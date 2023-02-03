WASHINGTON — Nick and Natalie Gruber never thought they'd wind up in the U.S. Capitol with an up-close seat to one of the nation's biggest political events. But two months after Nick's father Marvin died fighting a 3-alarm fire in Schuylkill County, the New Tripoli couple will be watching from the House gallery as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

NEW TRIPOLI, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO