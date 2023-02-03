Read full article on original website
Bethlehem City Council denies liquor license for Lehigh U.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Lehigh University's plan for an on-campus restaurant that serves beer and wine got shut off by Bethlehem City Council, which denied a request for a liquor license. A request to transfer a license failed 4-1, with two members abstaining. Bethlehem City Council voted 4-1, with two...
On Easton's South Side, calls to pump life back into the business scene
EASTON, Pa. – How to bring back businesses to South Side was the main question posed at a meeting of the South Side Civic Association on Tuesday night. The subject was sparked after word came two weeks ago that South Side's only bank, Fulton Bank, would be closing in the spring, according to Melody Rogers, president of the association.
Site of burned down textile mill to become apartments
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A new, 144-unit apartment complex called Cumberland Apartments will soon be coming to a neighborhood near Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network's main campus in Allentown. Cumberland Apartments will be coming to the Good Shepherd neighborhood of downtown Allentown. The complex will have 144 units. The Yasin Khan...
New studies show depth of Bethlehem's housing crisis
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Bethlehem is facing a dire shortage of housing which is driving soaring prices, consultants for the city have told a City Council committee. During a Tuesday meeting of City Council’s Community Development Committee, consultants laid out their assessment of Bethlehem’s housing needs and market.
ArtsQuest to offer concerts, other events at Grange Park in Upper Macungie
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — ArtsQuest, the organization that annually presents Musikfest in Bethlehem, has announced it will offer a music festival and other events in Upper Macungie Township this summer. ArtsQuest will hold Concerts on the Grange on May 12-13, it was revealed at a township supervisor meeting...
Local author hopes book on Emmett Till inspires Allentown students
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Students at Louis E. Dieruff High School said they believe they must continue to fight for civil rights today to secure equal rights for people of color. The students took part Tuesday in a Black History Month presentation and discussion on Emmett Till and the civil rights movement of the 1960s.
'A great honor': Family of fallen New Tripoli firefighter arrives for State of the Union
WASHINGTON — Nick and Natalie Gruber never thought they'd wind up in the U.S. Capitol with an up-close seat to one of the nation's biggest political events. But two months after Nick's father Marvin died fighting a 3-alarm fire in Schuylkill County, the New Tripoli couple will be watching from the House gallery as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday night.
5 Things to Know today: Three warehouses, one abandoned factory and groundhog skeptics
The bad news? It's Monday. The good news? It's a fresh start to the week. And since February is the shortest month of the year, there are only a few more Mondays left until March. 2023 is flying by, isn't it?. 1. The abandoned Dixie cup factory just outside Easton...
A joint effort: two Lehigh Valley institutions work to delay replacement surgeries
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Lehigh University and St. Luke’s University Health Network are teaming up to look into how people can delay the need for joint replacements. The research is currently underway with funds from the National Institutes of Health. Lehigh University and St. Luke's University Health Network are...
New music hall, hotel proposed for downtown Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A "state of the art," theater-size music hall that developers say would be a "true destination point" for the city of Allentown and a five-story hotel are being proposed by a developer for center city Allentown. City Center Investment Corp. of Allentown on Monday presented to...
Family of fallen New Tripoli firefighter will attend State of the Union address
LYNN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two months after New Tripoli Firefighter Marvin Gruber died in the line of duty, his family will attend President Biden's State of the Union Address on Tuesday night. Nick and Natalie Gruber, Marvin's son and daughter-in-law, will be in the U.S. House Chamber as guests...
Bethlehem police seek witnesses as man seriously hurt in Route 412 shooting
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Police are seeking witnesses after they found a gunshot victim in a crashed vehicle early Monday on Route 412. Police received a call at 4:09 a.m. of a single-vehicle crash on Hellertown Road (Route 412) not far from the Hellertown line. Officers who arrived found a...
Grants grow greenhouses, aiding effort to feed local communities
EASTON, Pa. – Greenhouses extend the growing season for farmers, providing shelter from the elements. Easton Area Neighborhood Centers, Inc and the Seed Farm in Upper Milford Township were awarded $50,000 and $27,754 respectively. This was through 2022-23 PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture Grants. The funds will be put...
Prayers, grief for Syria and Turkey as Lehigh Valley mobilizes after earthquakes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As the death toll rises after earthquakes rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria, the impact is being felt around the world — especially in the Lehigh Valley, where there is a large Turkish and Syrian population. "I turned on the TV this morning and decided I...
Allentown takes action against menstrual poverty
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The city of Allentown is assessing the need for menstrual care products by those who live there. The Period Poverty project is underway through the Allentown Health Bureau. Period poverty is a phrase used to address inadequate access to products people need during their menstrual cycles...
Curtain call: Longtime player leaving Touchstone Theatre after 1 more run of shows
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Emma Ackerman is bowing out of her final season at Touchstone Theatre with "Games We Play," a story about friendship and growing up. It's a fitting end to her last 15 years as general manager of the community theater and as a vital part of its ensemble cast.
5 Things to Know Today: Laugh it up and take your dog out for an ice cream date
They say health is wealth, yes? Work with me here...and laughter is the best medicine, so laughing a lot is very good for us. Ergo, today is Laugh and Get Rich Day according to the National Day Calendar. "The biggest benefit of laughter is that it improves our health. Laughing...
Getting blood work gets easier for kids
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The thought of getting a needle scares many adults, let alone children. That’s why St. Luke’s University Health Network has opened several pediatric specialty labs geared toward kids, and where they can go to get bloodwork with a bit more ease. St. Luke's University...
Muhlenberg Elementary alum returns as new author
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Kimberly Lipsky Weidman was 8 years old and a student at Muhlenberg Elementary School when she wrote her now-published book, “Love is...”. Weidman returned to the school Monday, 44 years later, to read it to pupils in kindergarten through fifth grade. Kimberly Lipsky Weidman wrote...
