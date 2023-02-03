ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Sportscasting

Tony Stewart Is in Midseason Form, Zinging Himself While Discussing Kyle Larson

Whether he’s driving, acting in his role as a team owner, or doing race commentary, no one in NASCAR matches Tony Stewart when it comes to stirring things up. Stewart sparred with a rival driver in the SRX Series and railed at NASCAR for penalties assessed to Stewart-Haas Racing last year. He kicked off his 2023 role as a race analyst by landing a shot that landed squarely – on himself.
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Grabs Audience’s Attention in LA, Talks About Being High While Promoting Sponsor

Kyle Busch has been called to the NASCAR hauler numerous times for things he’s said in the past. This week while visiting with the media before the Clash at the Coliseum, the new Richard Childress Racing driver made a comment about one of his sponsors and getting high that won’t get him called to the hauler, but it certainly did get the attention of those in attendance, and more importantly, helped promote the business.
Whiskey Riff

Gwen Stefani Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Clint Bowyer At The Busch Clash: “First Time I Met Him He Was WASTED”

NASCAR is BACK. The 2023 NASCAR season is officially underway as drivers returned to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second straight year to the run the Busch Clash, the annual exhibition race that kicks off the NASCAR Season. The broadcast was handled by the likes of former drivers Clint Bowyer, Tony Stewart, and play-by-play analyst Mike Joy, however a number of special guests were on hand. Including Gwen Stefani, the singer/songwriter and frontwoman of the ’90s era rock […] The post Gwen Stefani Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Clint Bowyer At The Busch Clash: “First Time I Met Him He Was WASTED” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fordauthority.com

No. 12 NASCAR Ford Drives Wrong Way During 2023 Clash Qualifying: Video

Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 NASCAR Ford Mustang, spun out during qualifying for the season-opening Clash at the Coliseum, prompting the sanctioning body to disallow his time, as driving backward is illegal.. Blaney posted the 11th-fastest time, but his time was ultimately axed due to his spinout. He...
fordauthority.com

Hailie Deegan Places Third At IMSA Pilot Challenge

Hailie Deegan took to the infield road course at Daytona International Speedway on January 27th, 2023 to tackle the IMSA Pilot Challenge, taking control of the No. 41 Ford Mustang GT4 race car alongside codriver Ben Rhodes to take home a podium finish at the “World Center of Racing.”
racer.com

Shute to make Pikes Peak return with Aston Martin Vantage GT3

Three-time Pikes Peak winner Robin Shute will return to the famed hillclimb event later this year driving an Aston Martin Vantage GT3. It will mark the first time a car from the British marque has taken on the hillclimb, with Venture Engineering – a partner team of Aston Martin Racing – running the effort. It will run in the Time Attack 1 class this year before mounting an assault on the top Unlimited class in 2024.
racer.com

Alfa Romeo launches C43 featuring "brave" major changes to rear

Alfa Romeo has launched its 2023 car in Switzerland as it showed off the C43 that features what the team describes as “brave” major updates to the rear end and sidepods. The Hinwil-based team started last year strongly but faded as the season went on, and only just held off Aston Martin for sixth place in the constructors’ championship. After unveiling the new car in Zurich on Tuesday, Alfa Romeo technical director Jan Monchaux says the focus has been on a new concept that required significant work towards the rear of the car.
racer.com

Williams announces Gulf partnership, shows off updated livery

Williams has announced a new partnership with Gulf Oil when unveiling its tweaked livery for the 2023 season. The Grove-based team is finalizing its new car – the FW45 – that will include a revised sidepod concept due to updated power unit cooling options, on top of “modifications to the front suspension layout as well as the major external aerodynamic surfaces”, with the target of a more efficient car that includes greater downforce levels and improved handling.
NBC Sports

NASCAR will not race at Auto Club Speedway in 2024

LOS ANGELES — Auto Club Speedway will not host a NASCAR race next year because of plans to convert the 2-mile speedway into a short track. It will mark only the second time the Cup Series has not raced at the Southern California track since first competing there in 1997. Cup did not race at the track in 2021 because of the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
racer.com

Late floor change could benefit bigger teams - Monchaux

Smaller teams were left irritated by the timing of a floor regulation change as it could benefit the top three in 2023, according to Alfa Romeo technical director Jan Monchaux. The FIA raised the minimum floor edge height by 15 millimeters over the winter to try and prevent porpoising remaining...
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.

