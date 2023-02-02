Read full article on original website
Poco X5 Pro review: Upping the budget ante
The Poco X5 Pro fixes the most glaring weaknesses of its predecessor but otherwise sticks to a relatively successful formula. While Poco still needs to up its software game, the Poco X5 Pro is a reasonably well-rounded budget phone that ticks loads of boxes for the price.
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases you can buy
Just picked up a new Galaxy S23 Plus? Time to keep it safe and stylish. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus hits a nice middle ground between the smallish Galaxy S23 and the feature-packed Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it’s still a fairly pricey phone that you’ll want to keep protected. With that in mind, we picked out the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases you can currently buy.
The Galaxy S23 seems boring, but it’s exactly what we wanted from Samsung
For better or worse, the unsexy Galaxy S23 fixes many complaints we had with the Galaxy S22. Ten years ago, a new smartphone release was incredibly exciting. Technology moved so fast back then that every new smartphone seemed to come with a feature we had never seen before. Today, though, phone launches are increasingly, well, boring with each passing year. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is no exception.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series doesn't support Seamless Updates
It looks like Samsung is sticking to the old method of installing updates. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series reportedly lacks support for Seamless Updates. This is a more convenient method for installing system updates compared to the conventional process. Samsung is one of several smartphone brands that haven’t implemented Seamless...
Apple could soon challenge Samsung with its own 'Ultra' iPhone
The device could be the most expensive iPhone ever, sitting atop the Pro and Pro Max models. Apple is reportedly in discussions to launch an “Ultra” branded iPhone. The device might join the iPhone lineup launching in 2024. It could sit atop the Pro and Pro Max models...
Google Pixel 6a revisited: The good and bad, six months later
The only thing standing between the Pixel 6a and greatness is the Pixel 7. The compact smartphone form factor is a rare breed nowadays, even more so in the midrange segment where large displays seem to reign supreme. Would-be buyers looking for a great but small Android phone are often left with no option but to go for the higher end with the likes of Asus, Samsung, or Sony, unless they’re lucky to live in a market where the Pixel A series is available.
I’m training for a 250K race with an Apple Watch Ultra. It's perfect.
It's a long race, but the training period is longer still. My fitness tracker needs to be a constant companion. I’m not an athlete. Far from it, I grew up as the stereotypical chubby geek obsessed with computers over sports. That changed a few years back when I decided to take charge of my health and fitness. Fast forward to today, and I’m training for a 250K race across Jordan. Over the last six months, my constant companion in training for this race has been the Apple Watch Ultra. Here’s why I picked Apple’s smartwatch over everything else on the market.
Chrome to get feature that quickly erases 15 minutes of browser data on Android
When the feature may come to Chrome for Android is uncertain. Google may be adding a new feature to Chrome for Android. The feature will allow users to quickly delete 15 minutes of browser data. It’s unclear when the feature would arrive. It’s not uncommon to forget to open...
How to use an Xbox controller on Android devices
Mobile gaming has become a unique gaming category all its own. These days, mobile games come in all shapes and sizes, from generic, ad-laden puzzle games to fun shooters based on the classics. Many of these titles are playable with a controller, bringing a console-like experience to your smartphone. Let’s review exactly how to use your Xbox controller on Android devices and enhance your gaming experience.
Poll: Are you happy with your phone's speakers?
Smartphones vary in a number of areas, including speakers. But are you happy with your phone speakers?. Smartphones aren’t built equally, as handsets can vary greatly when it comes to things like the display, horsepower, cameras, and battery capacity. Audio is another area of differentiation, and we’re particularly interested in smartphone speakers for today’s poll.
MagSafe cases are coming for our Android phones; bring them on!
I'd put the famous Breaking Bad magnets quote here, but we're a family-friendly site. The problem with using MagSafe accessories on Android phones is that in order for them to stick to your phone, you need said phone to have the proprietary magnet array in one form or another. MagSafe adapter rings were a fine solution for a while, but they’re a little unsightly and they can catch on fabric when you slide the phone in and our of your pockets. Cases are more seamless; they hide the magnets inside of them. Until now, however, MagSafe cases for Android were either too expensive (Moment, Mous, Pitaka) or too cheap and no-name-branded.
Daily Authority: 🧹 Spring clean that smart home
Today we're cleaning up our smart homes, learning about thresher sharks, and finding out who won at the Grammys. 🐇 Good day, and welcome to Monday’s edition of the Daily Authority. We finally got a cool, cloudy day in Cape Town, which seems all too rare nowadays. I’ve never been a lover of summer, so the colder weather couldn’t come soon enough for us in the southern hemisphere.
Apple's Crash Detection is flooding 911 dispatchers with false alarms
Skiers are triggering Apple’s Crash Detection feature and unintentionally sending false alarms to 911 dispatchers. The problem became so bad it’s forcing ski resorts to put up signs asking iPhone 14 and Apple Watch owners to turn the feature off or update to the latest version of the software.
