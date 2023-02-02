I'd put the famous Breaking Bad magnets quote here, but we're a family-friendly site. The problem with using MagSafe accessories on Android phones is that in order for them to stick to your phone, you need said phone to have the proprietary magnet array in one form or another. MagSafe adapter rings were a fine solution for a while, but they’re a little unsightly and they can catch on fabric when you slide the phone in and our of your pockets. Cases are more seamless; they hide the magnets inside of them. Until now, however, MagSafe cases for Android were either too expensive (Moment, Mous, Pitaka) or too cheap and no-name-branded.

1 DAY AGO