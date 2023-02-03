BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — After Maddy Amick’s tying 3-pointer with 20.7 seconds left for Bridgeport, just about everything went right for University. Hannah Stemple was fouled on a steal attempt and made both free throws with 20 ticks to go, Bridgeport turned it over, Eden Gibson made one of two at the line, Emily Sharkey secured a precious offensive rebound, was fouled in turn, and converted on a free throw to cement a 47-43 victory for the Hawks on Monday night.

