thermal Club — even for testing — was a major milestone for the company.
racer.com
MPG's Prototype Celebration brings additional track time and dual class competition
Morgan Performance Group’s (MPG) Prototype Celebration categories for the 2023 road racing series brings new excitement to the division which will feature two classes – Prototype and Prototype Lite – in the seven-weekend doubleheader events. This year’s Prototype Celebration race weekend will bring more track time in...
racer.com
GM’s Reuss and IMSA’s Doonan set for Motorsports Hall of Fame of America induction ceremony
Fresh off of presiding over the biggest edition of the Rolex 24 At Daytona in the 61-year history of the legendary endurance race, General Motors President Mark Reuss and IMSA President John Doonan will returns to the spotlight in Daytona Beach at next month’s 35th Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Induction Ceremony presented by Toyota Racing.
racer.com
Alfa Romeo launches C43 featuring "brave" major changes to rear
Alfa Romeo has launched its 2023 car in Switzerland as it showed off the C43 that features what the team describes as “brave” major updates to the rear end and sidepods. The Hinwil-based team started last year strongly but faded as the season went on, and only just held off Aston Martin for sixth place in the constructors’ championship. After unveiling the new car in Zurich on Tuesday, Alfa Romeo technical director Jan Monchaux says the focus has been on a new concept that required significant work towards the rear of the car.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Preece is ready to meet the moment
Ryan Preece is getting a second opportunity as a NASCAR Cup Series driver with Stewart-Haas Racing this season – the first time he will be in championship equipment. Even with the No. 41 Ford Mustang sporting his name above the door, team co-owner and three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart reminds Preece that Sundays are no longer an audition.
racer.com
2023 Mazda MX-5 Cup: Daytona - Race Highlights
RACER.com has teamed up with the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup series to offer livestream coverage of each 2023 race. In case you missed the live action of rounds 1 and 2 at Daytona International Speedway watch highlights of them below:. Round 1:. Round 2:. For more information on Mazda MX-5...
racer.com
Late floor change could benefit bigger teams - Monchaux
Smaller teams were left irritated by the timing of a floor regulation change as it could benefit the top three in 2023, according to Alfa Romeo technical director Jan Monchaux. The FIA raised the minimum floor edge height by 15 millimeters over the winter to try and prevent porpoising remaining...
racer.com
Daly to make Daytona 500 attempt with The Money Team
Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 next week driving The Money Team Racing’s No. 50 Chevrolet. Daly’s team, which will be sponsored by BitNile, does not have a charter, so will have to earn their spot either through single-car qualifying on Wednesday (Feb. 15) or their Bluegreen Vacations Duel race (Feb. 16).
racer.com
Pastrana cuts back rallying program; unveils Daytona livery
Subaru Motorsports USA has confirmed that Travis Pastrana will not contest a full schedule of stage rallies with the brand in 2023, marking the first time he hasn’t competed in the discipline full-time since 2019 when he shared a seat with Oliver Solberg. First revealed to RACER by Pastrana...
racer.com
Drivers "all concerned" by FIA speech clampdown - Albon
Alex Albon says the drivers are “all concerned” about the FIA’s recent move to change the International Sporting Code (ISC) so that certain statements will require the governing body’s approval. By writing such a clause into the ISC, the FIA has the ability to issue sporting...
racer.com
HSR Historic Stock Car Invitational celebrates NASCAR 75 at Darlington in May
NASCAR marks its 75th anniversary in 2023 and Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) is helping one of the sport’s most legendary tracks join the celebration this May with the HSR Historic Stock Car Invitational that will be part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway, May 12 – 14.
racer.com
Get started in racing with the Skip Barber Race Series Masters class
Bob Perlmutter had a dominant season in the last year’s Skip Barber Race Series, claiming the 2022 Masters Class Championship by 80 points over Quentin Wahl. Perlmutter’s performance was highlighted by his first win at the historic Watkins Glen International and followed up by a victory sweep at New Jersey Motorsports Park.
racer.com
Truex trounces Cup field in Clash at the Coliseum victory
Martin Truex Jr. prevailed in a marathon second edition of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Sunday night. One of the fastest cars all weekend, the No. 19 JGR Toyota took the lead from Ryan Preece with 25 laps to go. Truex held on to the top spot despite two subsequent cautions that bunched the field back together, then outran Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch to the checkered flag — his first win in a Clash event.
