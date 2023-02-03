Leaders discuss preliminary plans for $9.5 million investment in Marshall County Tech Center

Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah invites community to serve on boards and commissions
PADUCAH — Paducah Mayor George Bray says serving on a city board or commission is a way you can "influence and make an impact on our community." In a Wednesday release, Bray encouraged community members to reach out to him by email to learn more about opportunities to serve.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Cornerstone collaboration working to to bring electric vehicle companies to west Kentucky
PADUCAH — The production demand for electric vehicles is on the rise, according to the New York Times and Forbes. With EV projects in places like Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky, local economic development corporations are trying to get these kinds of projects to come to other areas of western Kentucky and Tennessee.
wpsdlocal6.com
Meeting on US 62 project
Community members attend public information meeting on improvement project for U.S. 62 in Calvert City. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking at ways to improve U.S. 62 in the Calvert City area. Tuesday night, the state held an event to get input from people who live in the area.
wpsdlocal6.com
WATCH: Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their February Power in Partnership breakfast after postponing it due to weather concerns last week. This month's speaker is Dr. Brian Clardy — Chair of the Board of the Kentucky Humanities Council and an associate professor of history at Murray State University.
wpsdlocal6.com
American Trash Service says state has approved permit, company hopes to resume pickup Monday
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — American Trash Service says it's one step closer to resuming garbage pickup services in McCracken County, Kentucky. In January, multiple American Trash Service customers told Local 6 the company had not picked up their trash for more than two weeks. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster told us the county had learned that the company was operating without the proper license and had not filed the necessary payroll tax documents.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky House Bill could lower cost of period products
WEST KENTUCKY — A Kentucky House bill would eliminate the 6% sales tax on feminine hygiene products. According to the National Organization for Women, the average woman will spend up to $18,000 on feminine products in her lifetime. Girls can start their menstrual cycle in the third grade and will have it into womanhood until menopause.
wpsdlocal6.com
A look at the local impacts of the teacher shortage crisis
PADUCAH — According to the U.S. Department of Education, 47 states report a teacher shortage. That includes Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky. It's an ongoing national problem local districts continue to deal with too. In Kentucky alone, there are 11,000 teacher openings. Lawmakers on both of the aisle are...
wpsdlocal6.com
Community members attend public information meeting on improvement project for U.S. 62 in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking at ways to improve U.S. 62 in the Calvert City area. Tuesday night, the state held an event to get input from people who live in the area. The cabinet is looking at widening U.S. 62, as well as...
wpsdlocal6.com
Delay and funding issues for major public port project in Cairo, Illinois, cause concern
CAIRO, IL — Delays and funding issues surround a major public port project in our region. People are concerned about the project in Cairo, Illinois. In August of 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a $40 million investment for the project. About two-and-a-half years later, there still hasn't been...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health seeking Hospice volunteers in 16-county region
PADUCAH, KY — If you have a desire to serve others through volunteer work, you may be a good fit the Mercy Health Hospice team. Mercy Health says hospice volunteers are vital to the community, serving as valuable resources to patients receiving end-of-life care — and their families.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mark your calendars: City of Paducah announces annual Spring Clean Up Day
PADUCAH — If you have hazardous waste, household garbage, old tires, e-scrap, or old appliances you've been struggling to get rid of — mark your calendars. On April 15 — rain or shine — Paducah and McCracken County residents can take advantage of the annual City-County Spring Clean Up Day.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County 5-year-old finds calling on the court
BENTON, Ky. - Sawyer Donohoo is in his first year as head coach at Marshall County. But while he’s busy calling the plays, his son, Parker, is calling the game. Parker is just five years old, and has become obsessed with becoming a referee. “Because it’s really my favorite...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray arrests net enough Fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, deputies say
MURRAY, KY — Two Murray women are behind bars after a search uncovered enough Fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Wednesday Facebook post, Calloway County deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers, and the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at a Murray residence on Feb 6.
wpsdlocal6.com
Intoxicated Murray man discharged gun, showed 'extreme indifference to the value of human life,' deputies say
MURRAY, KY — A Murray man is facing charges after deputies say he discharged a firearm inside of a home on Friday. According to a Sunday release, deputies were responding to a report of an intoxicated person at the home. 52-year-old David Oxley is accused of shooting a gun...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fill large potholes on I-24 after multiple drivers left with flat tires
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office say multiple drivers are stuck on the side of the road after encountering large potholes on Interstate 24 eastbound. According to a Monday release, the potholes are in the right lane, just past the 16-mile-marker on ramp. Deputies are posted at the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Paducah men arrested in separate drug investigations, deputies say
PADUCAH — Two Paducah men are facing trafficking charges, deputies say, as a result of two separate drug investigations. According to a Wednesday release, deputies conducted a controlled purchase of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl from 25-year-old Cameron McElmurry. On Monday, they executed a search warrant at his home in...
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Mounds issues Boil Water Order for all customers
MOUNDS, IL — A city-wide boil water order has been issued for all City of Mounds Water Department Customers. According to a release from the city, the order is a result of repair work being done by Southwater, Inc. The order is effective immediately and until further notice, Mounds...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested, accused of stealing over $31,000 from business
PADUCAH — A month-long investigation has led to felony charges for a Paducah man who's accused of stealing thousands from a local business. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating 31-year-old Cody Anderson in December of 2022 after being notified by the business of the suspected theft.
wpsdlocal6.com
DeVries scores 32 as Drake downs Murray State 92-68
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tucker DeVries' 32 points led Drake over Murray State 92-68 on Tuesday night. DeVries also contributed six rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-6, 11-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn scored 18 points while going 7 of 12 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Garrett Sturtz finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds. The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight victory.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest man accused of breaking into multiple businesses in Paducah Coke plant building
PADUCAH — A former Paducah Mellow Mushroom employee accused of breaking into the restaurant and other businesses in the old Coca-Cola plant building has turned himself in to authorities, the Paducah Police Department says. Mellow Mushroom is one of several businesses located inside the former Coca-Cola plant at 3121...
Comments / 0