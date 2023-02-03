Read full article on original website
Tony Stewart Is in Midseason Form, Zinging Himself While Discussing Kyle Larson
Whether he’s driving, acting in his role as a team owner, or doing race commentary, no one in NASCAR matches Tony Stewart when it comes to stirring things up. Stewart sparred with a rival driver in the SRX Series and railed at NASCAR for penalties assessed to Stewart-Haas Racing last year. He kicked off his 2023 role as a race analyst by landing a shot that landed squarely – on himself.
Kyle Larson Echoes Worries About Car Safety After Busch Light Clash
So, the Busch Light Clash was a rough one on drivers. Kyle Larson is a little worried about how improved these cars are for smaller hits. After the race, Bubba Wallace said that he still had head and back pain after taking a small hit with 8 laps to go. Other drivers felt the pain, too.
Chase Elliott Directly Addresses Fans Who Give Him Hell for Being a Boring Driver
Chase Elliott is his father’s son. Like his dad, Bill, he’s achieved the highest level of success in NASCAR, winning the Cup Series title in 2020 (Bill won in 1988). The 27-year-old, also like his dad, has had a stranglehold on the sport’s most popular driver award, taking home the trophy five years in a row.
Kyle Busch Grabs Audience’s Attention in LA, Talks About Being High While Promoting Sponsor
Kyle Busch has been called to the NASCAR hauler numerous times for things he’s said in the past. This week while visiting with the media before the Clash at the Coliseum, the new Richard Childress Racing driver made a comment about one of his sponsors and getting high that won’t get him called to the hauler, but it certainly did get the attention of those in attendance, and more importantly, helped promote the business.
Gwen Stefani Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Clint Bowyer At The Busch Clash: “First Time I Met Him He Was WASTED”
NASCAR is BACK. The 2023 NASCAR season is officially underway as drivers returned to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second straight year to the run the Busch Clash, the annual exhibition race that kicks off the NASCAR Season. The broadcast was handled by the likes of former drivers Clint Bowyer, Tony Stewart, and play-by-play analyst Mike Joy, however a number of special guests were on hand. Including Gwen Stefani, the singer/songwriter and frontwoman of the ’90s era rock […] The post Gwen Stefani Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Clint Bowyer At The Busch Clash: “First Time I Met Him He Was WASTED” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Sporting News
Bubba Wallace reacts to getting 'dumped' by Austin Dillon late in Clash at the Coliseum
Bubba Wallace and Austin Dillon brought the fireworks to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night. The duo found themselves jostling for position often during NASCAR's preseason Clash at the Coliseum, routinely going back and forth at the front of the pack. With just 10 laps to go, Dillon and...
fordauthority.com
No. 12 NASCAR Ford Drives Wrong Way During 2023 Clash Qualifying: Video
Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 NASCAR Ford Mustang, spun out during qualifying for the season-opening Clash at the Coliseum, prompting the sanctioning body to disallow his time, as driving backward is illegal.. Blaney posted the 11th-fastest time, but his time was ultimately axed due to his spinout. He...
fordauthority.com
Hailie Deegan Places Third At IMSA Pilot Challenge
Hailie Deegan took to the infield road course at Daytona International Speedway on January 27th, 2023 to tackle the IMSA Pilot Challenge, taking control of the No. 41 Ford Mustang GT4 race car alongside codriver Ben Rhodes to take home a podium finish at the “World Center of Racing.”
Ty Gibbs Demonstrates NASCAR Hasn’t Solved Its Most Dangerous Problem
The good news is the fire leading to Ty Gibbs not being able to run a qualifying lap might not be related to last year’s fires in NASCAR’s Next Gen car. The bad news is also that the fire might not be related to last year’s fires in the Cup Series.
racer.com
Shute to make Pikes Peak return with Aston Martin Vantage GT3
Three-time Pikes Peak winner Robin Shute will return to the famed hillclimb event later this year driving an Aston Martin Vantage GT3. It will mark the first time a car from the British marque has taken on the hillclimb, with Venture Engineering – a partner team of Aston Martin Racing – running the effort. It will run in the Time Attack 1 class this year before mounting an assault on the top Unlimited class in 2024.
racer.com
Alfa Romeo launches C43 featuring "brave" major changes to rear
Alfa Romeo has launched its 2023 car in Switzerland as it showed off the C43 that features what the team describes as “brave” major updates to the rear end and sidepods. The Hinwil-based team started last year strongly but faded as the season went on, and only just held off Aston Martin for sixth place in the constructors’ championship. After unveiling the new car in Zurich on Tuesday, Alfa Romeo technical director Jan Monchaux says the focus has been on a new concept that required significant work towards the rear of the car.
racer.com
Williams announces Gulf partnership, shows off updated livery
Williams has announced a new partnership with Gulf Oil when unveiling its tweaked livery for the 2023 season. The Grove-based team is finalizing its new car – the FW45 – that will include a revised sidepod concept due to updated power unit cooling options, on top of “modifications to the front suspension layout as well as the major external aerodynamic surfaces”, with the target of a more efficient car that includes greater downforce levels and improved handling.
NBC Sports
NASCAR will not race at Auto Club Speedway in 2024
LOS ANGELES — Auto Club Speedway will not host a NASCAR race next year because of plans to convert the 2-mile speedway into a short track. It will mark only the second time the Cup Series has not raced at the Southern California track since first competing there in 1997. Cup did not race at the track in 2021 because of the pandemic.
racer.com
Late floor change could benefit bigger teams - Monchaux
Smaller teams were left irritated by the timing of a floor regulation change as it could benefit the top three in 2023, according to Alfa Romeo technical director Jan Monchaux. The FIA raised the minimum floor edge height by 15 millimeters over the winter to try and prevent porpoising remaining...
AJ Allmendinger Delivers the Season’s First Message and Reveals Surprising News
AJ Allmendinger showed a bit of temper but revealed something about Stewart-Haas Racing through his run-in with Chase Briscoe. The post AJ Allmendinger Delivers the Season’s First Message and Reveals Surprising News appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Clash at the Coliseum: NASCAR Runs the Risk of an Old Problem With the Expanded Field
The inaugural Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race a year ago was special in several ways. But some of that uniqueness will fade in the second running Sunday simply because of a decision that might help sponsors but hurts the overall product. In addition to the novelty of the idea...
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Kevin Harvick Tips His Hand on His Busch Light Clash Strategy With His Frank Reaction To Last Year’s Race
The Kevin Harvick farewell tour starts Sunday with the shortest, slowest race of the NASCAR season. The Busch Light Clash won’t count in the Cup Series standings, but that doesn’t make it any less fun for Harvick, who’ll retire at the end of the season. In fact,...
