Marshall County, KY

Leaders discuss preliminary plans for $9.5 million investment in Marshall County Tech Center

By Blaine McDonald, Randall Barnes
wpsdlocal6.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wpsdlocal6.com

City of Paducah invites community to serve on boards and commissions

PADUCAH — Paducah Mayor George Bray says serving on a city board or commission is a way you can "influence and make an impact on our community." In a Wednesday release, Bray encouraged community members to reach out to him by email to learn more about opportunities to serve.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Meeting on US 62 project

Community members attend public information meeting on improvement project for U.S. 62 in Calvert City. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking at ways to improve U.S. 62 in the Calvert City area. Tuesday night, the state held an event to get input from people who live in the area.
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

WATCH: Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their February Power in Partnership breakfast after postponing it due to weather concerns last week. This month's speaker is Dr. Brian Clardy — Chair of the Board of the Kentucky Humanities Council and an associate professor of history at Murray State University.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

American Trash Service says state has approved permit, company hopes to resume pickup Monday

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — American Trash Service says it's one step closer to resuming garbage pickup services in McCracken County, Kentucky. In January, multiple American Trash Service customers told Local 6 the company had not picked up their trash for more than two weeks. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster told us the county had learned that the company was operating without the proper license and had not filed the necessary payroll tax documents.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky House Bill could lower cost of period products

WEST KENTUCKY — A Kentucky House bill would eliminate the 6% sales tax on feminine hygiene products. According to the National Organization for Women, the average woman will spend up to $18,000 on feminine products in her lifetime. Girls can start their menstrual cycle in the third grade and will have it into womanhood until menopause.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

A look at the local impacts of the teacher shortage crisis

PADUCAH — According to the U.S. Department of Education, 47 states report a teacher shortage. That includes Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky. It's an ongoing national problem local districts continue to deal with too. In Kentucky alone, there are 11,000 teacher openings. Lawmakers on both of the aisle are...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Mercy Health seeking Hospice volunteers in 16-county region

PADUCAH, KY — If you have a desire to serve others through volunteer work, you may be a good fit the Mercy Health Hospice team. Mercy Health says hospice volunteers are vital to the community, serving as valuable resources to patients receiving end-of-life care — and their families.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mark your calendars: City of Paducah announces annual Spring Clean Up Day

PADUCAH — If you have hazardous waste, household garbage, old tires, e-scrap, or old appliances you've been struggling to get rid of — mark your calendars. On April 15 — rain or shine — Paducah and McCracken County residents can take advantage of the annual City-County Spring Clean Up Day.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County 5-year-old finds calling on the court

BENTON, Ky. - Sawyer Donohoo is in his first year as head coach at Marshall County. But while he’s busy calling the plays, his son, Parker, is calling the game. Parker is just five years old, and has become obsessed with becoming a referee. “Because it’s really my favorite...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray arrests net enough Fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, deputies say

MURRAY, KY — Two Murray women are behind bars after a search uncovered enough Fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Wednesday Facebook post, Calloway County deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers, and the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at a Murray residence on Feb 6.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Two Paducah men arrested in separate drug investigations, deputies say

PADUCAH — Two Paducah men are facing trafficking charges, deputies say, as a result of two separate drug investigations. According to a Wednesday release, deputies conducted a controlled purchase of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl from 25-year-old Cameron McElmurry. On Monday, they executed a search warrant at his home in...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

City of Mounds issues Boil Water Order for all customers

MOUNDS, IL — A city-wide boil water order has been issued for all City of Mounds Water Department Customers. According to a release from the city, the order is a result of repair work being done by Southwater, Inc. The order is effective immediately and until further notice, Mounds...
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man arrested, accused of stealing over $31,000 from business

PADUCAH — A month-long investigation has led to felony charges for a Paducah man who's accused of stealing thousands from a local business. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating 31-year-old Cody Anderson in December of 2022 after being notified by the business of the suspected theft.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

DeVries scores 32 as Drake downs Murray State 92-68

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tucker DeVries' 32 points led Drake over Murray State 92-68 on Tuesday night. DeVries also contributed six rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-6, 11-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn scored 18 points while going 7 of 12 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Garrett Sturtz finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds. The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight victory.
MURRAY, KY

