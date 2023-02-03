ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Allentown takes action against menstrual poverty

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The city of Allentown is assessing the need for menstrual care products by those who live there. The Period Poverty project is underway through the Allentown Health Bureau. Period poverty is a phrase used to address inadequate access to products people need during their menstrual cycles...
South Side Easton residents to have their say on what's next for neighborhood

EASTON, Pa. - Residents of South Side Easton are looking for input on revitalizing the neighborhood. “We’ve lost Dunkin’ Donuts and a lot of business are not coming over here and it’s getting to be like a ghost town over here,” said Melody Rogers, president of the South Side Civic Association.
Crossing guard shortages plague some Lehigh Valley school districts

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — There should be a school crossing guard at Broadway and Delaware Avenue, in front of the St. Ursula Catholic Church in Fountain Hill. But the position has been vacant since August. Some Lehigh Valley school districts are short more than a dozen school crossing guards. Pay...
Popular Easton restaurant damaged by fire getting ready to reopen

EASTON, Pa. — A popular Easton restaurant damaged by fire is getting ready to reopen. The State Café and Grill – located at 14-16 S. 5th Street, just around the block from the State Theatre – will reopen on Thursday, Feb. 9. The State Café and...
Advocates brave cold to support LGBT center after 'bigoted' attack

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — More than 70 people defied below-freezing temperatures Saturday to show support for Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in the wake of what it called "propaganda" and "bigotry" directed at it by a Republican politician and a Fox News report. No counter-protesters were there. Supporters gathered at the...
Bethlehem Lutheran churches' sale approved

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Members of three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem – St. Peter's, Light of Christ and St. John's Windish – voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to sell their buildings to Lehigh University. Members of three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem voted to sell their buildings to Lehigh University.
