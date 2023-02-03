Read full article on original website
Gabriel Rodriguez, younger brother of former OSU star LB Malcolm Rodriguez, commits to Cowboys as PWO
Gabriel Rodriguez, younger brother of former OSU star LB Malcolm Rodriguez, commits to Cowboys as PWO

Oklahoma State football will soon add another Rodriguez to its roster. The Cowboys received a PWO commitment from Wagoner (Okla.) 2023 safety Gabriel Rodriguez on Wednesday morning. The in-state prospect is the younger brother of former Oklahoma State All-American and current Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

Back in December, the youngest Rodriguez helped Wagoner to another Oklahoma Class 4A State Championship — its sixth in 12 years. Rodriguez recorded 85 total tackles with a forced fumble and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. Offensively, he had 137 carries that amounted to 775 yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with 63 receptions for 690 yards and six scores.

Wagoner finished with a 15-3 record, defeating Cushing, 24-21, in the 4A title game. This is the second state championship team Rodriguez has been a part of with the Bulldogs also claiming the 4A crown in 2020 when he was a sophomore.

As a junior in 2021, Rodriguez had 108 total tackles, a fumble recovery and 16 pass breakups in the secondary. On offense, he totaled 1,162 yards and 13 touchdowns on 183 carries, while completing 89 of 184 pass attempts for 1,164 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Wagoner's 2021 season ended in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.

Malcolm, the older Rodriguez, helped Wagoner to three straight 4A State Championships (2014, 2015, 2016) as the quarterback, while also making an impact as a defensive back.

He started his Oklahoma State career in the secondary before moving down to linebacker, where he became one of the best defensive players in program history. Rodriguez was a three-time All-Big 12 pick and two-time Academic All-Big 12 selection.

He became the fourth player in Oklahoma State history and the first since 1982 to record more than 400 career tackles, finishing with 409. Rodriguez had eight career force fumbles, which ranks fifth-most in school history. A four-year starter, Rodriguez had 48 career starts with the Cowboys, a number that ranks third-most in Oklahoma State history. He played in program record 60 consecutive games.

When Rodriguez ended his college career, he was among the leaders of all active FBS players in multiple statistical categories, including solo tackles (No. 3), total tackles (No. 5), solo tackles per game (No. 10), defensive touchdowns (No. 12) forced fumbles (No. 13) and assisted tackles (No. 19).

Rodriguez was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions and finished as the third-leading tackle on the team as a rookie with 87 total stops.
