Read full article on original website
Related
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown takes action against menstrual poverty
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The city of Allentown is assessing the need for menstrual care products by those who live there. The Period Poverty project is underway through the Allentown Health Bureau. Period poverty is a phrase used to address inadequate access to products people need during their menstrual cycles...
lehighvalleynews.com
South Side Easton residents to have their say on what's next for neighborhood
EASTON, Pa. - Residents of South Side Easton are looking for input on revitalizing the neighborhood. “We’ve lost Dunkin’ Donuts and a lot of business are not coming over here and it’s getting to be like a ghost town over here,” said Melody Rogers, president of the South Side Civic Association.
lehighvalleynews.com
Family of fallen New Tripoli firefighter will attend State of the Union address
LYNN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two months after New Tripoli Firefighter Marvin Gruber died in the line of duty, his family will attend President Biden's State of the Union Address on Tuesday night. Nick and Natalie Gruber, Marvin's son and daughter-in-law, will be in the U.S. House Chamber as guests...
lehighvalleynews.com
Crossing guard shortages plague some Lehigh Valley school districts
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — There should be a school crossing guard at Broadway and Delaware Avenue, in front of the St. Ursula Catholic Church in Fountain Hill. But the position has been vacant since August. Some Lehigh Valley school districts are short more than a dozen school crossing guards. Pay...
lehighvalleynews.com
Popular Easton restaurant damaged by fire getting ready to reopen
EASTON, Pa. — A popular Easton restaurant damaged by fire is getting ready to reopen. The State Café and Grill – located at 14-16 S. 5th Street, just around the block from the State Theatre – will reopen on Thursday, Feb. 9. The State Café and...
lehighvalleynews.com
ArtsQuest to offer concerts, other events at Grange Park in Upper Macungie
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — ArtsQuest, the organization that annually presents Musikfest in Bethlehem, has announced it will offer a music festival and other events in Upper Macungie Township this summer. ArtsQuest will hold Concerts on the Grange on May 12-13, it was revealed at a township supervisor meeting...
lehighvalleynews.com
Advocates brave cold to support LGBT center after 'bigoted' attack
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — More than 70 people defied below-freezing temperatures Saturday to show support for Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in the wake of what it called "propaganda" and "bigotry" directed at it by a Republican politician and a Fox News report. No counter-protesters were there. Supporters gathered at the...
lehighvalleynews.com
Bethlehem Lutheran churches' sale approved
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Members of three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem – St. Peter's, Light of Christ and St. John's Windish – voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to sell their buildings to Lehigh University. Members of three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem voted to sell their buildings to Lehigh University.
lehighvalleynews.com
10th Lehigh Valley Winter Classic raises spirits, funds for special-needs hockey
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A mother was asked about her autistic son; about what his playing for the Lehigh Valley Polar Bears special needs hockey team has meant to him. The 10th annual Lehigh Valley Winter Classic on Saturday at Bethlehem Municipal Ice Rink was a fundraiser for Special Hockey of Lehigh Valley.
lehighvalleynews.com
Curtain call: Longtime player leaving Touchstone Theatre after 1 more run of shows
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Emma Ackerman is bowing out of her final season at Touchstone Theatre with "Games We Play," a story about friendship and growing up. It's a fitting end to her last 15 years as general manager of the community theater and as a vital part of its ensemble cast.
Comments / 0