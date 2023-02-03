ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

lehighvalleynews.com

Bethlehem City Council denies liquor license for Lehigh U.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Lehigh University's plan for an on-campus restaurant that serves beer and wine got shut off by Bethlehem City Council, which denied a request for a liquor license. A request to transfer a license failed 4-1, with two members abstaining. Bethlehem City Council voted 4-1, with two...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

On Easton's South Side, calls to pump life back into the business scene

EASTON, Pa. – How to bring back businesses to South Side was the main question posed at a meeting of the South Side Civic Association on Tuesday night. The subject was sparked after word came two weeks ago that South Side's only bank, Fulton Bank, would be closing in the spring, according to Melody Rogers, president of the association.
EASTON, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Site of burned down textile mill to become apartments

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A new, 144-unit apartment complex called Cumberland Apartments will soon be coming to a neighborhood near Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network's main campus in Allentown. Cumberland Apartments will be coming to the Good Shepherd neighborhood of downtown Allentown. The complex will have 144 units. The Yasin Khan...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

New studies show depth of Bethlehem's housing crisis

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Bethlehem is facing a dire shortage of housing which is driving soaring prices, consultants for the city have told a City Council committee. During a Tuesday meeting of City Council’s Community Development Committee, consultants laid out their assessment of Bethlehem’s housing needs and market.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Local author hopes book on Emmett Till inspires Allentown students

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Students at Louis E. Dieruff High School said they believe they must continue to fight for civil rights today to secure equal rights for people of color. The students took part Tuesday in a Black History Month presentation and discussion on Emmett Till and the civil rights movement of the 1960s.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

'A great honor': Family of fallen New Tripoli firefighter arrives for State of the Union

WASHINGTON — Nick and Natalie Gruber never thought they'd wind up in the U.S. Capitol with an up-close seat to one of the nation's biggest political events. But two months after Nick's father Marvin died fighting a 3-alarm fire in Schuylkill County, the New Tripoli couple will be watching from the House gallery as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday night.
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

New music hall, hotel proposed for downtown Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A "state of the art," theater-size music hall that developers say would be a "true destination point" for the city of Allentown and a five-story hotel are being proposed by a developer for center city Allentown. City Center Investment Corp. of Allentown on Monday presented to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Grants grow greenhouses, aiding effort to feed local communities

EASTON, Pa. – Greenhouses extend the growing season for farmers, providing shelter from the elements. Easton Area Neighborhood Centers, Inc and the Seed Farm in Upper Milford Township were awarded $50,000 and $27,754 respectively. This was through 2022-23 PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture Grants. The funds will be put...
EASTON, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Allentown takes action against menstrual poverty

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The city of Allentown is assessing the need for menstrual care products by those who live there. The Period Poverty project is underway through the Allentown Health Bureau. Period poverty is a phrase used to address inadequate access to products people need during their menstrual cycles...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Getting blood work gets easier for kids

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The thought of getting a needle scares many adults, let alone children. That’s why St. Luke’s University Health Network has opened several pediatric specialty labs geared toward kids, and where they can go to get bloodwork with a bit more ease. St. Luke's University...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Muhlenberg Elementary alum returns as new author

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Kimberly Lipsky Weidman was 8 years old and a student at Muhlenberg Elementary School when she wrote her now-published book, “Love is...”. Weidman returned to the school Monday, 44 years later, to read it to pupils in kindergarten through fifth grade. Kimberly Lipsky Weidman wrote...
ALLENTOWN, PA

